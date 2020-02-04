CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Effective Study Plan with Important Tips to Grab a 90+ Score in Exam

All the class 10th students of CBSE Board will write their Maths Exam on 12th March, 2020. Board has already announced that this year the exam will be taken according to a different format. More weightage has been allotted to the objective type questions than was in previous years. An option of Basic and Standard Mathematics has been offered to the students to help them improve their scores in the board exam. Meanwhile, students are worried about their preparations for the fast approaching exam. Most of the students fear Mathematics as they find it the most difficult subject. However, with a systematic study and regular practice, one can easily score full marks in this subject.

For Class 10 students who really wish to score high in the Maths exam, here are some useful study tips and suggestions to help them prepare for their CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam in the best way:

Practice more than learning: Maths is a subject which requires daily practice to master it. Even when only few days are left for the exam, one should not ignore practicing the different kinds of Maths problems. Solving at least 10-15 questions each day will help you strengthen your concepts which consequently increases your confidence for the board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions for Board Exam 2020

Find solutions yourself and then check your answers: The best way to work on various types of questions is that you solve them on your own. Once you reach an answer, cross check to verify your solution. Doing this, you will be able to learn the application of various theories and concepts involved in Class 10 Maths and solve questions appropriately in the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper with Marking Scheme for Board Exam 2020

Follow your study plan carefully: While you are making the last month preparations for your board exams, you cannot afford to miss your study plan. You would be busy with the revision of various other subjects as well. Try to take out some extra minutes to prepare the complex topics of Maths by practicing questions of different formats based on that topic.

Keep NCERT Book as the prime resource: Questions and examples given in the Class 10 Maths book are best to practice Mathematics for the CBSE Board Exam as the question paper of the board examination is always based on the NCERT textbook. So, cover the entire syllabus of NCERT book thoroughly. You would rarely get a question in the exam beyond this book. Also refer NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 10 Maths to prepare for the Higher Order Thinking Skill (HOTS) type questions for the exam.

Class 10 Maths NCERT Book and Solutions

Class 10 Maths NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions

Increase your attempt of mock tests, sample papers and question papers: In these last few days before the exam, try to solve more mock tests, sample papers and previous year question papers. Make sure to solve at one complete question paper each day. Solve the paper within 3 hours so that you can learn the time management skill and improve in accuracy as well. Solving CBSE sample papers and previous year question papers will also make you familiar with the types of questions asked in the exams and help you assess your preparation level for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam.

To check some more useful tips and resources for the Maths exam preparations, click on the following link:

Class 10 Maths Preparation Tips, Resources & Important Topics for CBSE Exam 2020

Points to keep in mind while writing the Maths paper

Before you go to write the exam, you should have a plan to solve all questions appropriately and complete the exam within 3 hours. Check below some important tips on how to solve the Maths CBSE Board Paper 2020:

Read the question paper with full concentration.

First, attempt the questions you are sure about and then move on to the unfamiliar ones.

Solve each question in step-wise manner as there is a criterion of step marking in CBSE Board Exams.

If you get stuck while solving a particular problem then leave it and move ahead. Get back to that question in last.

Remember, there is no negative marking for wrong attempts in CBSE exams. So try to solve all the questions which you had left by applying the basic concepts.

Try doing mental calculations to maintain speed.

Cross check all the solutions in last to avoid any silly mistakes or major errors.

Know How to Complete CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam in 3 Hours

To give your best performance in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam, make sure that you have prepared well and get ready to take it with full confidence. All the above tips will definitely help you prepare in the right way and get you the desired marks.

All the Very Best!