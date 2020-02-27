CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 12th English Paper Today - Check Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 12th English Board Exam 2020 today. Here Jagran Josh will provide English Paper analysis and students feedback about today’s paper after the exam. A live video will also be available here after 01:30 PM. A team from Jagran Josh is visiting various examination centres in Delhi. Till then you can check other important articles related to the upcoming and ongoing CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020.

CBSE Class 12th English Board Exam 2020.

Links to access important articles related to ongoing CBSE Board Exam 2020:

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Paper Postponed Again in Several Examination Centres of Delhi - Check Complete Details Now!

CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2020: Check Important Formats, Papers & Tips

Format for Speech Writing & Debate Writing with Examples or Templates: CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2020: Exam Pattern

CBSE 12th English Paper is divided into three sections i.e. Section A, B and C. More details about each section is given below

- Section A (Reading Section : 20 Marks)

- Section B (WRITING SKILLS : 30 Marks)

- Section C (LITERATURE: TEXT BOOKS: 30 Marks)

More details will be available here after the exam.