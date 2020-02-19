CBSE Class 10 French Sample Paper, Marking Scheme for Board Exam 2020: Download in PDF!

CBSE has started conducting the board exams for class 10 from February 15, 2020. Initially, the board is organising the papers of vocational subjects. All those students who have opted French as the third language in Class 10 will write its exam on February 22, 2020. Here, we are providing the CBSE sample paper for class 10 French. Students may download the latest sample paper with marking scheme easily from direct link provided below in this article. They must solve the paper thoroughly and refer marking scheme to check the correctness of their answers. Practicing with CBSE sample paper will definitely increase your chances to score best marks in upcoming board exam.

Check CBSE Class 10 French Sample Paper 2020 below:

CLASS 10 FRENCH

SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER (2019-2020)

TIME: 3 hours MM: 80

To view the complete sample paper and get its making scheme, click on following links:

The CBSE sample papers are published as per the latest pattern which will be followed in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020. Board has also provided the convenience of knowing correct answers by releasing CBSE marking schemes for all sample question papers.

CBSE sample papers are quite helpful to know the format of questions and important concepts you need to prepare for board exam. A serious attempt to solve these sample papers makes you familiar with the problems you will face while writing your exam and helps you formulate the right plan to eradicate those problems and make the situation easy. So, it’s better if you solve at least two to three sample papers before exams and check marking schemes to understand the criteria for writing appropriate answers in exams.

Check CBSE sample papers of all subjects

We have also collated the CBSE sample papers of all other subjects of class 10 which are released for upcoming board exam 2020. Students may get all these sample paper along with the respective marking schemes and practice the same to make effective preparation for exam.

CBSE sample papers for other subjects of class 10 can be checked from following links:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature Sample Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Sample Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Sample Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Sample Paper 2020

To get more of such useful articles for preparation of CBSE Examinations, visit jagranjosh.com/cbse.