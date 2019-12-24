CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check 3 Important Formats for Writing Good Answers

Many students writing CBSE Board Exams 2020 are coming up questions related to tips for writing answers in board exam or paper presentation. In this article, we have provided some important tips for paper presentation & writing good answers in CBSE Board Exams 2020. Here, we have also provided some important links for the preparation of the core subject of CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2020. Check complete articles to learn art of writing perfect answers in CBSE Board Exams 2020.

CBSE Sample Paper 2020- All Subjects (issued by CBSE) - Check this link

Tips for writing good answers in CBSE Board Exams 2020:

1. Three Important Formats for Writing Answers in CBSE Board Exam (From CBSE Toppers’ Answer Sheets)

Format 1: For subjects like Science

Heading → Subheadings → Mains Points

This format was used by the student who scored maximum marks in Science subject. This format is suitable for answering theoretical questions in CBSE 10th Science Board Exam 2020 (except 1 mark and 2 marks questions where only one word or one line is required). Students of Class 12th Science (having Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as one of their subjects) can also use this format.

Format 2: For subjects like Social Science

Introduction → Main Content (Important Terms & Dates are Underlined) → Conclusion

This format is suitable for answering theoretical questions of subjects like Social Science (i.e. History, Civics, Geography etc). Besides format 1, this is another important format for writing answers of long answer type questions in CBSE Board Exam 2020. In this format, you can begin your answer with an introduction, followed by the main content and then a final conclusion. In the main content, you can underline important keywords as shown in the image given above.

Format 3: For subject like Mathematics

Given → To Prove or To Find → Formula & Main Steps → Final Answer

This format is best suited to answer questions of Mathematics subject. This format is also suitable for answering numerical problems of other subjects (like Physics, Chemistry etc).

These are three important formats from CBSE Toppers’ Answer sheets. You can opt any one of the above formats for writing good answers in CBSE Board Exams 2020.

2. Don’t Try to Solve Questions Sequentially

While analyzing answers sheets of CBSE Subject Toppers, we learned that some candidates sequentially attempted questions in the subject like Mathematics, whereas many candidates attempted questions sequentially in subjects like Hindi. No specific trends are observed when it comes to the order of attempts.

3. Write relevant and to the point answers

Analysis of answer sheets of high scoring students also shows that they answered to the point. Let's learn the meaning of "to the point answer" with the help of an example. Suppose you are asked the write the advantages of nuclear energy but you are also explaining what is nuclear energy besides writing advantages then you are wasting your time. You only need to answer whatever is asked in the question. For complete details, watch the complete video. If you can't see the video then use this link.

These are tips for writing good answers in CBSE Board Exam 2020. Don’t forget to check other important articles for exam preparation.

