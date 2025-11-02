JAIIB Exam Analysis 2025: The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance conducted the JAIIB IE & IFS Exam today, November 2. The exam was conducted in three shifts. Banking aspirants who appeared for this national-level exam can check the shift-wise JAIIB exam analysis here for Indian Economy & Indian Financial System.

Going through the JAIIB exam analysis will acquaint them with the difficulty level of the exam, types of questions asked, important topics etc. Scroll through the article to find JAIIB IE & IFS exam analysis for all three shifts here.

JAIIB Exam Analysis 2025

JAIIB exam for November cycle is scheduled for 2nd, 8th, 9th and 16th November. The first day of JAIIB IE & IFS exam has been conducted successfully. Candidates who planning to appear for the exam in the upcoming days must review the exam analysis to gain insights into the paper's difficulty level, question types, exam pattern, number of good attempts, etc. Familiarising yourself with it will increase your chances of passing the exam.