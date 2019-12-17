CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme & Sample Paper: 2020

Latest Marking Scheme for CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2020 has been recently released by CBSE. The latest Marking Scheme is explained with the help of Class 12 Maths Sample Paper (Issued by CBSE itself).

After going through the latest CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme (along with the Sample Paper), students will easily understand how to write proper answers in the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Maths board exams 2020.

Students should note that all the questions and concepts on which these questions are framed are very important for upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020 of Maths subject.

Content from CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme & Sample Paper:

Section A

Q1 - Q10 are multiple choice type questions. Select the correct option

Q1 - If A is any square matrix of order 3 × 3 such that |A| = 3, then the value of |adj A| is ?

(a) 3

(b) 1/3

(c) 9

(d) 27

Ans1: (c)

[1 Mark]

Q2 - Suppose P & Q are two different matrices of order 3 × n and n × p , then the order of the matrix P × Q is?

(a) 3 × p

(b) p × 3

(c) n × n

(d) 3 × 3

Ans2: (a)

[1 mark]

Q3: If (2 i + 6 j + 27 k) x (i + p j + q k) = 0, then the values of q and q are?

(a) p = 6

(b) q = 27

(c) p = 3, q = 27/2

(d) p =6

Ans3: (b)

[1 Mark]

Q4: If A and B are two events such that P (A) = 0.2, P (B) = 0.4 and P (A U B) = 0.5, then value of P (A/B) is ?

(a) 0.1

(b) 0.25

(c) 0.5

(d) 0.08

Ans4: (b) 0.25

[1 Mark]

Q5: The point which does not lie in the half plane 2x + 3y − 12 ≤ 0 is

(a) (1,2)

(b) (2,1)

(c) (2,3)

(d)(−3, 2)

Ans5:(c)

[1 Mark]

Q6: If sin-1 x + sin-1 y = 2π/3, then the value of cos-1 x + cos-1 y is ____

(a) 2π/3

(b) π/3

(c) π/2

(d) π

Ans6:(b)

[1 Mark]

Q7: An urn contains 6 balls of which two are red and four are black. Two balls are drawn at random. Probability that they are of the different colours is

(a) 2/5

(b) 1/15

(c) 8/15

(d) 4/15

Ans7: (c)

[1 Mark]

For the rest of the questions and answer download the complete CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2020 along with its Sample Paper.

As you will download & analyse these two important resources, you will learn about step marking that is going to be followed during the evaluation of answer booklets. This will help students to score maximum marks in Maths subject & CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 as well.

