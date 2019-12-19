CBSE 12th Biology Board Exam 2020: Check Marking Scheme & Sample Paper

CBSE: Check CBSE Marking Scheme & Sample Paper for Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2020. You can also download PDFs. CBSE 12th Biology Board exam is scheduled to be held on 14th March. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2020 should study these important resources for preparation. After going through CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper & Marking Scheme, students can easily understand the latest exam pattern and how to write proper answers in CBSE Board Exam 2020 of Class 12 Biology subject.

Content from CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme & Sample Paper: 2020

SECTION – A

Q1. Androgens are synthesized by:

(a) Sertoli Cells

(b) Leydig cells

(c) Seminal vesicles

(d) Bulbourethral gland

A1. (b)

⇛ CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 for 10th & 12th: Download PDF Now!

OR

A procedure that finds use in testing for genetic disorders, but is also misused for female foeticide is:

(a) Lactational amenorrhea

(b) Amniocentesis

(c) Artificial insemination

(d) Parturition

Ans: (b)

⇛ CBSE Sample Papers & Marking Scheme for Class 12 Board Exams 2020 Released: Download PDF

⇛ Latest CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2019-20 & Important Resources

Q2. Which type of immune response is responsible for the rejection of tissues/organs in the patient’s body post transplantation?

(a) auto-immune response

(b) humoral immune response

(c) physiological immune response

(d) cell-mediated immune response

A2. (d)

OR

Rheumatoid arthritis is caused when . . .

(i) Lymphocytes become more active

(ii) Body attacks self cells

(iii) More antibodies are produced in the body

(iv) The ability to differentiate pathogens or foreign molecules from self-cells is lost

Ans: (d)

Choose the correct answer from the options given below:

(a) i and ii

(b) iii and iv

(c) i and iii

(d) ii and iv

Q3. Name the enzymes 'P' and 'Q' that are involved in the processes given below

https://www.jagranjosh.com/imported/images/E/Articles/CBSE-12th-Biology-Sample-Paper-2020-Q-3.jpg

(a) Enzyme P-Exonuclease and Enzyme Q-Permease

(b) Enzyme P-Exonuclease and Enzyme Q- Ligase

(c) Enzyme P-Endonuclease and Enzyme Q- Permease

(d) Enzyme P-Restriction endonuclease and Enzyme Q-Ligase

A3. (d)

Q4. A biotechnologist wanted to create a colony of E.coli possessing the plasmid pBR322, sensitive to Tetracycline. Which one of the following restriction sites would he use to ligate a foreign DNA?

(a) Sal I

(b) Pvu I

(c) EcoRI

(d) Hind III

A4. (a)

Q5. The most important cause of biodiversity loss is:

(a) Over exploitation of economic species

(b) Habitat loss and fragmentation

(c) Invasive species

(d) Breakdown of plant-pollinator relationships

A5. (b)

.

.

.

The complete content is available in CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme & Sample Paper. You can download these resources from the links given below.

Other important articles for CBSE Board Exam 2020 Preparation:

NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Biology ‒ All Chapters

NCERT Exemplar Questions: CBSE Class 12 Biology - All Chapters