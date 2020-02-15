CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (All Chapters)

The important questions of CBSE Class 10 Civics (Social Science) are given here. These questions are from NCERT & the latest sample paper-based and can be expected in the CBSE class 10 board exam 2020. The article provides important short and long questions that are given chapter wise.

Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 1 (Power-Sharing)

Q1- Explain along with examples the accommodative experience of Belgium for peace and harmony.

Ans- Check the points below:

Many Powers of the central government were given to state government

Both Dutch and French-speaking ministers got equal in the central govt.

Many Powers of the central government have been given to state government

(Explain the points further)

Q2- Mention different forms of power-sharing in modern democracies? Give an example of each of these.

Ans- The different forms of power-sharing in modern democracies are:

Vertical Division of Power

Horizontal Division of Power

Division of Power among Social Groups

Division of Power between pressure groups, political parties, and movements

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Economics- All Chapters

Q3- Mention one prudential reason and one moral reason for power-sharing with an example from the Indian context.

Ans- A prudential reason for power-sharing can be mainly that it leads to an avoidance of conflict between social groups.

While a moral reason for power sharing is that it upholds the spirit of democracy.

Q4- Correct the following statement and rewrite:

In Srilanka, an Act was passed in 1956 in order to recognize Tamil as the only official language, disregarding Sinhala.

Ans- In Srilanka, in 1956 an act was passed to recognize Sinhala as the only official language, disregarding Tamil.

Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 2 (Federalism)

Q1- Who presides the meeting of the Municipal Corporation?

Ans- The Alderman/ Mayor/Municipal Commissioner presides over the meeting of the Municipal Corporation.

Q2- Which government has the power to legislate on ‘Residuary’ subjects in India?

Ans- The Union Government has the power to legislate on Residuary subjects in India.

Q3- Explain in detail any three features of Indian Federalism.

Ans- The three features of Indian Federalism are:

Indian federalism is a threefold distribution based on three lists. Union List, State List, and Concurrent List

High Courts and the Supreme Court solves the dispute between center and state.

Centre has the legislative power on ‘residuary’ subjects

Q4- Mention the main difference between a federal form of government and a unitary one? Explain with an example.

Ans- In a federal government, the central government shares its powers with the various constituent units of the country while in the Unitary government, all the power is exercised by only one government.

Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 3 (Democracy and Diversity)

This chapter is assessed in Periodic Tests only and it will not be evaluated in the CBSE Board Exam.

Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 4 (Gender, Religion, and Caste)

Q1- Give a reason why the representation of women in Indian Parliament is still low as compared to European countries because

Ans- The reason is the lack of legally imposed quotas or reservation policy at the central level / Any other relevant point.

Q2- What is the reason that The Constitution of India provides to all individuals and communities freedom to profess, practice and propagate any religion.

Ans- The reason is that India is a secular country.

Q3- What are the different aspects of life in which women are discriminated against or disadvantaged in India.

Ans- The different aspects are:

Women are not provided with equal and adequate education

Female Foeticide is still practiced

Women labor is still unpaid

Q4- Mention two reasons to say that caste alone cannot determine election results in India.

Ans- The two reasons are:

No parliamentary constituency gets a clear majority of one single caste.

No party gets all the votes of a particular caste.

Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 5 (Popular Struggles and Movements)

This chapter is assessed in Periodic Tests only and it will not be evaluated in the CBSE Board Exam.

Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 6 (Political Parties)

Q1- What is the role of Political Parties in India

Ans- The role of political parties in India is:

Parties form the govt run them

Parties are responsible for contesting the election

Parties who lose in the election play the role of opposition

Q2- Mention the various challenges faced by Political parties.

Ans- The various challenges faced by Political parties are:

Increased dependence on money and muscle power

Lack of Internal Democracy

Failure to provide voters with meaningful choices

Q3- Describe what is Political Party?

Ans- A political party is basically a group of people who follow a particular ideology. They come together to contest elections and hold power in the government.

Q4- What are the main characteristics of a political party?

Ans- The main characteristics of a political party are:

The party consist of leaders, supporters, and party workers

The presence of a central ideology in the party

The party promises to implement these policies arising from this ideology

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 7 (Outcomes of Democracy)

Q1- Mention any one example of Social Democracy.

Ans- The example of Social Democracy is the Dignity of the individual (gender, caste, religion).

Q2- Examine the statement‘Democracy is based on the idea of deliberation and negotiation’

Ans- Explained in points below:

Democracy makes sure that decision making will be based on norms and procedures.

Democracy follows procedures and is accountable to the people.

Democracy givesmore importance to deliberation and public opinion.

Q3- Examine the statement,‘Respect and equal treatment of women are necessary ingredients of a democratic society’.

Ans- Explained in the points below:

Distributive justice is important to reduce inequalities in resources and power

Gives equal political and civil rights as men

Removessocial evils such as violence, torture, humiliation, etc.

Q4- Mention the conditions under which democracies accommodate social diversities?

Ans- Social diversities are accommodated when it is understood that democracy is not just for the rule of majority or any other single religious or social community.

Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 8 (Challenges to Democracy)

This chapter is assessed in Periodic Tests only and it will not be evaluated in the CBSE Board Exam.