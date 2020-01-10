CBSE Board Exam 2020: Papers of 10th, 12th To Be Based on CBSE Syllabus, Not Completely on NCERT Books, Says Board - Check Update & Download Important Resources

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), through a circular has urged all its students to prepare for the Board Exam 2020 according to the syllabus suggested by the board and not as in NCERT books. CBSE always prescribes NCERT books for classes 9th to 12th but board has come to notice that for some particular contents or parts of these books, there is mentioned that the given information is not for the purpose of examination or assessment. However, the board has clearly stated in its notification that this information mentioned in the NCERT books is not applicable for the students of CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th. Students have been directly advised to go through the class 10 and class 12 syllabus released by CBSE for current academic session, 2019-2020.

A screenshot of the notification by CBSE has been attached below showing board’s statement regarding following CBSE syllabus and NCERT books for board exam 2020:

Download Links of CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th and 12th

CBSE’s circular has directed all the stakeholders to go by the instructions mentioned for board exams saying, “Examinations/assessment will be done based on the syllabus provided by CBSE and not as given in NCERT Books. This information be invariably brought to the notice of all teachers, students and parents so that they can make preparations accordingly.”

To help students easily access the latest syllabus for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020, we are providing below the syllabus of all subjects of class 10 and class 12. This syllabus has been provided with all necessary details and instructions which must be followed for effective learning while covering the course curriculum for upcoming board exam.

Students can read and download the chapter-wise syllabus in PDF format from the above links and follow the same to know suggested topics to be prepared for board exams.

Also check the detailed examination pattern with blueprint and evaluation scheme for all subjects of class 10 from the link provided below:

Latest NCERT Books, Solutions for Class 10th and Class 12th

With keeping the latest CBSE syllabus with them, students must read the NCERT books for their board exam preparations as only the NCERT books will help them to clear their fundamental concepts. NCERT books being all-inclusive are self-sufficient for board exam preparations. Moreover, an analysis of previous year exams tells us that most of the questions in CBSE Board Exams are asked from NCERT Textbooks. Questions and examples given in NCERT books are asked directly or indirectly which clearly shows the importance of reading NCERT books for board exam preparations. Here, we are providing below the links from where students can read and download the subject-wise NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 10th and Class 12th exam preparations:

You can find here the latest NCERT books and the best updated NCERT Solutions which you may follow to know precise and comprehensive solutions.