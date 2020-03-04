CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020: Elements of Business Sample Paper and Marking Scheme

CBSE class 10 Elements of Business sample question paper with latest pattern for board exam 2020 is available here. This sample paper along with the CBSE marking scheme are provided in PDF format. Students who will write the Elements of Business paper as their sixth subject must go through the latest sample question paper to know the new format of question paper with type and nature of questions expected in CBSE Exam 2020. Also check the CBSE marking scheme provided here to analyse the evaluation scheme that how marks will be allocated to different answers in board exam. Check below the CBSE sample paper for class 10 Elements of Business along with marking scheme for the same:

Sample Question Paper (2019-20)

Elements of Business

Class X

Time: 3 hours Maximum Marks: 70

1. An association of persons formed for carrying out business activities and has a legal status independent of its members is known as:

(a) Joint Hindu Family

(b) Partnership

(c) Consumer Cooperative society

(d) Company.

2. Which of the following can be classified as a borrowed fund?

(a) Equity Shares

(b) Preference Shares

(c) Retained earnings

(d) Debentures

3. It is not used for making payment:

(a) Cash

(b) Debit card

(c) Credit card

(d) Debit note

4. In every sale and purchase transaction, money is paid to the seller by the

(a) Producer

(b) Buyer

(c) Shopkeeper

(d) Seller’s bank

5. A retail store exclusively selling ‘Ayurvedic medicines’ is a typical example of a __________.

6. A process of communication in which the message is exchanged through letters sent by post is called

(a) Oral communication

(b) Written communication

(c) Visual communication

(d) Online communication

7. An invoice is sent by

(a) a seller to the buyer

(b) a buyer to the seller

(c) a bank to its customers

(d) an employer to his employees

8. Signature of a company is known as:

(a) Trademark of the company

(b) Logo of the company

(c) Common seal

(d) Signature of the director

9. Which of the following does not come under the category of fixed shop retailers?

(a) General Stores

(b) Chain Stores

(c) Market Traders

(d) Departmental Stores

10. The process of converting the message into communication symbols is known as:

(a) Media

(b) Encoding

(c) Decoding

(d) Feedback

Get complete sample question paper with CBSE marking scheme from the following links:

