CBSE 10th English Board Exam 2020: Check Chapter-wise Important Questions & Answers - All Chapters

CBSE class 10 English important questions & answers of all the chapters are given here. The mentioned questions are from the prose chapters of the book ‘First Flight’. Students giving CBSE 10 Board exam 2020 can prepare well from these questions taken from NCERT book and English Sample Paper.

Important Questions of Chapter 1- Letter To God

Q1- Did Lencho tries to find out who had sent him the money? Why/Why not?

Ans- No, Lencho did not try to find out who sent the money to him. Because he thought that it would be only God who would send him the money. It signifies his strong faith in God.

Q2- Two kinds of conflicts are shown in the story: between humans and nature, and between humans themselves. Explain how these conflicts are illustrated?

Ans- The conflict between humans and nature is shown through hailstorm which destroys Lencho’s crops. The violence of nature through rain shows the conflict between the two.

The other conflict shown is between humans themselves where Lencho blames post office employees for stealing his money. But in fact, they were the ones who were collecting and sending him the amount and were signing the letter God. This shows the lack of faith that humans have on each other.

Q3- Who does Lencho have complete faith in?

Ans- Lencho had complete faith only in God. Many of his statements from the prose indicate that.

Q4- Why the postmaster send the money to Lencho? Explain why does he sign the letter ‘God’?

Ans- The postmaster sent the money to Lencho so that his faith in God will remain alive.

Important Questions of Chapter 2- Nelson Mandela Long Walk to Freedom

Q1- What ideals were set by Nelson Mandela for the future of South Africa?

Ans- Mandela pledged to liberate all South Africans from suffering, deprivation, poverty, gender, and other discrimination. He set high hopes for South Africa where no one will ever face any form of discrimination again.

Q2- Why such a large number of international leaders attended the inauguration? In what way it signified the triumph?

Ans- South Africa was in the grips of apartheid before Nelson Mandela became the President. The country was declared an outlaw by other nations. Nelson Mandela abolished apartheid and rebuilt the diplomatic relations with other countries. To celebrate this historic moment in South Africa, many International leaders attended the inauguration and celebrated the victory of peace.

Q3- What Mandela means when he says he is “simply the sum of all those African patriots” who had gone before him?

Ans- Through this statement, Mandela means that he can identify with the sacrifices of all those noble and courageous men who contributed and fought for the collective freedom of the African people.

Q4- Nelson Mandela mentions‘Twin Obligations’. Explain

Ans- The twin obligations that Mandela speaks is the obligations to his parents, his wife and children, his family; and other obligation is towards his country, his people and his community.

Important Questions of Chapter 3- Two Stories About Flying

Q1- “The sight of the food maddened him.” What this statement suggests? What made the young seagull to finally fly?

Ans- The young seagull was very hungry and it was this hunger that ultimately made it fly. Not being able to control its hunger, it dived at the food which was in its mother’s beak and his hunger overpowered his fear of the sea. The natural reaction of its body was only to fly.

Q2- “They were beckoning to him, calling shrilly.” Why do you think the seagull’s father and mother threaten him and cajole him to fly?

Ans- The young seagull was afraid to fly and take its first flight. Even after seeing its brothers and sisters flying, and its parents helping them, it could not gather the courage to fly. This was the reason its father and mother were calling to it shrilly and scolding it.

Q3- Describe in detail the narrator’s experience as he flew the Aeroplane into the storm.

Ans- Once the narrator flew in the storm, everything went black. Along with with the compass, the other instruments, including the radio, were also dead. The narrator saw another Aeroplane and its pilot waved at him in the dark clouds. The narrator was happy to find help in that situation.

Q4- Why the narrator says, “I landed and was not sorry to walk away from the old Dakota…”?

Ans- The narrator was happy to walk away from old Dakota because of the horrible experience that he had in the storm.

Important Questions of Chapter 4- From the Diary of Anne Frank

Q1- Was Anne correct when she said that the world would not be interested in the musings of a thirteen-year-old girl?

Ans- No, Anne was not correct when she said that the world would not be interested in the musings of a thirteen-year-old girl. Her diary was translated and published under the name ‘The Diary of a young girl’ which is still a popular read all around the world.

Q2- Why Mr. Keesing use to call Anne ‘an incorrigible chatterbox’?

Ans- He called her an ‘incorrigible chatterbox’ because of her habit of talking in the class, which annoyed him a lot.

Q3- What Anne writes in her first essay?

Ans- In her first essay which was titled ‘A Chatterbox’, Anne planned on coming up with valid arguments that proves the necessity of talking and why is it important.

Q3- Why Anne needed to give a brief sketch about her family? Does she treat ‘Kitty’ as an insider or an outsider?

Ans- Anne provided a brief sketch of her life otherwise no one had understood her story. She treated Kitty as an insider as it was her best friend.

Q4- Anne says teachers are most unpredictable. Is Mr. Keesing unpredictable? How?

Ans- Anne felt that the teachers were the most unpredictable. Mr. Keesing can be considered unpredictable because he seemed to be annoyed with the constant talking habit of Anne but gave her only an essay to write as punishment.

Important Questions of Chapter 5- The Hundred Dresses- 1

Q1- In what way Wanda feel about the dresses game? Why does she say that she has a hundred dresses?

Ans- Wanda did not show any feelings regarding the game, however, it is most likely that she was deeply hurt. It might be one of the reasons why her family left the place and moved to the city.

She says she has a hundred dresses because she had only dressed to wear to school and probably it was her fantasy to possess a hundred dresses. The other children would have laughed at her maybe that's why she exaggerated.

Q2- What does Miss Mason think of Wanda’s drawings? What do the children think of them? How do you know?

Ans- Miss Mason mentioned that Room Thirteen should be proud of Wanda because she had drawn one hundred beautiful dresses with unique designs and style.

The children of the class also admired the drawings. They all whistled and admired at the drawings of Wanda.

Q3- In What way Wanda is seen differently by the other girls? How do they treat her?

Ans- Wanda was different from all the other girls as she did not have any friends. She came to school alone and also went home alone. She wore a blue faded dress because of which all the other girls use to tease her and ask her how many dresses she has.

Q4- Why Maddie stand by and not do anything? In what way she is different from Peggy? (Was Peggy’s friendship important to Maddie? Why? Which lines in the text tell you this?)

Ans- Maddie never did anything as she was afraid that she would be the next target of the children. She herself was poor. She was different from Peggy as Peggy was a rich girl. They both were best friends and it seemed as if she was in awe of Peggy.

Lines from the text that shows that Peggy’s friendship was important to Maddie are as follows:

Maddie was absolutely sure that Peggy would win in the drawing.

Maddie always thought that Peggy can never do anything wrong.

Important Questions of Chapter 6- The Hundred Dresses- 2

Q1-Was Maddie right in thinking that her silence was as bad as Peggy’s teasing?

Ans- Yes, Maddie was right in thinking that her silence was as bad as Peggy’s teasing. A person who sees something wrong happening and doesn’t act on it is as much an offender as the person committing the offense.

Q2- What reason can you think of because of which Wanda’s family moved to a different city? Do you think life there was going to be different for their family?

faced ridicule and mockery because of their long and different names. Life could still be difficult for them as they could be teased about various other things in the other city as well.

Q3- What important decision Maddie made? Why did she have to think hard to do so?

Ans- The important decision that Maddie made was that she would never stand by. If she ever heard anybody picking on someone, she will say something. She will not let anyone make fun of anyone’s look or because they had strange names, she would speak up. She was feeling guilty for not saying anything when everybody else was teasing Wanda. This guilt made this decision so hard.

Q4- Do you think Wanda realized that the girls were teasing her? Why or Why not?

Ans- Wanda was aware that the girls were teasing her and making fun of her dress and her financial situation. That’s why she exaggerated having a hundred dresses.

Important Questions of Chapter 7- Glimpses of India

Q1-How is bread an important part of life in Goa?

Ans- Bread is an important part of Goan life as they are part of the food for every occasion or event. Sweetbreads are given as marriage gifts as well. The love of bread in Goa can be known through the success of a bakery as a profitable profession.

Q2- Where is Coorg situated?

Ans- Coorg is a small district of Karnataka. It is located midway between Mysore and Mangalore.

Q3- Discuss the story about the Kodavu people’s descent?

Ans- As per the author, the people of Coorg are possible of Greek or Arabic descent. A part of Alexander’s army moved south along the coast, they settled there and married amongst the locals. Their culture is pretty evident through marriage, religious rights which are very distinct from the Hindu tradition.

Q4- What makes the elders in Goa nostalgic?

Ans- The good old Portuguese days, the Portuguese, and the loaves of bread makes the elders of Goa nostalgic.

Important Questions of Chapter 8- Mijbil the Otter

Q1- What are the things that we come to know about otters from this text?

Ans- Otters are from a comparatively small group of animals called Mustellines. Maxwell’s otter was of a race that was previously unknown to science. It was named by zoologists Lutrogale perspicillata maxwelli or Maxwell’s otter.

Q2- Why is Mij’s species now known to the world as Maxwell’s otter?

Ans- Maxwell’s otter was from a race that was previously unknown to science and was at length named by zoologists Lutrogale perspicillata maxwelli or Maxwell’s otter.

Important Questions of Chapter 9- Madam Rides the Bus

Q1- Valli shows extraordinary courage by traveling on the bus all alone. Discuss

how ability and courage are essential to fulfill one’s dream.

Ans- It shows true courage to fulfill one’s dreams. The same way Valli showed courage by traveling on the bus all alone.

Q2- Why the conductor refers to Valli as ‘madam’?

Ans- When the conductor offered to help her get on the bus, Valli said confidently that she could get on by herself. She did not act like a child, but as a grown-up girl, that's why the conductor called her ‘madam’.

Important Questions of Chapter 10- The Sermon at Benares

Q1- Life is full of trials and tribulations which anyone can overcome through his or her own efforts. Explain this with reference to Kisa Gotami’s Life.

Ans- Kisa Gotami's story speaks of mortal human beings who must face death and suffering. It is a lesson that is about overcoming personal tragedies and moving on in life.

Q2- When Kisa Gotami's son dies, she goes from house to house. What does she ask for? Does she get it? Why not?

Ans- When Kisa Gotami’s son passes away, she goes from house to house asking for medicine that can cure her child. No, she does not get any medicine because her child was already dead and no medicine can have brought him back to life.

Important Questions of Chapter 11- The Proposal

Q1- What does Chubukov suspect at first that Lomov has come for? Is he sincere when he later mentions “And I’ve always loved you, my angel, as if you were my own son”? Give reasons for your answer from the play

Ans- Chubukov suspected at first that Lomov had come to borrow money. He was not at all sincere when he told Lomov that he was like his own son and he had always loved him.

Q2- Chubukov says of Natalya: “... as if she won’t consent! She’s in love; egad, she’s like a lovesick cat…” Would you agree? Give reasons for your answer.

Ans- Chubukov considered Lomov as a good marriage prospect for his daughter. When Lomov shows doubt, Chubukov told Lomov that Natalya was in love with him. It seemed like she was more in love with her dogs, lands, and meadows than to Lomov.