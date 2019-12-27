CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2020 with Preparation Tips by Experts

Social Science is one of the most important subjects in CBSE Class 10. But, generally students consider it as a dreadful and boring subject as it requires covering a vast syllabus for annual examinations. They find it difficult to memorize various facts, dates, places and terminologies occurring in Social Science course. However, Social Science is not as difficult as it appears. One can easily score more than 90 marks in Social Science exam if prepared in a methodical and planned manner. To make the right preparation strategy, you first need to understand the pattern of examination of Class 10 Social Science. With examination pattern you can understand the format of theory examination and internal assessment scheme. It gives you the insight into the different things to be covered for both these components of the exam.

We will discuss here the latest examination pattern of CBSE Class 10 Social Science to take a look into the question paper design, type of questions, marking scheme, components of internal assessment and other necessary details required for the preparation of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2020

For CBSE Class 10 Social Science, students are assessed on the basis of an annual board examination of 80 marks and the internal assessment of 20 marks.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper in Board Exam 2020 will consist of total 35 questions divided into three sections – A, B and C.

Section A: Objective Type Questions

This section will consist of 20 questions of different formats like

Match the column type questions

Very short answer type questions

Multiple choice type questions

Fill in the blank type questions

Picture based questions

All questions in this section will carry one mark each.

Section B: Short Answer Type Questions

This section will comprise of 8 questions (from 21 to 28) of three marks each. Students would be required to answer each question in about 80 words.

Section C: Long Answer Type Questions

This section will comprise of 6 questions (from 29 to 34) of five marks each. Students would be required to answer each question in about 120 words.

Map Based Question

Question number 35 will be a map question of 6 marks with two parts:

35 a. from History carrying 2 marks

35 b. from Geography carrying 4 marks

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2020 will not have any overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided for

5 questions of Section A

4 questions of Section B

2 questions of Section C

Now, as you have gone through the question paper format, next you need to know the weightage of different chapters/units as a part of the examination pattern.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020: Unit-wise weightage

Class 10 Social Science is divided into four divisions namely: History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. Below is the weightage distribution of all these divisions for CBSE Exam 2020:

Units Unit Name Marks I India and the Contemporary World - II 20 II Contemporary India - II 20 III Democratic Politics - II 20 IV Understanding Economic Development 20 Total 80

Students must go through the latest CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus to know the contents of all the four units mentioned above. As the CBSE exam question papers will be entirely based on the syllabus prescribed by the board for current academic session.

Along with familiarising the pattern of board examination, students should also know the components of Internal Assessment which will contribute maximum 20 marks towards the final 100 marks of the examination.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science: Components of Internal Assessment

Passing Criteria in CBSE Class 10 Examination 2020

For last two years, CBSE has relaxed the norms for class 10 students to pass the board examinations. According to the passing criteria being followed for class 10, students are required to secure overall 33 per cent marks(both internal assessment and Board examination taken together) in each subject to be eligible to pass that subject.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020: Check below some important tips to make effective preparation for the examination

Start your preparations in methodical manner for all four parts of class 10 Social Science; History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. Try to prepare them starting with the lengthiest part first in which you have to cram the facts more than understanding the concepts. History can be the best option to start with followed by Political Science, then Geography and Economic in last.

Read the NCERT book thoroughly as all the questions in paper will be from this book only.

Practise map marking on regular basis. You can take help of previous year question papers and sample papers to know important map based questions.

Learn and revise dates and events with the help of flow charts.

Learn the long answers by breaking them into bulleted points.

Do not miss to attempt previous year question papers if you want to score maximum marks in upcoming exam.

For more useful and important resources for CBSE exam preparations, visit jagranjosh.com/cbse.