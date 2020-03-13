CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of History (All the Chapters)

CBSE 10th History exam is scheduled to be on 18th March 2020. Students who are on their last-minute preparation will find the given MCQs of class 10 History extremely helpful. The given MCQs are from all the 5 chapters of History book ‘India and the Contemporary World- II’. The mentioned MCQs are taken from the NCERT textbook and CBSE Social Science Sample Paper.
Important MCQs of Chapter 1 (The Rise of Nationalism in Europe)
Q1- Who formed the secret society called ‘Young Italy’.
- Metternich
- Mazzini
- Johann Gottfried Herder
- Otto Von Bismarck
Ans- The correct answer is Mazzini.
Q2- Which of the following aspect signifies the image of ‘Germania’
- Auterity and Asceticism
- Heroism and Justice
- Revenge and Vengeance
- Folk and Cultural Tradition
Ans- The correct answer is Heroism and Justice.
Q3- Which sentence best explains the Utopian Society?
- A society where everyone is equal
- A society with a comprehensive constitution
- An idealist society which can never be achieved
- A democratic society
Ans- The correct answer is- An idealist society which can never be achieved.
Check more MCQs of Chapter 1 (The Rise Of Nationalism in Europe)
Important MCQs of Chapter 2 (Nationalism in India)
Q1- Why Gandhiji called off the Non-Cooperation Movement?
- Increasing pressure of the British government
- Round Table conferences
- Gandhiji’s arrest
- The Chauri Chaura Incident
Ans- The correct answer is- The Chauri Chaura Incident.
Q2- Why Satyagraha was organised in Champaran in 1916?
- To oppose high land revenue
- To protest against the oppression of mill workers
- To oppose the plantation system
- To oppose the British Laws
Ans- The correct answer is- To oppose the Plantation System.
Q3- Why Dalits were ignored by Congress for a long time?
- Because of Socialism
- Fear from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
- Because of Industrialists
- Fear of offending the Sanatanis
Ans- The correct answer is- The fear of offending the Sanatanis.
Complete list of Important MCQs of Chapter 2 (Nationalism in India)
Important MCQs of Chapter 3 (The Making of a Global World)
Q1- - Which of the group of powers were collectively known as the Axis power during the 2nd World War.
- France, Japan, Italy
- Japan, Germany, Turkey
- Austria, Germany, Italy
- Germany, Italy, Japan
Ans- The correct answer is- Germany, Italy, Japan.
Q2- Why the World Bank was set up?
- To finance post-war construction
- With the purpose of financing rehabilitation of refugees
- To Finance Industrial Development
- To help third world countries
Ans- The correct answer is- ‘To Finance the Post-War Construction'
Q3- Identify the correct response out of the following:
- The Silk Route helped in commercial and cultural exchange
- The silk route was acting as a link between different countries
- The Silk route acted as a route for westbound Silk cargos from China
- All of the Above
Ans- The correct answer is all of the above. All the above-given options are correct.
Check important MCQs of Chapter 3 (The Making of a Global World)
Important MCQs of Chapter 4 (The Age of Industrialisation)
Q1- Mark the European Managing Agency from the given options.
- Andrew Yule
- Elgin Mill
- Tata Iron and Steel Company
- Birla Industries
Ans- The correct answer is- Andrew Yule.
Q2- Identify the trade from which the early entrepreneurs make a fortune.
- Trade-in tea
- China Trade
- Textiles Trade
- Industries
Ans- The correct answer is- China Trade
Q3- Where First Indian Jute Mill was set up?
- Bombay
- Bengal
- Madras
- Bihar
Ans- The correct answer is Bengal.
Find MCQs of Chapter 4 (The Age of Industrialisation) here
Important MCQs of Chapter 5 (Print Culture and the Modern World)
Q1- The condition for which of the revolution was created by the Print Culture.
- Russian Revolution
- French Revolution
- American Revolution
- Glorious Revolution
Ans- The correct answer is the French Revolution.
Q2- Marcopolo bought back the knowledge of woodblock printing to Italy from which place?
- Japan
- India
- Sri Lanka
- China
Ans- The correct answer is China.
Q3- Which of the following movement was led by Martin Luther’s writings and ideas?
- Renaissance movement
- Intellectual Movement
- Reformation Movement
- Counter-Reformation Movement
Ans- The correct answer is- The Reformation Movement.
Click to find more MCQs of Chapter 5 (Print Culture and the Modern World)