CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of History (All the Chapters)

CBSE 10th History important MCQs of all the chapters are given here. The mentioned MCQs are from all the chapters of ‘India and the Contemporary World-II’. The given questions are important and expected in CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.

Mar 13, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE Class 10 History MCQs
CBSE 10th History exam is scheduled to be on 18th March 2020. Students who are on their last-minute preparation will find the given MCQs of class 10 History extremely helpful. The given MCQs are from all the 5 chapters of History book ‘India and the Contemporary World- II’. The mentioned MCQs are taken from the NCERT textbook and CBSE Social Science Sample Paper.

Important MCQs of Chapter 1 (The Rise of Nationalism in Europe)

Q1- Who formed the secret society called ‘Young Italy’.

  • Metternich
  • Mazzini
  • Johann Gottfried Herder
  • Otto Von Bismarck

Ans- The correct answer is Mazzini.

Q2- Which of the following aspect signifies the image of ‘Germania’

  • Auterity and Asceticism
  • Heroism and Justice
  • Revenge and Vengeance
  • Folk and Cultural Tradition

Ans- The correct answer is Heroism and Justice.

Q3- Which sentence best explains the Utopian Society?

  • A society where everyone is equal
  • A society with a comprehensive constitution
  • An idealist society which can never be achieved
  • A democratic society

Ans- The correct answer is- An idealist society which can never be achieved.

Important MCQs of Chapter 2 (Nationalism in India)

Q1- Why Gandhiji called off the Non-Cooperation Movement?

  • Increasing pressure of the British government
  • Round Table conferences
  • Gandhiji’s arrest
  • The Chauri Chaura Incident

Ans- The correct answer is- The Chauri Chaura Incident.

Q2- Why Satyagraha was organised in Champaran in 1916?

  • To oppose high land revenue
  • To protest against the oppression of mill workers
  • To oppose the plantation system
  • To oppose the British Laws

Ans- The correct answer is- To oppose the Plantation System.

Q3- Why Dalits were ignored by Congress for a long time?

  • Because of Socialism
  • Fear from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
  • Because of Industrialists
  • Fear of offending the Sanatanis

Ans- The correct answer is- The fear of offending the Sanatanis.

Important MCQs of Chapter 3 (The Making of a Global World)

Q1- - Which of the group of powers were collectively known as the Axis power during the 2nd World War.

  • France, Japan, Italy
  • Japan, Germany, Turkey
  • Austria, Germany, Italy
  • Germany, Italy, Japan

Ans- The correct answer is- Germany, Italy, Japan.

Q2- Why the World Bank was set up?

  • To finance post-war construction
  • With the purpose of financing rehabilitation of refugees
  • To Finance Industrial Development
  • To help third world countries

Ans- The correct answer is- ‘To Finance the Post-War Construction'

Q3- Identify the correct response out of the following:

  • The Silk Route helped in commercial and cultural exchange
  • The silk route was acting as a link between different countries
  • The Silk route acted as a route for westbound Silk cargos from China
  • All of the Above

Ans- The correct answer is all of the above. All the above-given options are correct.

Important MCQs of Chapter 4 (The Age of Industrialisation)

Q1- Mark the European Managing Agency from the given options.

  • Andrew Yule
  • Elgin Mill
  • Tata Iron and Steel Company
  • Birla Industries

Ans- The correct answer is- Andrew Yule.

Q2- Identify the trade from which the early entrepreneurs make a fortune.

  • Trade-in tea
  • China Trade
  • Textiles Trade
  • Industries

Ans- The correct answer is- China Trade

Q3- Where First Indian Jute Mill was set up?

  • Bombay
  • Bengal
  • Madras
  • Bihar

Ans- The correct answer is Bengal.

Important MCQs of Chapter 5 (Print Culture and the Modern World)

Q1- The condition for which of the revolution was created by the Print Culture.

  • Russian Revolution
  • French Revolution
  • American Revolution
  • Glorious Revolution

Ans- The correct answer is the French Revolution.

Q2- Marcopolo bought back the knowledge of woodblock printing to Italy from which place?

  • Japan
  • India
  • Sri Lanka
  • China

Ans- The correct answer is China. 

Q3- Which of the following movement was led by Martin Luther’s writings and ideas?

  • Renaissance movement
  • Intellectual Movement
  • Reformation Movement
  • Counter-Reformation Movement

Ans- The correct answer is- The Reformation Movement. 

