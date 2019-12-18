CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Examination 2020 to Begin from February 15: Check Date Sheet, Important Updates, Tips & Resources to Score High

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Finally, to end the waits for all students, parents and teachers, CBSE has announced the date sheet of Class 10 and 12 examinations. CBSE exams for both the classes will begin from 15th February, 2020 and will continue to be held in the month of March, 2020.

CBSE Examinations for both classes 10 and 12 to begin from February 15

CBSE class 10, 12 board exams will begin from 15th February. Board will first organise the papers of all vocational subjects in same way as was practiced in last year examinations.

CBSE Class 12 Exams for Major Subjects will start from February 2020

CBSE, making its students aware about important dates and exanimation schedule, has also stated that for class 12 the examinations for major subjects will start from the month of February itself.

Board might have released the date sheet earlier than previous years to stimulate the exam preparation activities among students and teachers so that they are able to make all necessary arrangements well in time and be prepared for the CBSE Examinations 2020.

CBSE Board Exam Preparation Tips & Resources

We are going to discuss here some very effective tips and plans which students must follow while preparing for their board exams. Remember, it is very important for students to be well planned and organised with their exam preparations to get the best results. At the same time, they should also have good and reliable resources which can give them all important information in the most authentic and accurate form. Here we are providing below some important exam preparation tips along with best study resources for class 10 and class 12 students, which are sure to help them make exam preparations effectively in less time:

1. Start with analysing the CBSE sample papers

Till now, almost all class 10 and class 12 students would have covered more than half of their course and therefore they all would be very well familiarised with the contents and topics covered in each subject. Now, as CBSE has already released the sample question papers of all subjects, students should start practicing with these latest sample papers. They should analyse the pattern of question paper to know the format and nature of questions, marking scheme, answers writing criteria, etc. All these details will help to know that what kind of questions to prepared for exams and how to attempt questions of different formats in appropriately in exams. Check links to latest CBSE sample papers below:

2. Go through latest syllabus and mark topics of high weightage

After knowing the question paper format, next important thing is to check the syllabus prescribed by CBSE for current academic session. It is the most important tool to structure your preparation strategy as CBSE has already notified that the question papers in class 10 and class 12 examinations will be entirely based on the latest syllabus. So, students should go through the syllabus to know the topics to be covered for board exam. Weightage of various units and chapters mentioned in the syllabus must be used as an indicative to know which chapters are more important for board exams. Latest CBSE syllabus of all subjects of classes 10th and 12th can be accessed from following links:

3. Strengthen your preparations with help of previous year question papers

Previous year question papers are a source of important questions for upcoming CBSE examinations. Solving previous year question papers helps you understand that what type of questions are frequently asked in board exams. You also get an idea about the concepts and topics which must be prepared with more concentration. You get a tremendous boost in your confidence level each time you solve a previous year question paper successfully. Thus, solving previous year question papers helps you lessen the exam pressure, preparing you to give a phenomenal performance in exams. Class 10 and class 12 students can check the previous year CBSE question papers from following links for their respective classes:

4. Make notes of important formulae, diagrams, definitions, etc.

While making revision in last few days before the exams, it will not be possible read all the concepts, properties, definitions, etc., line by line from your book as it will consume a lot of time. So, it’s better if keep all these important facts and points noted on a paper with you. If you are finding it a difficult job, then we make it easy for you as we have collated all important formulae, diagrams, definitions, for different subjects (wherever applicable) of class 10 and class 12. Check them from the links given below and save to refer for quick revision at the time of examination:

5. Check Toppers Answer Sheets for Perfect Answer Presentation in Exams

For last few years, CBSE has been releasing the answer sheets of subject-wise toppers in the examinations conducted in the same year. This is an excellent initiative by board to help students understand the strategies followed by toppers while writing their papers. Students can understand the criteria that how to start writing the answers for questions of different formats, from which questions to start first, how to present your answer script in the best way and more. This is very helpful to formulate your own exam writing technique which may perhaps make you the next topper in CBSE exams. CBSE Toppers' answers sheets of all previous year exams can be checked from following links:

CBSE board examinations are considered as the important milestones in the life of a student. Where class 10 examinations pave a way to the most suitable stream for higher studies, same way class 12 exams lead a student to the best career for life ahead. So, students should prepare hard for these two examinations to obtain best scores and grab the best opportunities in life.

Best Wishes!