CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2020: Check Updates & Download Question Paper!

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education question paper 2020

CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2020: Paper Analysis, Review & Updates - CHECK HERE!

A screenshot from CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Question Paper 2020:

Content from CBE Class 12 Physical Education Question Paper 2020

General Instructions:

1) The question paper consists of 34 questions

2) All questions are compulsory.

3) Question 1-20 carry 1 mark and are multiple choice questions.

4) Question 21-30 carry 3 marks each and should not exceed 80 -100 words each.

5) Question 31-34 carry 5 marks and should not exceed 150-200 words

SECTION - A

1. The total number of matches in a knock out tournament of 34 teams

(a) 31

(b) 32

(c) 33

(d) 35

2. The primary goal of Intramural competition is

(a) To provide opportunity for mass participation of students

(b) To participate in inter-school competition

(c) To provide intra-school competition

(d) All of the above

3. The food component present in sugar is

(a) fats

(b) protein

(c) vitamin

(d) carbohydrate

.

.

.

All the question are available in the PDF of the question paper.

Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Question Paper 2020 in PDF format

