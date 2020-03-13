CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs & Answers of Economics- All Chapters

As per the new exam pattern introduced by CBSE for the year 2020 Class 10th Board exams, 1 mark MCQs will play an important role in every paper. For Class 10th Social Science Board exam the syllabus is divided into 4 further subjects - History, Civics, Economics, and Geography. In the last few days before the exam, it becomes difficult for students to cover all the syllabus in the last revision. Hence, you can check this article to revise MCQs from all the chapters of the Economics textbook.

Chapter 1 : Development

Ques 1 Which of the following neighbouring countries has better performance in terms of human development than India?

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Nepal Pakistan

Ans: (ii) Sri Lanka

Ques 2 What is the full form of UNDP?

United States National Development Project Union National Global Development United Nations Global Development Network Union of Nations for Global Development

Ans: United Nations’ Global Development Network

Ques 3 Per Capita Income is also known as

Marginal Income Average Income Income Distribution Parameter

Ans: Average Income

Chapter 2 : Sectors of the Economy

Ques 1 Underemployment occurs when people

do not want to work are working in a lazy manner are working less than what they are capable of doing are not paid for their work

Ans: are working less than what they are capable of doing

Ques 2 What is the full form of NREGA?

National Rural Employment Government Act National Rural Education Guarantee Act National Rural Employment Guarantee Act National Rozgaar Employment Guarantee Act

Ans: National Rural Employment Guarantee Act

Ques 3 Find the odd one out and say why.

i) Postman,

ii) cobbler,

iii) soldier,

iv) police constable

Ans: ii) cobbler,

Chapter 3 : Money & Credit

Ques 1 Which of the following methods can reduce the dependence on informaal sector?

banks and cooperatives increase their lending particularly in the rural areas, interest rates are decreased on credit formal sector loans expands,andeveryone receives loans All the above

Ans: All the above

Ques 2 Which one of the following is NOT a term of credit?

Collateral Interest rate Bank Deposits of the borrower mode of repayment

Ans: Bank Deposits of the borrower

Ques 3 In a SHG most of the decisions regarding savings and loan activities are taken by

Bank Members Non-government organisation

Ans: Members.

Chapter 4 : Globalization and the Indian Economy

Ques 1 Which organisation supports liberalisation of foreign trade and investments in India?

(a) International Labour Organisation (ILO)

(b) World Bank

(c) World Trade Organisation (WTO)

(d) International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Ans: World Trade Organisation (WTO)

Ques 2 The main channel that connected the countries in past was ______

(a) Labour

(b) Religion

(c) Technology

(d) Trade

Ans: Trade

Ques 3 The term used for rapid integration or interconnection between countries is known as:

(a) Privatisation

(b) Globalisation

(c) Liberalisation

(d) Socialisation

Ans: Globalisation

