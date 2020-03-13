CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of Civics (All the Chapters)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board exam is scheduled on 18th March 2020. Students must check the important MCQs of Class 10 Civics. The given questions are from all the chapters of ‘Democratic Politics-II’. Go through the set of questions taken from NCERT textbook and CBSE sample paper. These selected questions are expected in CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.
Important MCQs of Chapter 1 (Power- Sharing)
Q1- A Belief that the majority community is able to rule a country in whichever way it wants is:
- Federal Government
- Community Government
- Prudential
- Majoritarian
Ans- The correct answer is- Majoritarian.
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (All Chapters)
Q2- Prudential Reason of Power Sharing stresses more on:
- Reducing the possibility of conflict between various social groups
- A fair chance to minority
- Bringing stability in the political order
- All of the Above
Ans- The correct answer- All of the Above.
Q3- Belgium solved its problem successfully by:
- Developing the power-sharing mechanism
- Rejecting the policy of majoritarianism
- Respecting the interests of different communities
- All of the Above
Ans- The correct answer is- All of the Above.
Q4- Identify the major social group that constituted the largest share in the population of Sri Lanka.
- Sri Lankan Tamils
- Indian Tamils
- Muslims
- Sinhalas
Ans- The correct answer is Sinhalas.
Q5- Which of the statement is an example of horizontal sharing of power?
- Power-sharing between different organs of the government
- Power-sharing between different political parties
- Power-sharing between different levels of the government
- Power Sharing between different states
Ans- The correct answer is - Power Sharing between different organs of the government.
Click for more MCQs of Chapter 1 (Power-Sharing)
Important MCQs of Chapter 2 (Federalism)
Q1- Which of the given options is not included in the state’s list?
- National Defence
- Law and Order
- Agriculture
- Education
Ans- The correct answer is- National Defence.
Q2- Identify the distinguishing feature of the Federal system:
- Power is distributed among the legislature, executive and judiciary
- Elected officials exercise supreme power in the government
- The national government gives some power to the provincial government
- Government power is divided between different levels of government
Ans- The correct answer is- Government power is divided between different levels of government.
Q3- Which government has two or more levels?
- Coalition Government
- Federal Government
- Unitary Government
- Community Government
Ans- The correct answer is- Federal Government
Q4- Which of the given countries is an example of ‘coming together federation’
- India
- USA
- Spain
- Belgium
Ans- The correct answer is the USA.
Q5- The constitution of India
- Divided power between centre and state in two lists
- Divided power between centre and state in three lists
- Specified the powers of the state and left the residuary power with the centre
- Listed the powers of the state and left the undefined powers of the state
Ans- The correct answer is- Divided the power between the centre and state into two lists.
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of History (All the Chapters)
Important MCQs of Chapter 3 (Democracy and Diversity)
The given chapter is not evaluated in the board exam.
Important MCQs of Chapter 4 (Gender, Religion and Caste)
Q1- Select the correct option for the definition, “A woman or man who believes in equal rights and opportunities for men and women”
- Patriarchy
- Caste Hierarchy
- Social Change
- Feminist
Ans- The correct answer is Feminist.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs & Answers of Geography- All Chapters
Q2- Among the options, which country has the highest participation of woman in public life?
- Sweden and Africa
- Norway and Sri Lanka
- Sweden and India
- Nepal and Finland
Ans- The correct answer is Sweden and Africa.
Q3- Which of the given statement about the India constitution is wrong?
- Gives all the individuals freedom to profess any religion
- Ensures equality of citizens within religious minorities
- Gives official status of one religion
- Prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion
Ans- The correct answer is- Gives official status to one religion.
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters
Q4- When speaking of gender divisions, it usually refers to
- The unequal role assigned by society to men and women
- Biological difference between men and women
- Unequal child sex ratio
- Absence of voting rights for women in democracies
Ans- The correct answer is- Unequal role assigned by society to men and women.
Q5- Which of the given options is not a cause of communalism?
- The state has no official religion
- When one religion is discriminated against other
- Religion is taken as the basis of the nation
- Demands of one religious group are formed in opposition to another
Ans- The correct answer is- State has no official religion.
Important MCQs of Chapter 5 (Popular struggles and Movements)
The given chapter is not evaluated in the board exam.
Important MCQs of Chapter 6 (Political Parties)
Q1- The number of registered political parties with the Election Commission of India is
- 750 parties
- More than 750 parties
- Less than 750 parties
- 705 parties
Ans- The correct answer is more than 750 parties.
Q2- Which is the oldest political party of India?
- Indian National Congress (Congress Party)
- The Communist Party
- Bahujan Samaj Party
- Bhartiya Janta Party
Ans- The correct answer is- Indian National Congress (Congress Party)
Q3- Which party rules in China?
- Communist Party
- Socialist Party
- Maoist Party
- Liberal Party
Ans- The correct answer is- Communist Party.
Q4- Who allots symbol to political parties?
- The Party leaders
- The constitution of India
- The Government of India
- The Election Commission
Ans- The correct answer is- The Election Commission of India.
Q5- Which of the given is considered to be the best form of Government?
- Democracy
- Dictatorship
- Military Rule
- Monarchy
Ans- The correct answer is Democracy.
Important MCQs of Chapter 7 (Outcomes Of Democracy)
Q1- Which of the given points is not true about Democracy?
- It improves the quality of decision making
- It worries about majorities and public opinion
- It gives room to correct mistakes
- Decision making is much faster
Ans- The correct answer is Decision making is much faster and quicker.
Q2- The basic outcome of democracy is:
- Military Outcome
- Political, Social and Economic Outcome
- Elimination of Poverty
- Restricted and limited welfare policies
Ans- The correct answer is Political, Social and Economic Outcome.
Q3- What democracies ensure regarding the decision making?
- Decisions are taken by the head of the company
- Process of transparency
- Decisions by the council of ministers
- Restricted popular participation in decision making
Ans- The correct answer is the Process of Transparency.
Q4- The government which takes decision by following proper procedure is:
- A responsible government
- An accountable government
- A stable government
- A transparent government
Ans- The correct answer is- A Transparent Government.
Q5- Which country tops in the inequality of income?
- South Africa
- Russia
- UK
- Hungary
And- The correct answer is South Africa.
Important MCQs of Chapter 8 (Challenges to Democracy)
The given chapter is not evaluated in the board exam.