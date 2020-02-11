CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of English Language & Literature (Chapter 3- Two Stories About Flying)

CBSE class 10 English important questions & answers are given here. Find the given set of questions from Chapter 3- Two Stories About Flying. The chapter mentions two stories i.e. His First Flight and Black Aeroplane. Practice for CBSE class 10 board exam from the given set of questions from both the stories. These important questions are taken from the NCERT book as well as the English sample paper.

Questions From His First Flight

Q1- Why young seagull was afraid to fly? Do you think all young birds are afraid to fly first or are some birds more scared than others? Do you think a human baby also finds it challenging to take its first steps?

Ans- The young seagull was afraid to take its first flight because it was the first time it was flying. Doing something for the first time can be challenging so it can be assumed all young birds must be afraid to make their first flights. Similarly, a human baby also finds it to be challenging to take its first steps.

Q2- “They were beckoning to him, calling shrilly.” Why you think the seagull’s father and mother threaten him and cajole him to fly?

Ans- The young seagull was afraid to fly and take its first flight. Even after seeing its brothers and sisters flying, and its parents helping them, it could not gather the courage to fly. This was the reason its father and mother were calling to it shrilly and scolding it.

Q3- “The sight of the food maddened him.” What this statement suggests? What made the young seagull to finally fly?

Ans- The young seagull was very hungry and it was this hunger that ultimately made it fly. Not being able to control its hunger, it dived at the food which was in its mother’s beak and his hunger overpowered his fear of the sea. The natural reaction of its body was only to fly.

Q4- Have you ever experienced something similar, where your parents were encouraging you to do something that you were too scared to try?

Ans- You need to give this answer based on your experience in which you can mention your own perspective.

Q5- It seems a natural act in the case of a bird flying, and a foregone conclusion that it should succeed. In the examples that you gave in an answer to the previous question above, was your success guaranteed, or was it important for you to try, regardless of the possibility of failure?

Ans- This answer will also require your own perspective and skills to describe your experience.

Questions From Black Aeroplane

Q1- Describe in detail the narrator’s experience as he flew the Aeroplane into the storm.

Ans- Once the narrator flew in the storm, everything went black. Along with with the compass, the other instruments, including the radio, were also dead. The narrator saw another Aeroplane and its pilot waved at him in the dark clouds. The narrator was happy to find help in that situation.

Q2- Why the woman in the control center was looking at the narrator strangely?

Ans- The narrator asked the woman in the control center about the identity of the other pilot. She was looking at him strangely because there was no one else flying the plane in that storm.

Q3- “I’ll take the risk.”Explain the risk? Why the narrator was ready to take it?

Ans- The risk mentioned was flying through the black storm clouds. The narrator took this risk of flying because he was missing home. He wanted to be with his family. He wanted to go home and enjoy a good English breakfast.

Q4- Why the narrator says, “I landed and was not sorry to walk away from the old Dakota…”?

Ans- The narrator was happy to walk away from old Dakota because of the horrible experience that he had in the storm.

Q5- According to you who helped the narrator to reach safely? Discuss the answer among yourselves and give reasons for your answer.

Ans- There are chances that it might be the narrator only who helped himself through the storm. In the storm, he might be seeing himself in the other plane.

