CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers - Economics (Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries)

CBSE Class 10th Social Science Board exam 2020 is due in few days. To pace up your last minute revision process check this list of questions and answers from Chapter 6 of Geography which are important from the examination perspective.

Ques 1 Why are maximum Jute textile mills located in the Hugli Basin?

Ans: Location of Jute industries in Hugli basin:

Proximity of jute producing areas. Inexpensive water transport. Good network of roadways, railways and waterways Abundant water for processing raw jute Cheap labour from West Bengal and adjoining states Good banking, insurance and poor facilities in Kolkata.

Ques 2 ‘The challenge of sustainable development requires control over industrial pollution.’ Substantiate the statement with examples.

Ans: i. On one hand Industries lead to extensive industrial growth and expansion, other hand these are also the cause of environmental degeneration which prompt to the different type of air, water pollution. ii. There is an increasing requirement to use a further sustainable model. iii. Industries must produce eco-friendly products and dump wastes responsibly.

Use of latest technology can help industries to control pollution and lead towards sustainable mode of operation. Industries use- Reuse-Recycle-Refuse approach. If necessary, dump waste in specified places, away from the land and water sources, for example- before dumping treat well and make useful forother than drinking purpose,stop using thermal plants in some of the locations.

Ques 3 “consequences of Enviornment degradation do not respect national or state boundaries” Explain this statement.

Ans:

The increase in pollution of land water, air, noise and resulting in degradation of environment cannot be overlooked. Pollution of river waters effects all as most of the rivers passes through different states. Air pollution caused by the presence of high proportion of undesirable gases adversely affects human health and atmosphere as a whole. Thermal pollution of river water effect the aquatic life irrespective of state and national boundaries.

Ques 4 How are industries responsible for enviornmental degradation in India? Explain with examples.

Ans: Industries responsible for environmental degradation in India:

Pollution of land, water and air from industries caused environmental degradation. Burning of fossil fuels in big and small factories emit smoke in the air. Organic and inorganic industrial wastes and effluents are discharged into rivers. Dumping of wastes from industries renders the soil useless. Rain water carrying pollutants from wastes dumped by industries percolates and contaminated the ground water.

Ques 5 Explain with examples any five examples that are responsible for industrial location.

Ans: Five factors responsible for industrial location:

Availability of raw material at low cost. Government policies. Availability of specialized labour. Availability of markets and services facilities like Banking, Transport etc.

Availability of power.

Ques 6 Explain any five effects of Globalization.

Ans: Five effects of Globalization:

Increased investments by MNCs. It created new opportunities for companies. Some large local companies like in India emerged as Multinational companies. Standards of living have been raised. Several companies hit hard due to competition. Several workers rendered jobless due to shut down of industries.

Ques 8 Explain the types of Industrial Pollution.

Ans: Five types of Industrial Pollution:

Air pollution. River water pollution. Underground water pollution. Noise pollution. Soil pollution.

