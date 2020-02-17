CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Psychology

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2020 is available here for download (PDF). This Sample Paper is very important for the upcoming CBSE Class Psychology Board Exam 2020. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released Sample Papers for all Psychologys of Class 12. This CBSE 12th Psychology Sample Paper is based on the latest CBSE Syllabus 2020 and exam pattern.

Content from CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2020:

PSYCHOLOGY (037)

CLASS - XII

SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER – 2019 - 2020

Time – 3 Hours & Max Marks – 70

General instructions

- All questions are compulsory and answers should be brief and to the point.

- Marks for each question are indicated against it.

- Question Nos. 1-17 in Part A are objective type questions carrying one mark each. You are requested to answer them as directed.

- Question Nos. 18 - 21 in Part B are very short answer type questions carrying two marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 30 words.

- Question Nos. 22-24 in Part C are short answer type I questions carrying three marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60 words.

- Question Nos. 25-30 in Part D are short answer type II questions carrying four marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 100 words.

- Question Nos. 31-32 in Part E are long answer type questions carrying six marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 200 words.

PART A

Q1. Learning alphabets and digits is an example of simultaneous processing. True/False

Q2. Calculate the MA of a 10-year-old boy who has an IQ of 120.

Q3. Ramesh is aspiring to head his company. He is very motivated and works hard. However, he is unable to relax and feels he is always short on time. This is an example of______ personality.

Type B

Type A

Type D

Type C

Q4. Children with high _________ self-esteem are more liked by their peers.

a) academic

b) athletic

c) physical appearance

d) social

Q5. __________ are abilities for adaptive and positive behaviour that enable individuals to deal effectively with the demands and challenges of everyday life.

Q6. Ramya is being provided with books and uniforms by the school. Identify the kind of support that she is receiving.

a) Informational Support

b) Tangible Support

c) Emotional Support

d) Positive Support

Q7. A soldier from the army reported paralysis of his right hand. On investigation, no neurological cause could be identified. Name the disorder he is suffering from.

Q8. Rohit believes he is a secret agent and that a network of spies communicates with him through messages sent directly into his head. Identify the type of delusion he is experiencing.

(a) Delusion of reference

(b) Delusion of control

(c) Delusion of grandeur

(d) Delusion of persecution

Q9. Choose the features of attitudes from the options given below:

a) Extremeness and Centrality

b) A-B-C Components

c) Schemas and Stereotypes

d) Values & Beliefs

Q10. The Nazis committed atrocities against the Jews. This is an example of ___________.

a) Prejudice

b) Discrimination

c) Stereotype

d) Scapegoating

Q11. ________ and __________ are two alternative therapies.

.

.

.

All the questions and answers are available in the PDF of the Sample Paper.