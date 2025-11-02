JAIIB Exam Analysis 2025: The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance conducted the JAIIB IE & IFS Exam today, November 2. The exam was conducted in three shifts. Banking aspirants who appeared for this national-level exam can check the shift-wise JAIIB exam analysis here for Indian Economy & Indian Financial System.
Going through the JAIIB exam analysis will acquaint them with the difficulty level of the exam, types of questions asked, important topics etc. Scroll through the article to find JAIIB IE & IFS exam analysis for all three shifts here.
JAIIB Exam Analysis 2025
JAIIB exam for November cycle is scheduled for 2nd, 8th, 9th and 16th November. The first day of JAIIB IE & IFS exam has been conducted successfully. Candidates who planning to appear for the exam in the upcoming days must review the exam analysis to gain insights into the paper's difficulty level, question types, exam pattern, number of good attempts, etc. Familiarising yourself with it will increase your chances of passing the exam.
JAIIB IE & IFS Exam Analysis 2025, 02 November Shift 1
The shift 1 of JAIIB exam was conducted from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Those who have prepared well can easily clear the exam. The majority of questions were based on RBI Governor, PSL, Types of Insurance, ICD, BRDS and more.
JAIIB Questions Asked 2025 Shift 1
-
Types of Insurance
-
Merchant Banking and Commercial Banking Difference
-
Whether PDs can invest in corporate bonds market- Case Study
-
Numerical On Fiscal Deficit
-
NaBFID
-
AMC
-
Sunrisers Sector
-
Limitation Of Microeconomics
-
NBFC Types
-
Monetary Policy Committee(Ex-Officio Member)
-
Automatic Route FDI
-
Turnover ratio of micro and small enterprise
-
AME ratio of turnover small and medium
-
Green and Brown Fields
-
RBI Governor
-
FX Retail Platform By RBI
-
FX Retail Platform – Correct Statement
-
Para banking services
-
PSL Amount
-
NBFC in Integrated Ombudsman(Not Included)
-
Category I Merchant Bank
-
Commercial Paper
-
Insurance Intermediaries
-
NBFC Deposit-Maximum Tenure
-
BRICS- Statement Based Question
-
Venture Capital-Statement Not True
-
Function Of IMF
-
Certificate of Deposit
-
Infra Financing- Channel of funding sources
-
ICD
-
Name of Credit Rating Agencies
-
Credit Default Swap
-
GDP Price Deflator Formula
-
Hire Purchase
-
BRDS
-
Money Demand Curve
-
TReDS
-
Tenure of Bill Rediscounting
-
Credit Protection
-
Credit Information Company-Not Out of the following
-
MSME Udyami Mitra Portal
-
FII Factors
-
Derivative-Statement Based Question
-
ARR
-
Banking Regulation Act-Not Applicable On
-
Section 24, Banking Regulation Act, 1949
-
Micro Finance
-
Micro Finance Loan-Household Income
-
Make In India
-
Vishwakarma Loan Upto
-
MSME Scheme
-
Category 4 Merchant Baking
-
CPI by NSO
-
Government Security
-
Hire Purchase and Lease Finance
-
IS-LM Curve
-
Factoring- Not Correct Statement
-
InVITs
-
Health Group Insurance
-
Market Economy
-
Producer Supply Curve
-
Law of Demand Exception
-
Principle Of Insurance
-
Bank Finance to NBFC
-
Post Independence
-
Tri Party Repo
-
Banking Sector Reforms
-
Business Cycle
-
Neo Banking
-
Secondary Market
-
Vikshit Bharat 2047
-
Why Call Money, Repo Rate, and Reverse Repo Rate introduced?
-
Group Insurance-Case Study
-
Income Tax
-
Ayushman Bharat
-
LLP
JAIIB IE & IFS Exam Analysis 2 November 2025, Shift 2
The Shift 2 of JAIIB IE & IFS exam has come to an end. The difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. The majority of questions were based on topics like SLR, DFI, NACH, IRDA Board, RDS and more. You can check the topics that were asked in JAIIB Shift 2 exam below:
JAIIB Questions Asked 2025, Shift 2
-
Factoring
-
FDI Limit In Private Sector Bank
-
RBI CBS-e-Kuber
-
RDS
-
MSME Classification
-
SLR
-
DFI
-
Merchant banking
-
Ayushman Bharat
-
IRDA Board
-
NBFC-ND-SI-Asset Size
-
NACH
-
Which Is Not Eligible For Automatic FDI Route?
-
Hard and Soft Infrastructure
-
NBFC-MFI
-
Compound growth rate of value of shares
-
Micro Small Medium Turnover?
-
MSF
-
One Sun One Grid
-
SHG Loan
-
Market Equilibrium
-
LM & IS Curve
-
Business Cycle
-
Local Area Bank
-
PMJJBY
-
Pension Reform
-
MSF & SDF
-
LAF Corridor
-
Small Finance Bank
-
InVITs Objective
-
MSME Investment Old and Revised
-
InVITs Types
-
Future Forward Contract
-
Anchor Investor
-
Green Shoe
-
Hard Underwriting
-
Soft Underwriting
-
IRDAI Board Members
-
CSR Penalties
-
Minimum Paid Up Capital For Investment In NSE
-
Calculate CAGR
-
Insurance Claim Amount Calculation
-
Positive Effects of Inflation
-
Lease and Hire
-
Prudential Norms
-
Narrow Money
-
Principal and Agent
-
Foreign Trade Policy
-
NPS Eligibility
-
PSL For Self Help Groups
-
Bank Minimum Paid Up Capital
-
Money Multiplier
-
NNP Calculation
-
NaBFID
-
GVA Calculation
-
Insurance Claim Calculation
-
SDG Issued By?
-
Credit Rating Agencies are registered with?
-
Section 22 RBI Act,1934
-
IMF Function
-
GDP Deflator
-
ESG
-
Primary Sector
-
SIDBI
-
Call Money
-
T-Bills Minimum Amount
-
Difference Between Future and Forward Contract
-
OSOWOG
-
NITI Aayog and Planning Commission
-
Marginal Standing Facility
-
EASE 1.O to 5.O
-
Exception of Law of Demand
-
Insurance Ombudsman- After How Many Days?
-
Derivative
-
Currency With Public
-
Asset Of Issue Department Of RBI
-
M4 is a component of?
-
NDP at Factor Cost
-
Shadow Banking
-
Neo Bank
-
Fiscal Deficit Numerical
-
Niryat Bandhu Scheme
JAIIB IE & IFS Exam Analysis 2 November 2025, Shift 3
Candidates who appeared for shift 3 of JAIIB exam shared the following topics were asked in the exam:
-
Mutual Funds
-
NBFC
-
Brown Field
-
SHG Minimum Members in hilly areas
-
Committee
-
Insurance FDI
-
Funds of Funds
-
Tabular Form RBI Act and BR Act. – Find Incorrect
-
PM Jan Dhan Yojana Cover Amount
-
Narshiman Committee 1 & Narshiman Committee 2
-
Forfeting and Factoring Difference
-
Matching of Marketing Capital
-
LTRO Minimum Bid ?
-
GDP Deflator
-
Venture Capital
-
Large Cap is what type of mutual fund?
-
Future value of money (inflation, expense and years)
-
Scale Based Regulatory Framework
-
Velocity of Money
-
NARCL
-
Multi Asset Fund
-
Types Of NBFCs with their capital to be matched
-
Capital Market Investment
-
What is Money?
-
FDI In Insurance
-
Mutual Fund Net Asset Value Related Numerical
-
Money Calculation
-
SHG Savings Account Due Diligence
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation