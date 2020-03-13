CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of History (All the Chapters)

CBSE 10th History exam is scheduled to be on 18th March 2020. Students who are on their last-minute preparation will find the given MCQs of class 10 History extremely helpful. The given MCQs are from all the 5 chapters of History book ‘India and the Contemporary World- II’. The mentioned MCQs are taken from the NCERT textbook and CBSE Social Science Sample Paper.

Important MCQs of Chapter 1 (The Rise of Nationalism in Europe)

Q1- Who formed the secret society called ‘Young Italy’.

Metternich

Mazzini

Johann Gottfried Herder

Otto Von Bismarck

Ans- The correct answer is Mazzini.

Q2- Which of the following aspect signifies the image of ‘Germania’

Auterity and Asceticism

Heroism and Justice

Revenge and Vengeance

Folk and Cultural Tradition

Ans- The correct answer is Heroism and Justice.

Q3- Which sentence best explains the Utopian Society?

A society where everyone is equal

A society with a comprehensive constitution

An idealist society which can never be achieved

A democratic society

Ans- The correct answer is- An idealist society which can never be achieved.

Check more MCQs of Chapter 1 (The Rise Of Nationalism in Europe)

Important MCQs of Chapter 2 (Nationalism in India)

Q1- Why Gandhiji called off the Non-Cooperation Movement?

Increasing pressure of the British government

Round Table conferences

Gandhiji’s arrest

The Chauri Chaura Incident

Ans- The correct answer is- The Chauri Chaura Incident.

Q2- Why Satyagraha was organised in Champaran in 1916?

To oppose high land revenue

To protest against the oppression of mill workers

To oppose the plantation system

To oppose the British Laws

Ans- The correct answer is- To oppose the Plantation System.

Q3- Why Dalits were ignored by Congress for a long time?

Because of Socialism

Fear from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Because of Industrialists

Fear of offending the Sanatanis

Ans- The correct answer is- The fear of offending the Sanatanis.

Complete list of Important MCQs of Chapter 2 (Nationalism in India)

Important MCQs of Chapter 3 (The Making of a Global World)

Q1- - Which of the group of powers were collectively known as the Axis power during the 2nd World War.

France, Japan, Italy

Japan, Germany, Turkey

Austria, Germany, Italy

Germany, Italy, Japan

Ans- The correct answer is- Germany, Italy, Japan.

Q2- Why the World Bank was set up?

To finance post-war construction

With the purpose of financing rehabilitation of refugees

To Finance Industrial Development

To help third world countries

Ans- The correct answer is- ‘To Finance the Post-War Construction'

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs & Answers of Economics- All Chapters

Q3- Identify the correct response out of the following:

The Silk Route helped in commercial and cultural exchange

The silk route was acting as a link between different countries

The Silk route acted as a route for westbound Silk cargos from China

All of the Above

Ans- The correct answer is all of the above. All the above-given options are correct.

Check important MCQs of Chapter 3 (The Making of a Global World)

Important MCQs of Chapter 4 (The Age of Industrialisation)

Q1- Mark the European Managing Agency from the given options.

Andrew Yule

Elgin Mill

Tata Iron and Steel Company

Birla Industries

Ans- The correct answer is- Andrew Yule.

Q2- Identify the trade from which the early entrepreneurs make a fortune.

Trade-in tea

China Trade

Textiles Trade

Industries

Ans- The correct answer is- China Trade

Q3- Where First Indian Jute Mill was set up?

Bombay

Bengal

Madras

Bihar

Ans- The correct answer is Bengal.

Find MCQs of Chapter 4 (The Age of Industrialisation) here

Important MCQs of Chapter 5 (Print Culture and the Modern World)

Q1- The condition for which of the revolution was created by the Print Culture.

Russian Revolution

French Revolution

American Revolution

Glorious Revolution

Ans- The correct answer is the French Revolution.

Q2- Marcopolo bought back the knowledge of woodblock printing to Italy from which place?

Japan

India

Sri Lanka

China

Ans- The correct answer is China.

Q3- Which of the following movement was led by Martin Luther’s writings and ideas?

Renaissance movement

Intellectual Movement

Reformation Movement

Counter-Reformation Movement

Ans- The correct answer is- The Reformation Movement.

Click to find more MCQs of Chapter 5 (Print Culture and the Modern World)