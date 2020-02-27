CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Check Sample Paper with Solution & Marking Scheme

CBSE class 10 sample paper for Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy subject is available here for board exam 2020. Students must check this sample paper to understand the format of question paper. Also check the marking scheme shared by CBSE to understand the scheme of allotment of marks to answers in the board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Paper 2020 consists of total 30 questions of different formats. Questions from 1 to 16 are asked for one mark. Question number 17 to 22 carry 3 marks each, 23 to 26 carry 4 marks each and questions from 27 to 30 carry 5 marks each. Students may download the complete sample question paper in PDF format and refer the same to understand the pattern of examination. CBSE marking scheme for class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy sample paper 2020 is also provided here to help students know correct answers to all questions.

Sample Question Paper (2019-20)

Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy

Class - X

1. M/s Singh and Bros. purchased a machine costing ₹ 10,000 on April 1, 2018. Calculate its book value on March 31, 2019 if it is depreciated at 20% per annum on Straight Line Basis.

2. The amount by which the credit side of Profit and Loss Account exceeds the debit side is called:

a) Net loss

b) Gross Profit

c) Gross Loss

d) Net Profit

3. In a firm which follows single entry system, ascertains, Capital in the beginning of accounting year by preparing

a) Creditor’s Account

b) Cash Account

c) Opening statement of affairs

d) Profit and Loss Account

4. Out of the following which is not the cause of Depreciation:

a) Normal wear and tear

b) Decrease or increase in market price

c) Use of asset

d) Rate of obsolescence

5. Which of the following is not shown in trading account?

a) Returns inward

b) Wages

c) Salaries

d) Closing Stock

6. What is Depreciation?

7. Copy of customer‘s account with the bank is called

a) Pass book

b) Cash book

c) Bank account

d) Petty cash book

8. Statement of financial position produced from incomplete accounting record is commonly known as ________________ (fill in the blank )

9. Classify the Following as Capital Expense and Revenue Expense

i) Repair of building

ii) Construction of cycle shed for workers

10. Purchase of machinery for production: a) Capital Expenditure. b) Revenue Expenditure c) Deferred Revenue Expenditure. d) None of the above



Download the complete sample question paper with CBSE marking scheme from the following links:

Before you start practicing with the CBSE sample paper, make sure that you have complete knowledge of the latest syllabus of class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy. Keep the latest syllabus with you to know the topics suggested by the board for CBSE Exam 2020. The Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy syllabus also gives details of the unit-wise weightage and components of the project work.

Check below the latest syllabus of Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy:

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Syllabus 2019-20

To get more of such useful articles for preparation of CBSE Examinations, visit jagranjosh.com/cbse.