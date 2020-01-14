CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check New Marking Scheme & Sample Paper for 12th Economics

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released the Marking Scheme & Sample Paper for Class 12 Economics subject. With the help of this Sample Paper and Marking Scheme, students can easily understand the new exam pattern of Class 12 Economics Paper.

After going through this Sample Paper & Marking Scheme, students can easily understand the latest exam pattern & the level of questions which can be asked in CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2020.

Content from CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper & Marking Scheme:

Section - A (Macro Economics)

1: Value of Money Multiplier ………………(increases/decreases/remains unchanged) with an increase in Cash Reserve Ratio. (Fill up the blank with the correct alternative).

Answer: Decreases

2: Define an intermediate good.

Answer: An intermediate good refers to that good which is purchased during the year by a firm from another for the purpose of further production/resale.

3: Average Propensity to Consume can never be ………………………… (choose the correct alternative)

(a) positive

(b) zero

(c) more than one

(d) less than one

Answer: Zero

4: Name any two quantitative tools to control credit creation in an economy.

Answer:

i) CRR, ii) SLR, iii) Bank Rate, iv) Repo rate, v) Reverse repo rate (any two)

Or

4: What are demand deposits?

Answer: Demand deposits are the deposits which can be withdrawn on demand by the depositors from banks.

5: The monetary policy generally targets to ensure………….…… (Choose the correct alternative)

(a) price stability in the economy

(b) employment generation in the country.

(c) stable foreign relations.

(d) greater tax collections for the government.

Answer: Price stability in the economy.

6: In an economy, break-even point and equilibrium point may lie at the same level of income, if ex-ante investments are ………………… (Fill up the blank with correct answer)

Answer: Zero

7: Check whether the given statement is true or false:

‘Managed Floating Exchange Rate is decided by market forces but remains within a specific range as decided by the central bank’.

Answer: True

8: The formula to calculate Primary deficit is …………..… (Fill up the blank with correct answer)

Answer: Primary Deficit = Fiscal Deficit - Interest Payments

9. From the set of statements given in Column I and Column II, choose the correct pair of statements:

Column I Column II a) Export of software to France (i) Debit side of current account b) Import of Machinery from China (ii) Capital Account of Balance of Payments c) Remittances to relative staying abroad (iii) Debit side of Current Account of Balance of Payments d) Investment by Apple phones firm in India (iv) Credit side of Current Account of Balance of Payments

Answer: c) Remittances to relative staying abroad - (iii) Debit side of current Account of Balance of Payments

.

.

.

