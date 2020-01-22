CBSE Class 10 Mathematics-Basic Sample Paper 2020 with Answers & Solution Hints

CBSE sample papers and marking schemes give a preview of the question paper design, format of questions and allotment of marks in board question papers. Here, we are providing the latest CBSE sample paper and marking scheme for Class 10 Maths (Basic) Exam 2020. Basic Maths will be the easier version of Maths question paper which is being implemented for the first time from this years' board examinations. Students who don’t want to take up Maths in higher studies don’t have to sit for the tougher edition of the test. They can, instead, write the easier version of Maths paper and enhance their overall grade in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam.

Go through the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Sample Paper to get an idea of the type and nature of questions to be asked in 2020 exams. Also check CBSE Marking Scheme to understand the break-up of marks across the paper.

Structure of CBSE Class 10 Mathematics - Basic Sample Question Paper 2020:

The question paper consists of 40 questions divided into 4 sections A, B, C, and D.

Section Number of Questions Marks per question A: Objective Type Quetsions 20 (1-20) 1 B: Very Short Answer Type Questions 6 (21-26) 2 C: Short Answer Type Questions 8 (27-34) 3 D: Long Answer Type Questions 6 (35-40) 4

There is no overall choice. However, internal choices are provided in some questions as mentioned below:

Internal choices are provided for:

2 questions in Section-A

2 questions in Section-B

3 questions in Section-C

3 questions in Section-D

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Important MCQs for Board Exam 2020

Check CBSE Class 10 Mathematics - Basic Sample Paper 2020:

SECTION A

Q 1- 10 are multiple choice questions. Select the most appropriate answer from the given options.

1. HCF of 168 and 126 is

(a) 21

(b) 42

(c) 14

(d) 18

2. Empirical relationship between the three measures of central tendency is 12

(a) 2 Mean = 3 Median – Mode

(b) 2 Mode = 3 Median – Mean

(c) Mode = 2 Mean – 3 Median

(d) 3 Median = 2Mode + Mean

3. In the given figure, if TP and TQ are tangents to a circle with centre O, so that ∠POQ = 110°, then ∠PTQ is

(a) 110°

(b) 90°

(c) 80°

(d) 70°

4. 325 can be expressed as a product of its primes as

(a) 52×7

(b) 52×13

(c) 5×132

(d) 2×32×52

5. One card is drawn from a well shuffled deck of 52 cards. The probability that it is black queen is

(a) 1/26

(b) 1/13

(c) 1/52

(d) 2/13

6. The sum of the zeroes of the polynomial 2x2 – 8x + 6 is

(a) –3

(b) 3

(c) –4

(d) 4

7. Which of the following is the decimal expansion of an irrational number

8. The following figure shows the graph of y = p(x), where p(x) is a polynomial in variable x. The number of zeroes of the polynomial p(x) is

(a) 1

(b) 2

(c) 3

(d) 4

9. The distance of the point P (3, –4) from the origin is

(a) 7 units

(b) 5 units

(c) 4 units

(d) 3 units

10. The mid-point of the line segment joining the points (–5, 7) and (–1, 3) is

(a) (–3, 7)

(b) (–3, 5)

(c) (–1, 5)

(d) (5, –3)

(11 – 15) Fill in the blanks:

11. The point which divides the line segment joining the points A (0, 5) and B (5, 0) internally in the ratio 2:3 is _____________.

12. The pair of lines represented by the equations 2x+y+3 = 0 and 4x+ky+6 = 0 will be parallel if value of k is ______.

OR

If the quadratic equation x2 – 2x + k = 0 has equal roots, then value of k is ______.

13. The value of sin60o cos30o + sin30o cos60o is______.

14. Value of cos0°. cos30° . cos45°. cos60°. cos 90° is ___________.

15. The sides of two similar triangles are in the ratio 2:3, then the areas of these triangles are in the ratio ______________.

(16 – 20) Answer the following :

16. △PQR is right angled isosceles triangle, right angled at R. Find value of sin P.

OR

If 15 cot A = 8, then find value of cosec A.

17. If area of quadrant of a circle is 38.5 cm2 then find its diameter (use π = 22/7 )

18. A dice is thrown once. Find the probability of getting a prime number.

19. In the given fig. If DE ‖ BC Find EC.

20. Find the common difference of the A.P whose first term is 12 and fifth term is 0.

.

.

.

To download the complete sample paper and marking scheme click on the following links:

Also check the CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Maths (Standard) which is for the existing level of Maths examination and is for those students who wish to take up engineering and sit for the Join Entrance Examinations (JEE). Sample paper and marking scheme for Maths Standard can be downloaded from the following links:

Check other relevant articles important for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Preparations: