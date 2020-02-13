CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Geography - All Chapters

The latest edition of CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus has some modifications done by the board so as to make learning process simple yet effective for students. Therefore, to know all the important questions & answers from all the chapters of Geography.

Chapter 1 : Resources & Development

Ques 1 “Degradation of land is a cause of worry.” Give one reason to support the statement.

Solution: Degradation of land is a cause of worry because it can cause ecological imbalance.

Ques 2 Wind energy received in abundance in western Rajasthan and Gujrat has not been so far utilised and developed to the maximum. It falls in which category of resources?

Solution: Potential Resources

Ques 3 Which one of the following is an example of Cultivable Wasteland? A. Gross cropped Area B. Uncultivable Land C. Barren Wasteland D. Current fallow Land

Solution: B)Uncultivable Land

Ques 4 Correct the following statement and rewrite: Belgium is a small country in Europe and share borders with France, Italy, Germany and Luxembourg

Solution: Belgium is a small country in Europe and share borders with France, the Netherlands, Germany and Luxembourg

Ques 5 “Conservation of resource is vital for development.” Give one example regarding the statement.

Solution: Conservation of resources- afforestation, water treatment.

Chapter 2 : Forest and Wildlife Resources

Ques 1 What is biodiversity? Why is biodiversity important for human lives?

Solution: Biodiversity is the variation of wildlife and cultivated species in a given ecosystem. In this space of rich wildlife and cultivated species, each organism is a producer, consumer or decomposer.

Ques 2 Which of the following conservation strategies do not directly involve community participation?

(a) Joint forest management

(b) Beej Bachao Andolan

(c) Chipko Movement

(d) Demarcation of Wildlife sanctuaries

Solution: (d) Demarcation of Wildlife sanctuaries

Ques 3 Write a note on good practices towards conserving forest and wildlife.

Solution: There are many good practices towards conserving forest and wildlife are that can be followed.

- Many NGOs (non-governmental organisations) are working towards creating public awareness for conserving depleting forest cover and vanishing wildlife.

- Central and state governments in India have set up national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to protect forests and endangered species.

- A recently developing practice towards conservation is the search for different conservation measures.

- Various communities, especially in tribal areas dependent on forests for their living are now taking an active role in the conservation of their habitat.

Chapter 3 : Water Resources

Ques 1 Explain how water becomes a renewable resource.

Solution: All water that is used primarily ends up in the sea. From there, it enters the hydrological cycle in the form of water vapour. Freshwater is renewed by this cycle when precipitation occurs. Hence, water is a renewable resource.

Ques 2 “Multi- purpose projects and large dams have come under great scrutiny.” Identify the problems caused by the setting up of these projects and dams.

Solution: i. Regulating and damming of rivers affect their natural flow causing poor sediment flow

ii. Dams fragment rivers

iii. Difficulty for aquatic fauna to migrate

iv. Submergence of existing vegetation

v. Decomposition of soil

vi. Large scale displacement of local communities

Ques 3 “India is heading towards water scarcity.” Trace the possible solutions to tackle this problem

Solution: i. Rain water harvesting

ii. Bamboo drip irrigation system

iii. Avoiding wastage of water in day to day life activities

Ques 4 Discuss how rainwater harvesting in semi-arid regions of Rajasthan is carried out.

Solution: (i) Houses in the semi arid regions of Rajasthan have traditionally constructed tanks for storing drinking water. These are big and are a part of the well-developed rooftop rainwater harvesting system. The tanks are constructed inside the main house or the courtyard, and are connected to the sloping roofs of the houses through a pipe. The rain falling on the rooftop travels down through a PVC pipe and is stored in the tanks. The first spell of rain is not collected as this water cleans the roof and the pipes. The rainwater from the subsequent spells is collected. This water is used till the next rainy season, and is a reliable source of water. These water tanks also help in cooling the houses as rooms built around them have generally low temperatures due to conduction.

Chapter 4 : Agriculture

Ques 1 Complete the following table with correct information with regard to cultivation of Rice:

Solution: (A) Kharif Cropping Season (

B) 16°C – 27°C

Ques 2 Establish the difference between Commercial farming and Subsistence farming with the help of a suitable example

Solution: Commercial Farming

1. Use of higher doses of modern inputs like HYV seeds, fertilizers, etc. ii. Commercialization of agriculture varies from region to another

2. Plantation is also a type of commercial farming

3. Use of well-developed network of transport and communication

4. High productivity for commercial purpose

Subsistence Farming

1. Is practiced on small patches of land

2. Labour intensive farming

3. Use of primitive tools

4. Dependent on Monsoons

5. Called as ‘Slash and burn’ agriculture. vi. Low productivity

Example: Rice is a commercial crop in Haryana and Punjab but in Odisha it is a subsistence crop

Ques 3 Mohan owns a farm in Uttar Pradesh; he wishes to cultivate either Jute or Sugarcane. He shall cultivate which crop out of these two keeping in mind the conditions required for their growth? Explain.

Solution: a. He should cultivate Sugarcane as the geographical conditions it requires are available in Uttar Pradesh.

b. Sugarcane grows well in hot and humid climate

c. Requires a temperature of 21°C to 27°C

d. Needs annual rainfall between 75 cm. and 100 cm.

e. Irrigation is required in the regions of low rainfall.

f. It can be grown on a variety of soils and needs manual labour from sowing to 3 harvesting.

All these conditions are available in Uttar Pradesh.

Ques 4 Name one staple crop of India and the regions where it is produced

Solution: Rice is a staple food crop of India. It grows in the plains of north and north-east India, coastal areas and the deltaic regions.

Chapter 5 : Minerals and Energy Sources

Ques 1 Energy saved is energy produced”. Support the statement with suitable examples.

Solution: i. Promotion of energy conservation and increased use of renewable energy sources are the twin planks of sustainable energy.

ii. India is presently one of the least energy efficient countries in the world.

iii. We have to adopt a cautious approach for the judicious use of our limited energy resources.

iv. Using public transport systems instead of individual vehicles.

v. Switching off electricity when not in use.

vi. Using power-saving devices and using non-conventional sources of energy.

Ques 2 “India has fairly rich and varied mineral resources across different regions”. Support the statement with examples.

Solution: i. Peninsular rocks contain most of the reserves of coal, metallic minerals, mica and many other non-metallic minerals.

ii. Sedimentary rocks on the western and eastern flanks of the peninsula, in Gujarat and Assam have most of the petroleum deposits.

iii. Rajasthan with the rock systems of the peninsula, has reserves of many non-ferrous minerals.The vast alluvial plains of North India are almost devoid of economic minerals.

Ques 3 Being a tropical country, India has enormous possibilities of tapping solar energy. Suggest any one way to popularize its maximum use

Solution: Making people aware about renewable energy resources/use of rooftop solar panels/solar street lighting system/any other relevant point

Ques 4 A concerted effort has to be made for sustainable development.Suggest any one step in conserving our mineral resources for the future.

Solution: Improved technologies/ Recycling of metals/ Using scrap metals and other substitutes / Any other relevant point

Chapter 6 : Manufacturing Industries

Ques 1 The challenge of sustainable development requires control over industrial pollution.’ Substantiate the statement with examples.

Solution: ‘The challenge of sustainable development requires control over industrial pollution.’ Substantiate the statement with examples. 5 i. On one hand Industries lead to extensive industrial growth and expansion, other hand these are also the cause of environmental degeneration which prompt to the different type of air, water pollution. ii. There is an increasing requirement to use a further sustainable model. iii. Industries must produce eco-friendly products and dump wastes responsibly. iv. Use of latest technology can help industries to control pollution and lead towards sustainable mode of operation. v. Industries use- Reuse-Recycle-Refuse approach. vi. If necessary, dump waste in specified places, away from the land and water sources, for example- before dumping treat well and make useful forother than drinking purpose,stop using thermal plants in some of the locations.

Ques 2 Why are maximum Jute textile mills located in the Hugli Basin?

Solution: i. Proximity of jute producing areas.

ii. Inexpensive water transport.

iii. Good network of roadways, railways and waterways

iv. Abundant water for processing raw jute

v. Cheap labour from West Bengal and adjoining states

vi. Good banking, insurance and poor facilities in Kolkata

Ques 3 Describe the significance of Textile Industry in India with specific reference to Cotton industry.

Solution: a. The Textile Industry occupies unique position in the Indian economy, because it contributes significantly to industrial production (14 per cent), employment generation (35 million persons directly – the second largest after agriculture) and foreign exchange earnings (about 24.6 per cent).

b. It contributes 4 per cent towards GDP. It is the only industry in the country, which is self-reliant and complete in the value chain i.e., from raw material to the highest value added products.

c. In the early years, the Cotton Textile Industry was concentrated in the cotton growing belt of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Availability of raw cotton, market, transport including accessible port facilities, labour, moist climate, etc. contributed towards its localisation.

d. This industry has close links with agriculture and provides a living to farmers,cotton boll pluckers and workers engaged in ginning, spinning, weaving, dyeing, designing, packaging, tailoring and sewing.

e. The industry by creating demands supports many other industries, such as, chemicals and dyes, mill stores, packaging materials and engineering works

Chapter 7 : Lifelines of National Economy

Ques 1 India has one of the largest road networks in the world, aggregating to about 2.3 million km at present. On what basis roadways have taken an edge over railways? Explain.

Solution: a. Construction cost of roads is much lower than that of railway lines

b. Roads can traverse comparatively more dissected and undulating topography, they can negotiate higher gradients of slopes and as such can traverse mountains such as the Himalayas

c. Road transport is economical in transportation of few persons and relatively smaller amount of goods over short distances,

d. It also provides door-to-door service, thus the cost of loading and unloading is much lower

e. Road transport is also used as a feeder to other modes of transport such as they provide a link between railway stations, air and sea ports.

Ques 2 “Advancement of international trade of a country is an index to its economic prosperity”. Elaborate with examples

Solution: i. Trade between two countries through sea, air or land route helps in the development of country.

ii. No country can survive without International trade.

iii. Export and Import are the component of Trade.

iv. Commodities in export- agriculture and allied products, areas and minerals, gems and jewellery etc.

v. The commodities imported to India include Petroleum and its products, precious stores, chemicals etc.

Ques 3 “The pace of change has been rapid in modern times and has impacted the ways of communication as well.” In light of the given statement explain the role of a variety of means of communication that are used in India in the currents times.

Solution: Means of Personal Communication in India –

The Indian postal network is the largest in the world. It handles parcels as well as personal written communications. Cards and envelopes are considered first–class mail and are airlifted between stations covering both land and air. The second–class mail includes book packets, registered newspapers and periodicals. They are carried by surface mail, covering land and water transport. To facilitate quick delivery of mails in large towns and cities, six mail channels have been introduced recently. They are called Rajdhani Channel, Metro Channel, Green Channel, Business Channel, Bulk Mail Channel and Periodical Channel. India has one of the largest telecom networks in Asia. Excluding urban places more than two-thirds of the villages in India have already been covered with Subscriber Trunk Dialling (STD) telephone facility. In order to strengthen the flow of information from the grass root to the higher level, the government has made special provision to extend twenty-four hours STD facility to every village in the country. There is a uniform rate of STD facilities all over India. It has been made possible by integrating the development in space technology with communication technology.

Mass communication in India –