CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (Chapter 1- Power- Sharing)

CBSE 10th Social Science board exam is on 18th March 2020. Go through the important question & answers of Civics Chapter 1 (Power-Sharing) from book Democratic Politics- II. The mentioned questions are taken from the NCERT textbook and the latest CBSE Social Science Sample paper. The selected questions are expected in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020.

Q1- Go through the following statement and rewrite:

In Sri Lanka, an Act was passed in 1956 to recognise Tamil as the only official language, disregarding Sinhala

Ans- The correct statement is:

In Sri Lanka, an Act was passed in 1956 to recognise Sinhala as the only official language, disregarding Tamil.

Q2- Give examples and explain the accommodative experience of Belgium for peace and harmony.

Ans- The answer is given in the points below:

State Government got many powers of the Central Government

State Government was no longer subordinate to the Central Government

Both the French and Dutch speaking ministers were equal in the Central Government

Brussel has a separate government in which both the communities got equal treatment

Q3- Mention one prudential reason and one moral reason for power-sharing. Give an example from the Indian context.

Ans- A prudential reason for power sharing is that it helps in avoiding the conflicts between social groups. Example In India, seats are reserved in the legislature for the weaker sections of the society.

A moral reason for power sharing is it helps in upholding the spirit of democracy. For example in India, citizens can come together and debate on policies and ideologies of the government.

Q4- Mention the different forms of power-sharing in modern democracies.

Ans- The different forms of power-sharing are:

Vertical Division of Power

Division of Power among Social Groups

Horizontal Division of Power

Division of power between pressure groups, movements, and political parties

Q5- Identify the form of power-sharing that is represented by the community government in Belgium.

Ans- Power sharing among the different social groups like the linguistic and the religious groups.

Q6- Give one Prudential reason for which power sharing is desirable.

Ans- Power sharing is desirable as it helps in reducing the conflicts between the social groups.

Q7- Go through the statements below and identify whether the two sentences are true or false.

Power Sharing is Good For Democracy

It helps in reducing the possibility of conflicts between the social groups

Ans- Both the statements are true.

(Explain the following points further)

Q8- Go through the following statement and rewrite the correct one:

Belgium is a small country in Europe and shares borders with France, Italy, Germany, and Luxembourg.

Ans- The correct statement is:

Belgium is a small country in Europe and shares borders with France, Netherlands, Germany, and Luxembourg.

Q9- The Mayor of Merchtem, a town near Brussels in Belgium, has defended a ban on speaking French in the town’s school. He said that the ban would help all non- Dutch speakers integrate in this Flemish town. Do you think that this measure is in keeping with the spirit of Belgium’s power-sharing arrangements? Explain your reason.

Ans- Answer the question on the basis of your understanding from the chapter.

Q10- Go through the following passage and pick any one prudential reasons for power sharing offered in the passage:

“We need to give more power to the panchayats to realize the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and hopes of the makers of our constitution. Panchayati Raj establishes true democracy. It restores power to the only place where power belongs in a democracy- in the hands of the people. Giving power to the Panchayats is also a way to reduce corruption and increase administrative efficiency. When people participate in the planning and implementation of the developmental schemes, they would naturally exercise greater control over these schemes. This would eliminate the corrupt middlemen. Thus, Panchayati Raj will strengthen the foundations of our democracy.”

Ans- The prudential reason for power sharing offered in the passage is:

“When people participate in the planning and implementation of the developmental schemes, they would naturally exercise greater control over these schemes. This would eliminate the corrupt middlemen.”

