CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2020: Paper Analysis, Review & Updates

CBSE 2020: CBSE Class 12th Physical Education Paper 2020 was conducted today (24 February) by CBSE (between 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM). About 7,5,000+ students appeared for the Physical Education paper today. Check CBSE 12th Physical Education Paper analysis, review & updates. A team from JagranJosh.com has visited some CBSE examination centres & collected feedback from students about the paper.

Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Question Paper From Here (ORIGINAL PAPER)

Students who took this exam today told us that the difficulty level of today’s question paper was quite easy. Nothing was asked from out of the syllabus and students easily attempted the question paper within the stipulated time.

Exam Pattern of CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper 2020:

The paper pattern of the CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2020 question paper was similar to the latest CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2020 (issued by CBE). More detail about the types of questions is given below

- Question number 1 to 20 (1 mark each, word limit - multiple choice questions)

- Question number 21 to 30 (3 marks each, word limit - 80 to 100 words)

- Question number 31 to 34 (5 marks each, word limit - 150 to 200 words)

Students needed to attempt a total of 34 questions in 3 hours. There was no overall choice in the question paper however internal choices were present in some questions.

Review & Feedback from students about CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper 2020:

- Difficulty level of the CBSE 12th Physical Education question paper: Average

- All the questions in the paper were based on the latest CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2020

- Some questions were repeated from previous years’ papers of 12th Physical Education (with slight modifications)

- The range of expected marks (average): 55 Marks to 65 Marks (out of 70)

