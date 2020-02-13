CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters

CBSE Class 10 Social Science important questions & answers of India and the Contemporary World- 2 are given here. The chapter- wise important questions are based on the NCERT book and the Sample paper. Students giving CBSE Class 10 board exam 2020 can practice from these questions from all the chapters of class 10 History books.

Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 1 (The Rise of Nationalism in Europe)

Q1- What steps French revolutionaries took to create a sense of collective identity among the French people?

Ans- The steps taken by French revolutionaries were:

Promoting the Ideas of la patrie (the fatherland) and le citoyen (the citizen) for a unified community

A new French flag

The Estates-General was renamed by active citizens ‘ the National Assembly’

A central administrative system for the entire nation

Discouraging regional dialects to promote French as the national language.

Q2- What does the crown on allegory of ‘Germania’ signify?

Ans- The crown on allegory of ‘Germania’ signifies Heroism.

Q3- Who was the architect of Germany’s unification?

Ans- The architect of Germany was Otto Von Bismarck

Q4- Briefly explain the process of German unification

Ans- The process was:

The process of German unification was continued by Prussiaafter liberals and middle-class Germans were defeated by aristocrats and military.

Its chief minister Otto von Bismarck carried out the process and he got help from the Prussian army and bureaucracy.

Prussia fought three wars with Austria, Denmark, and France

These wars resulted in Prussian victory as well as German unification

Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 2 (Nationalism in India)

Q1- Describe in detail the famous incidence of Jallianwala Bagh.

Ans- Check the major points below:

Jallianwalla Bagh incident took place on 13 April

On that particular day, a crowd of villagers who had come to Amritsar for attending a fair gathered in the enclosed ground of Jallianwalla Bagh

As they were outside the city, they were not aware of the martial law that had been imposed

General Dyer entered the area. He blocked the exit points, and openly fired on the crowd, killing hundreds.

Q2- What the idea of Satyagraha means?

Ans- The idea of satyagraha is a unique method that emphasizes the power of truth. It is about non-violent agitation.

Q3- Why did the political leaders differ over the question of separate electorates?

Ans- Political leaders held different opinions over the question of separate electorates because of the differences in their opinion. They all believed in the different outcomes of separate electorates. The leaders supporting the minorities and the Dalits believed that it was only political empowerment that would abolish social backwardness, while others like Gandhiji thought that separate electorates would slow down the process of integration.

Q4- What made Gandhiji withdrew the Non-Cooperation movement?

Ans- Including many incidents, it was mainly due to Chauri Chaura in 1922, which made Gandhiji withdrew Non- Cooperation movement.

Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 3 -Livelihoods, Economies, and Societies (The Making of a Global World)

Q1- Why Europeans were fleeing to America in the nineteenth century? Explain.

Ans- The Europeans were fleeing to America because:

European cities were crowded and deadly diseases were spreading all over

Poverty and hunger were common in most of the countries in Europe

Religious dissenters were persecuted and religious conflicts were common

Q2- What is the meaning of the Bretton Woods Agreement?

Ans- The Bretton Woods Agreement established the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank for preserving global economic stability and employment in the industrial world. The agreement was finalised in July 1944 at Bretton Woods in New Hampshire, USA.

Q3- Mention two examples from history that show the impact of technology on food availability.

Ans- The two examples that showed the impact of technology on food availability are:

Lighter wagons, faster railways, and ships helped in the transportation of food more cheaply and quickly

Refrigerated ships helped in the transportation of perishable foods

Q4- What were the causes of the Great Depression.

Ans- Few causes of the Great Depression were:

Post world war, the global economy was weak

Most of the European countries took loans from the US. When the number of loans was decreased, the countries which were economically dependent on US loans faced an acute crisis

Agricultural over-production which was not compatible to demand in the market

Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 4 (The Age of Industrialization)

Q1- Why were merchants moving to the countryside in Europe during the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries? Explain.

Ans- The reasons were:

The world trade was expanding and the acquisition of

It was getting difficult for new merchants to set up business in towns. So they were turning to the countryside.

Producers were regulating the prices, production, competition.

Note- Explain these points in detail.

Q2- Explain what is Proto- industrialisation.

Ans- Proto-industrialisation is the phase in which industrialisation was not based on the factory system. Before the factories, there was large-scale industrial production for International markets. This industrial history part is known as Proto- industrialisation.

Q3- Why industrial production in India increased during the First World War?

Ans- It increased because:

British mills were busy due to war needs

Due to high demand, the new factories had to be set up while old ones ran on multiple shifts

Industrial production was booming in India. The new workers were employed and there were long working hours

Q4- In what way did the East India Company procure regular supplies of cotton and silk textiles from Indian weavers?

Ans- The points are given below:

The East India Company established political power

Their actions were to eliminate the competition from other colonial powers. They controlled the costs and ensured regular supplies of cotton and silk goods for Britain

Appointment of gomasthas or paid servants for supervising weavers, collect supplies and to examine the textile quality

Company weavers were not allowed to deal with other buyers

Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 5 (Print Culture and the Modern World)

Q1- Explain the effects of the spread of print culture for poor people in nineteenth-century India?

Ans- The poor people were benefiting from the spread of print culture in India due to the availability of low-price books and public libraries which were spreading awareness and educating them.

Q2- Explain in brief how print culture assisted the growth of nationalism in India.

Ans- Print culture contributed to the growth of nationalism in India by providing access to nationalist ideals. It promoted the ideas of freedom and equality to the masses.

Q3- Why people in eighteenth-century Europe thought that print culture would bring enlightenment and end despotism?

Ans- The easy and cheap availability of the print culture meant that literacy would no longer be restricted to the upper classes and can be accessed by anyone.

Q4- Why some of the people feared the effect of easily available printed books?

Ans- Some people were fearing that their power and authority would get eroded if ideas questioning their power gained mass popularity. The availability of the printed books made people more aware and made them question the authority.