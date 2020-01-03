CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 10 Science NCERT Book, Solution and NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020: Ever since the board has released the date sheet for CBSE exams, there has been a lot of agitation among students regarding the preparation of exams. They have started searching for all important resources to help them prepare effectively in these last few days before the exam. In their endeavour to score high marks in board exams, NCERT books and solutions can play a crucial role. NCERT books are designed as per the latest course curriculum and are quite self-sufficient to prepare for the board exams. Considering the importance of studying from NCERT books and following the reliable NCERT solutions, we are providing here the NCERT book, NCERT Solutions and NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Science subject. Students may get this all inclusive study material from here free of cost and use it to prepare for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2020.

Links to access Class 10 Science NCERT textbook, NCERT solutions and NCERT exemplar problems & solutions are provided below:

About CBSE Class 10 Science NCERT Textbook

Study of Science subject is purely based on the application of different concepts and principles in various situations. To excel in this subject, students must get all the concepts cleared in their mind and know the basics of the subject.The clarity of basic concepts and strong fundamentals play a vital role in securing good marks in the CBSE examinations. NCERT books has proper definitions for all the concepts written in simple and easy to understand language that help you to enhance your knowledge and strengthen your concepts. Moreover, reading NCERT books will prove to be very helpful to easily attempt the increased number of objective type questions in CBSE Class 10 Science exam.

About CBSE Class 10 Science NCERT Solutions

NCERT textbook questions increase the importance of following NCERT books as most of the questions in CBSE exams are either same or similar to these questions. Therefore, it always suggested that students practice all the NCERT questions and learn to apply the right approach in solving different questions. Experts at Jagranjosh have designed precise and comprehensive solutions for all Class 10 Science NCERT textbook questions.

About CBSE Class 10 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions

In CBSE class 10 Science exam, there are some questions of higher order thinking skill type which are there to test the students’ analytical thinking and problem-solving skills. The CBSE toppers of previous year board exams also recommend the practice of NCERT exemplar problems to attempt all the difficult problems in exams with ease and precision. To help students know correct and appropriate answers for all NCERT exemplar problems of Class 10 Science, we have presented here the NCERT exemplar solutions prepared by subject experts.

Students must understand that reading the NCERT books thoroughly and regular practice with NCERT textbook questions are enough for exam preparation. They must take NCERT textbook questions and answers as the basic learning tools for each subject.

Read below some other important articles to help you prepare for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020: