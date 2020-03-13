CBSE Class 10 Social Science Chapter-wise Important Questions & Answers for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 will conclude on 18th March with the Social Science paper. Class 10 students would be very excited about their last paper since with this paper they will be relieved of the exam stress and tension. However, throughout this excitement students should not take the preparations of Social Sciences lightly. Remember, this is an important subject of class 10 and a little ignorance can cause a decline in your marks. To make effective preparations in the last moment, students should be aware of the important topics and questions for their Social Science Exam.

CBSE Class 10 Important Tips & Resources for Last Minute Preparations of Social Science Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science consists of four parts History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. All these four parts are explained under the following names in the Class 10 Social Science syllabus:

Unit 1. India and the Contemporary World –II (History)

Unit 2. Contemporary India – II (Geography)

Unit 3. Democratic Politics – II (Political Science)

Unit 4. Understanding Economic Development (Economics)

Each unit carries a weightage of 20 marks for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020. So, it’s important that students pay equal attention towards the preparing all the four units to score high marks in the paper.

To help you revise the Social Sciences easily and effectively, we have collated the chapter-wise important questions with answers from History, Geography, Political Science and Economics of Class 10 Social Science. All these questions can be accessed from the following links:

All the important questions provided here have been prepared and reviewed by the subject matter experts who possess a deep understanding of the topics explained in the Class 10 Social Science. Moreover, they have researched the previous years’ papers to identify the important topics based on which they prepared several questions for class 10 students. Some prominent features of the Class 10 Social Science Important Questions are:

So, all these questions are extremely important for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020. Calling these questions doesn’t mean that the questions will be asked in the exam as it is but there may be questions based on similar concepts and topics. So, students must consider these questions for reference and use them as practice test to increase their chances of scoring high in the Social Science Paper 2020.

