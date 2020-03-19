CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Sample Question Paper 2020 with Marking Scheme & Important Updates

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications paper was earlier scheduled for 20th March, 2020 but due to the unavoidable conditions causded by the Coronavirus epidemic, board has postponed the paper for now. CBSE will conduct the paper after 31st March for which the new date will be released soon.

CBSE sample question paper for class 10 Computer Application with answers is available here for download in PDF format. CBSE 2020 sample paper is published by the board as per the changed pattern. CBSE marking scheme contains answers of all questions in sample question paper and mentions the guidelines by CBSE board which are followed while evaluating the answer sheets of board exams. Students must check the sample and marking scheme thoroughly to understand the question paper format and arrangement of marks across various questions.

Format of CBSE Computer Application Sample Paper 2020 is as follows:

The paper contains four sections–Section A , Section B, Section C and Section D

Section A and B are compulsory and has to be attempted by all students.

Students may attempt any one of the two- Section C (Scratch ) or Section D (Python)

Questions across all four sections are divided as per the following pattern:

Section Number of Questions Total Marks Section A 7 (1-7) 7 Section B 7 (8-14) 15 Section C 3 (15-17) 8 Section D 21(18-17) 8

Question paper carries a total of 30 marks. Students need to attempt the paper within 2 hours.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Sample Question Paper 2020 is provided below:

SECTION – A

1. Expand SMTP.

2. Consider the following HTML statement:

<body bgcolor=”Blue” alink =”red” vlink=”yellow”>

Inthe above statement, what do you mean by ‘alink’ and ‘vlink’?

3. Rashmi has to send an email to Raees. She also wants to send the same e-mail to Vandana but does not want Raees to know about it. Which option out of ‘cc’ or ‘bcc’ should Rashmi use to enter the email address of Vandana?

4. Geetu is an artist. She posts her art work on the internet. One day she comes to know that Shreyas has downloaded one of the paintings that she had posted without the permission. He had further printed that image on an invitation card. Has Shreyas done the right thing? Which right of Geetu has he infringed?

OR

Define plagiarism.

5. Give one difference between 3G and 4G

6. Define the term Digital Divide.

7. Ritwik wants to use a software but does not want to pay for it. Which type of software can he use?

.

.

.

To download the complete sample paper and marking scheme click on the following links:

Also check:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2020

CBSE Class10 Social Science Question Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2020