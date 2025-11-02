Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
JAIIB IE & IFS Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level & Questions Asked

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 2, 2025, 22:39 IST

JAIIB Exam Analysis 2025 for the November cycle is provided here with a detailed paper review for all three shifts. Candidates can check the subject-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and types of questions asked in the exam.

JAIIB Exam Analysis
JAIIB Exam Analysis

JAIIB Exam Analysis 2025: The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance conducted the JAIIB IE & IFS Exam today, November 2. The exam was conducted in three shifts. Banking aspirants who appeared for this national-level exam can check the shift-wise JAIIB exam analysis here for Indian Economy & Indian Financial System.

Going through the JAIIB exam analysis will acquaint them with the difficulty level of the exam, types of questions asked, important topics etc. Scroll through the article to find JAIIB IE & IFS exam analysis for all three shifts here.

JAIIB Exam Analysis 2025

JAIIB exam for November cycle is scheduled for 2nd, 8th, 9th and 16th November. The first day of JAIIB IE & IFS exam has been conducted successfully. Candidates who planning to appear for the exam in the upcoming days must review the exam analysis to gain insights into the paper's difficulty level, question types, exam pattern, number of good attempts, etc. Familiarising yourself with it will increase your chances of passing the exam.

JAIIB IE & IFS Exam Analysis 2025, 02 November Shift 1

The shift 1 of JAIIB exam was conducted from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Those who have prepared well can easily clear the exam. The majority of questions were based on RBI Governor, PSL, Types of Insurance, ICD, BRDS and more.

JAIIB Questions Asked 2025 Shift 1

  1. Types of Insurance

  2. Merchant Banking and Commercial Banking Difference

  3. Whether PDs can invest in corporate bonds market- Case Study

  4. Numerical On Fiscal Deficit

  5. NaBFID

  6. AMC

  7. Sunrisers Sector

  8. Limitation Of Microeconomics

  9. NBFC Types

  10. Monetary Policy Committee(Ex-Officio Member)

  11. Automatic Route FDI

  12. Turnover ratio of micro and small enterprise

  13. AME ratio of turnover small and medium

  14. Green and Brown Fields

  15. RBI Governor

  16. FX Retail Platform By RBI

  17. FX Retail Platform – Correct Statement

  18. Para banking services

  19. PSL Amount

  20. NBFC in Integrated Ombudsman(Not Included)

  21. Category I Merchant Bank

  22. Commercial Paper

  23. Insurance Intermediaries

  24. NBFC Deposit-Maximum Tenure

  25. BRICS- Statement Based Question

  26. Venture Capital-Statement Not True

  27. Function Of IMF

  28. Certificate of Deposit

  29. Infra Financing- Channel of funding sources

  30. ICD

  31. Name of Credit Rating Agencies

  32. Credit Default Swap

  33. GDP Price Deflator Formula

  34. Hire Purchase

  35. BRDS

  36. Money Demand Curve

  37. TReDS

  38. Tenure of Bill Rediscounting

  39. Credit Protection

  40. Credit Information Company-Not Out of the following

  41. MSME Udyami Mitra Portal

  42. FII Factors

  43. Derivative-Statement Based Question

  44. ARR

  45. Banking Regulation Act-Not Applicable On

  46. Section 24, Banking Regulation Act, 1949

  47. Micro Finance

  48. Micro Finance Loan-Household Income

  49. Make In India

  50. Vishwakarma Loan Upto

  51. MSME Scheme

  52. Category 4 Merchant Baking

  53. CPI by NSO

  54. Government Security

  55. Hire Purchase and Lease Finance

  56. IS-LM Curve

  57. Factoring- Not Correct Statement

  58. InVITs

  59. Health Group Insurance

  60. Market Economy

  61. Producer Supply Curve

  62. Law of Demand Exception

  63. Principle Of Insurance

  64. Bank Finance to NBFC

  65. Post Independence

  66. Tri Party Repo

  67. Banking Sector Reforms

  68. Business Cycle

  69. Neo Banking

  70. Secondary Market

  71. Vikshit Bharat 2047

  72. Why Call Money, Repo Rate, and Reverse Repo Rate introduced?

  73. Group Insurance-Case Study

  74. Income Tax

  75. Ayushman Bharat

  76. LLP

JAIIB IE & IFS Exam Analysis 2 November 2025, Shift 2

The Shift 2 of JAIIB IE & IFS exam has come to an end. The difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. The majority of questions were based on topics like SLR, DFI, NACH, IRDA Board, RDS and more. You can check the topics that were asked in JAIIB Shift 2 exam below:

JAIIB Questions Asked 2025, Shift 2

  1. Factoring

  2. FDI Limit In Private Sector Bank

  3. RBI CBS-e-Kuber

  4. RDS

  5. MSME Classification

  6. SLR

  7. DFI

  8. Merchant banking

  9. Ayushman Bharat

  10. IRDA Board

  11. NBFC-ND-SI-Asset Size

  12. NACH

  13. Which Is Not Eligible For Automatic FDI Route?

  14. Hard and Soft Infrastructure

  15. NBFC-MFI

  16. Compound growth rate of value of shares

  17. Micro Small Medium Turnover?

  18. MSF

  19. One Sun One Grid

  20. SHG Loan

  21. Market Equilibrium

  22. LM & IS Curve

  23. Business Cycle

  24. Local Area Bank

  25. PMJJBY

  26. Pension Reform

  27. MSF & SDF

  28. LAF Corridor

  29. Small Finance Bank

  30. InVITs Objective

  31. MSME Investment Old and Revised

  32. InVITs Types

  33. Future Forward Contract

  34. Anchor Investor

  35. Green Shoe

  36. Hard Underwriting

  37. Soft Underwriting

  38. IRDAI Board Members

  39. CSR Penalties

  40. Minimum Paid Up Capital For Investment In NSE

  41. Calculate CAGR

  42. Insurance Claim Amount Calculation

  43. Positive Effects of Inflation

  44. Lease and Hire

  45. Prudential Norms

  46. Narrow Money

  47. Principal and Agent

  48. Foreign Trade Policy

  49. NPS Eligibility

  50. PSL For Self Help Groups

  51. Bank Minimum Paid Up Capital

  52. Money Multiplier

  53. NNP Calculation

  54. NaBFID

  55. GVA Calculation

  56. Insurance Claim Calculation

  57. SDG Issued By?

  58. Credit Rating Agencies are registered with?

  59. Section 22 RBI Act,1934

  60. IMF Function

  61. GDP Deflator

  62. ESG

  63. Primary Sector

  64. SIDBI

  65. Call Money

  66. T-Bills Minimum Amount

  67. Difference Between Future and Forward Contract

  68. OSOWOG

  69. NITI Aayog and Planning Commission

  70. Marginal Standing Facility

  71. EASE 1.O to 5.O

  72. Exception of Law of Demand

  73. Insurance Ombudsman- After How Many Days?

  74. Derivative

  75. Currency With Public

  76. Asset Of Issue Department Of RBI

  77. M4 is a component of?

  78. NDP at Factor Cost

  79. Shadow Banking

  80. Neo Bank

  81. Fiscal Deficit Numerical

  82. Niryat Bandhu Scheme

JAIIB IE & IFS Exam Analysis 2 November 2025, Shift 3

Candidates who appeared for shift 3 of JAIIB exam shared the following topics were asked in the exam:

  1. Mutual Funds

  2. NBFC

  3. Brown Field

  4. SHG Minimum Members in hilly areas

  5. Committee

  6. Insurance FDI

  7. Funds of Funds

  8. Tabular Form RBI Act and BR Act. – Find Incorrect

  9. PM Jan Dhan Yojana Cover Amount

  10. Narshiman Committee 1 & Narshiman Committee 2

  11. Forfeting and Factoring Difference

  12. Matching of Marketing Capital

  13. LTRO Minimum Bid ?

  14. GDP Deflator

  15. Venture Capital

  16. Large Cap is what type of mutual fund?

  17. Future value of money (inflation, expense and years)

  18. Scale Based Regulatory Framework

  19. Velocity of Money

  20. NARCL

  21. Multi Asset Fund

  22. Types Of NBFCs with their capital to be matched

  23. Capital Market Investment

  24. What is Money?

  25. FDI In Insurance

  26. Mutual Fund Net Asset Value Related Numerical

  27. Money Calculation

  28. SHG Savings Account Due Diligence

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
