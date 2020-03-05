CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check MCQs from Chapter 1 of Economics (Development)

CBSE Class 10th Social science Board Exam will be conducted on March 18, 2020. The exam syllabus is divided into 4 subjects - History, Civics, Geography & Economics. Every year many one mark questions are asked in the board exam and this year CBSE has introduced the concept of MCQs in one mark questions. In this article students can check the most Important MCQs and their answers from Chapter 1 of the Economics textbook.

Ques 1 Which of the following statement defines Sustainable Development? A. Sustainable use of natural resources without considering the need of the future generation.

Present generation fulfils its needs while considering the needs of the future generation as well. It means utilization of natural resources by the past, present and forthcoming future generation. To meets the needs of the future generations even if the needs of the present generation go unmet

Ans: B. Present generation fulfils its needs while considering the needs of the future generation as well.

Ques 2 The number of deaths of children less than one year of age per 1000 live births is referred as

A Life Expectancy

B Infant Mortality Rate

C Human Development Index (HDI)

D Attendance ratio

Ans: Infant Mortality Rate

Ques 3 Development of a country can generally be determined by

its per capita income its average literacy level health status of its people all the above

Ans: (i) its per capita income

Ques 4 Which of the following neighbouring countries has better performance in terms of human development than India?

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Nepal Pakistan

Ans: (ii) Sri Lanka

Ques 5 Per Capita Income is also known as

Marginal Income

Average Income

Income Distribution Parameter

Ans: Average Income

Ques 6 Assume there are four families in a country. The average per capita income of these families is Rs 5000. If the income of three families is Rs 4000, Rs 7000 and Rs 3000 respectively, what is the income of the fourth family?

Rs 7500

Rs 3000

Rs 2000

Rs 6000

Ans: Rs 6000

Ques 7 What is the full form of UNDP?

Ans: a. United States National Development Project

Union National Global Development United Nations Global Development Network Union of Nations for Global Development

Ans: United Nations’ Global Development Network

Important Questions & Answers - Economics (Chapter 1: Development)

