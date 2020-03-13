CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020: Check Last Minute Tips with Important Resources to Score High Marks

CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper will be held on 18th March, 2020. Before the exam students have almost five days to revise their whole syllabus for the paper. To help students make the best use of this preparation gap and revise the vast syllabus of Social Science effectively, we have mentioned below some important tips and resources. These tips and resources will guide you to make effective preparations, making you able to score high marks in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020.

1. Check the Latest Syllabus to know relevant chapters for Board Exam 2020

Knowing your syllabus is the first most important thing while you are preparing for the annual board exams. You must know what all you studied throughout the year and confirm that you are not missing any important topic or chapter for the final preparations.

This year, CBSE has excluded a few chapters of Class 10 Social Science from assessing in the final board examination. These chapters are:

Unit 2 - Chapter ‘Forest and Wildlife’

Unit 2 - Chapter ‘Water Resources’

Unit 3 - Chapter ‘Democracy and Diversity’

Unit 3 - Chapter ‘Popular Struggles and Movements’

Unit 3 - Chapter ‘Challenges to Democracy’

To check various details like names of units and topics ad their weightage for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020, click on the following link:

# CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2020

2. Check the latest marking scheme and pattern of question paper

CBSE Class 10 10 Social Science Paper in Board Exam 2020 will be set according to the pattern different than previous years. This year, question paper will include more number of objective type questions. For the first time students will solve match the column, fill in the blanks, MCQs and picture based questions in the paper. Expected format of the question paper is as follows:

Section Questions Total Marks A: Objective Type Questions 20 20 B: Short Answer Type Questions 8 24 C: Long Answer Type Questions 6 30 C: Map Based Question 1 06 Total 35 Questions 80 Marks

Students should plan their preparations according to the latest paper pattern, so that they do not have to face any problem at the time of examination. To check the detailed paper pattern and marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020, click on the following link:

# CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2020 with Latest Marking Scheme

3. Solve the latest sample paper to acquaint yourself with the expected level of questions

Question papers in the CBSE board exams are almost set according to the pattern and format followed in the latest sample papers. So, CBSE sample paper is the only sources to know the expected weightage and typology of questions for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020. The latest sample paper also gives an idea about the number of questions from each chapter that might be asked in the board exam paper. So, to excel your preparations, do not miss to solve the latest CBSE sample paper of Social Science which you can access from the following link:

# CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2020 (Issued by CBSE)

4. Practice the Important Questions for quick and active revision

At the last moment before the exam, it is not possible for students to read everything prescribed in the syllabus. In fact, students should pay more attention towards revising the important topics. We make it easier for you by providing you the chapter-wise important questions for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020. These questions have been prepared by the subject experts and cover all important topics and concepts involved in the NCERT Class 10 Social Science. All the questions are provided with accurate and detailed solutions. Check the following links to get chapter-wise important questions from History, Geography, Civics and Economics:

# CBSE Class 10 Social Science Chapter-wise Important Questions for Board Exam 2020



Also check important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science. Links are provided below:

# CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important MCQs – Economics

# CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important MCQs – History

# CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important MCQs – Geography

# CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important MCQs – Political Science



5. Practice previous year question papers to improve speed and know important topics

Previous year question papers are always considered the best source to cover a significant part of the syllabus in a short time. With the previous year question papers, you also get to know the questions, topics and concepts which are repeated year after year. Such important questions and topics should be prepared thoroughly. Solving the previous year question papers is the best way to improve your writing speed and learn the time management for completing your paper in three hours. You may check the past 5+ years’ Class 10 Socila Science question papers from the following link:

# CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Papers

6. Practice important topics of map work

In CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper, there will be a map based questions of 6 marks. There are certain topics which must be prepared for the map work. We have collated such important topics and map question to help you prepare easily and score full marks in this question. Check the following link:

# CBSE 10th Social Science Exam Important Map Questions

In last, we suggest you to clear all the concepts and revise important terms and facts properly. Try to learn the long answers in points. Historical events can be easily memorised by connecting them to some important incidents form your personal life. So, instead of just being a crammer, apply some practical skills to do well in your CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020.