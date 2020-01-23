CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020: Quick Revision Tips By Experts To Help You Ace The Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th Mathematics Exam on 12th March, 2020. However, the examinations for class 10 will start from 15th February, 2020. So, before that students have only few days to revise all the subjects. Here, we will particularly talk about the Maths subject. Most of the students consider Maths to be the toughest subject, but if prepared thoroughly, this paper can help you improve your overall grade by scoring maximum marks in it.

Last minute revision can be very effective to perform outstanding in the Maths paper as it will help to recall all your learning and retain the important information till the exam day. To help all class 10 students shed off their exam stress and revise their Maths syllabus effectively, we bring here some important tips shared by the experienced teachers. These tips by the pioneers in the field will help you polish your preparations in this few days before the exam.

Check out the following revision tips as suggested by the experts to score maximum marks in CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020:

Check the latest CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper to acquaint with the question paper structure. Practice sample papers in stipulated time to work on your speed and accuracy.

Check the CBSE Class 10 Maths Blue Print 2019 to understand the topics with maximum weightage and the marking scheme according to which questions will be asked in Maths Exam 2019.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Blue Print 2020:

For all those students who find preparing for Maths exam the toughest job, CBSE blue print comes as the saviour as it will help them to concise the huge syllabus of Maths and make preparations easy for them.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Unitwise Weightage Unit Title Weightage 1 Number System 06 2 Algebra 20 3 Co-ordinate Geometry 06 4 Geometry 15 5 Trigonometry 12 6 Mensuration 10 7 Statistics And Probability 11 Total Marks 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

CBSE Class 10 Maths Marking Scheme: Check the CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper marks breakup to formulate the right strategy for writing the exam perfectly.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Marking Scheme 2019 Marks No. of Questions Marks 1 Mark 20 20 × 1 = 20

2 Marks 6 6 × 2 = 12 3 Marks 8 8 × 3 = 24

4 Marks 6 6 × 4 = 24

Total 40 80

Check here the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern and Question Paper Design for Board Exam 2020

Keep on practicing with the previous year CBSE class 10 Maths question papers as it will make you more efficient in decoding the problems asked in the Maths paper.

Revise the important formulae and theorems frequently whenever you get time.

NCERT is the most important book to ace the examination. Students should focus on completing all the examples and questions from the Class 10 Maths NCERT book.

Practice the NCERT Exemplar Problems thoroughly as the questions of high complexity in exams are generally picked prom the Class 10 Maths NCERT Exemplar book.

Avoid picking any new topic which you have not studied yet.

A day before the exam, carefully go through all important formulas, theorems and identities.

Take light food and adequate rest to keep you calm and stress free.

Avoid late night study just the day before the exam as it will only exhaust your brain making you anxious and nervous.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions with Solutions for Board Exam 2020

Topics to revise on last day before the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020:

Prepare questions of Trigonometry, Mensuration and Statistics first as questions of high weightage will be asked from these units.

Practice questions on Arithmetic Progressions as the paper will have two/three questions from this chapter.

Revise important theorems like Pythagoras theorem, Basic Proportionality theorem and areas of similar triangles. The question paper will surely have two/three questions based on these topics.

Practice the questions based on construction of a triangle similar to a given triangle. One question will surely be asked for three to four marks in Class 10 Maths paper.

Practice the problems based on trigonometric identities as the Maths paper will contain Questions of 7 to 8 marks from this topic.

For example:

One question on Probability will also be there in two/three marks questions.

Question on Statistics will be there in both three and four marks questions, which is considered to be the easy and scoring part of the exam.

Questions based on Mensuration will be there in all sections and asked for the maximum weightage. Keep all the formulas related to surface areas and volumes of solids (mentioned in the syllabus) affirmed in your brain.

For example:

One question on ‘Angle of elevation, Angle of Depression’ will surely be asked for four marks in section D of Maths paper.

Questions on Linear Equation, like unique solution, infinitely many solutions, no solution and questions like find the value of K will be asked under one/two marks type questions.

Things to Consider During the Examination

In the first 15 minute before the exam, read all 30 questions in the paper properly and mark them into categories viz easy, manageable and tough. Then make a rough plan to attempt them starting with the easy question first.

Check important tips to utilise 15 minutes reading time in CBSE board exams

Write the step-wise answer to each question as in CBSE Exams, separate marks are given for each step.

In addition to having a correct answer, you will also be assessed by the methods and principles applied in a solution.

Feel free to think out your answers on rough paper where you feel struck or confused. It will help you to understand the question quicker and write a proper solution for it.

Draw graphs and figures wherever required as it can help you to score more marks if you make them with concentration and neatness.

Maintain speed and accuracy hand in hand.

Spare at least 15 minutes in last to recheck your answers and numbering of questions to avoid any silly mistakes that might take away your important marks.

Read these Important Tips to Finish Class 10 Maths Paper on Time

Analysing the trends followed in the previous year CBSE Class 10 Maths papers and the latest examination pattern, experts are expecting the CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2020 to be easy, direct and straight from the NCERT textbook. However, two to three questions may be tricky, but with a clear conceptual understanding one can easily solve them. So, don't get worried and stressed about your Maths Exam. Rather, make it a fun experience. Stay prepared and alert to crack the exam with flyong colours.

