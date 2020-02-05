CBSE Class 10 Standard Maths Marking Scheme for Sample Paper 2020 with Answer Hints

CBSE Class 10 Maths sample paper along with its marking scheme form the most useful resource to understand the pattern of question paper and the criteria of marks allotment across various points or steps mentioned in an answer. Marking scheme also has the answer hints which help to devise the correct solutions for all questions given in the CBSE sample paper. These answer hints contain the key concepts and principles which must be included in your solutions. So, practicing the CBSE Maths sample paper and referring the marking scheme for answers and solutions will help you understand the right technique to write the perfect answers in board exams that can get you probably the highest scores.

A screenshot of the CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Marking Scheme of Sample Paper 2020 is given below:

Class X

Mathematics (Standard)

SQP Marking Scheme (2019-20)

Download complete marking scheme along with CBSE Maths sample paper from following links:

# Check Important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Standard Maths Question Paper Format

CBSE class 10 Standard Mathematics question paper will consist of 40 questions divided into 4 sections A, B, C, and D.

Section A will comprise of 20 questions of 1 mark each.

Section B will comprise of 6 questions of 2 marks each.

Section C will comprise of 8 questions of 3 marks each.

Section D will comprise of 6 questions of 4 marks each.

Question paper will have no overall choice. However, internal choice will be there in two questions of 1 mark each, two questions of 2 marks each, three questions of 3 marks each, and three questions of 4 marks each.

To check the examination pattern and question paper design for Maths exam in detail, check the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Examination Pattern for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 for the vocational subjects will be start from 15th February, 2020 however, examinations for the main subjects will be held in March, 2020. As per the media reports, CBSE will release the class 10th, 12th exam date sheet in the first week of January, 2020. So, students should keep themselves boosted up for their board exams with right preparations and good study material in hand. Keep practicing the previous year question papers and sample papers, follow the NCERT books for thorough understanding of all concepts and theories.

Check important resources collated by Jagran Josh experts which can be very effective for precise and comprehensive learning: