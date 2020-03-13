CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of Civics (All the Chapters)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board exam is scheduled on 18th March 2020. Students must check the important MCQs of Class 10 Civics. The given questions are from all the chapters of ‘Democratic Politics-II’. Go through the set of questions taken from NCERT textbook and CBSE sample paper. These selected questions are expected in CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.

Important MCQs of Chapter 1 (Power- Sharing)

Q1- A Belief that the majority community is able to rule a country in whichever way it wants is:

Federal Government

Community Government

Prudential

Majoritarian

Ans- The correct answer is- Majoritarian.

Q2- Prudential Reason of Power Sharing stresses more on:

Reducing the possibility of conflict between various social groups

A fair chance to minority

Bringing stability in the political order

All of the Above

Ans- The correct answer- All of the Above.

Q3- Belgium solved its problem successfully by:

Developing the power-sharing mechanism

Rejecting the policy of majoritarianism

Respecting the interests of different communities

All of the Above

Ans- The correct answer is- All of the Above.

Q4- Identify the major social group that constituted the largest share in the population of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Tamils

Indian Tamils

Muslims

Sinhalas

Ans- The correct answer is Sinhalas.

Q5- Which of the statement is an example of horizontal sharing of power?

Power-sharing between different organs of the government

Power-sharing between different political parties

Power-sharing between different levels of the government

Power Sharing between different states

Ans- The correct answer is - Power Sharing between different organs of the government.

Click for more MCQs of Chapter 1 (Power-Sharing)

Important MCQs of Chapter 2 (Federalism)

Q1- Which of the given options is not included in the state’s list?

National Defence

Law and Order

Agriculture

Education

Ans- The correct answer is- National Defence.

Q2- Identify the distinguishing feature of the Federal system:

Power is distributed among the legislature, executive and judiciary

Elected officials exercise supreme power in the government

The national government gives some power to the provincial government

Government power is divided between different levels of government

Ans- The correct answer is- Government power is divided between different levels of government.

Q3- Which government has two or more levels?

Coalition Government

Federal Government

Unitary Government

Community Government

Ans- The correct answer is- Federal Government

Q4- Which of the given countries is an example of ‘coming together federation’

India

USA

Spain

Belgium

Ans- The correct answer is the USA.

Q5- The constitution of India

Divided power between centre and state in two lists

Divided power between centre and state in three lists

Specified the powers of the state and left the residuary power with the centre

Listed the powers of the state and left the undefined powers of the state

Ans- The correct answer is- Divided the power between the centre and state into two lists.

Important MCQs of Chapter 3 (Democracy and Diversity)

The given chapter is not evaluated in the board exam.

Important MCQs of Chapter 4 (Gender, Religion and Caste)

Q1- Select the correct option for the definition, “A woman or man who believes in equal rights and opportunities for men and women”

Patriarchy

Caste Hierarchy

Social Change

Feminist

Ans- The correct answer is Feminist.

Q2- Among the options, which country has the highest participation of woman in public life?

Sweden and Africa

Norway and Sri Lanka

Sweden and India

Nepal and Finland

Ans- The correct answer is Sweden and Africa.

Q3- Which of the given statement about the India constitution is wrong?

Gives all the individuals freedom to profess any religion

Ensures equality of citizens within religious minorities

Gives official status of one religion

Prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion

Ans- The correct answer is- Gives official status to one religion.

Q4- When speaking of gender divisions, it usually refers to

The unequal role assigned by society to men and women

Biological difference between men and women

Unequal child sex ratio

Absence of voting rights for women in democracies

Ans- The correct answer is- Unequal role assigned by society to men and women.

Q5- Which of the given options is not a cause of communalism?

The state has no official religion

When one religion is discriminated against other

Religion is taken as the basis of the nation

Demands of one religious group are formed in opposition to another

Ans- The correct answer is- State has no official religion.

Important MCQs of Chapter 5 (Popular struggles and Movements)

The given chapter is not evaluated in the board exam.

Important MCQs of Chapter 6 (Political Parties)

Q1- The number of registered political parties with the Election Commission of India is

750 parties

More than 750 parties

Less than 750 parties

705 parties

Ans- The correct answer is more than 750 parties.

Q2- Which is the oldest political party of India?

Indian National Congress (Congress Party)

The Communist Party

Bahujan Samaj Party

Bhartiya Janta Party

Ans- The correct answer is- Indian National Congress (Congress Party)

Q3- Which party rules in China?

Communist Party

Socialist Party

Maoist Party

Liberal Party

Ans- The correct answer is- Communist Party.

Q4- Who allots symbol to political parties?

The Party leaders

The constitution of India

The Government of India

The Election Commission

Ans- The correct answer is- The Election Commission of India.

Q5- Which of the given is considered to be the best form of Government?

Democracy

Dictatorship

Military Rule

Monarchy

Ans- The correct answer is Democracy.

Important MCQs of Chapter 7 (Outcomes Of Democracy)

Q1- Which of the given points is not true about Democracy?

It improves the quality of decision making

It worries about majorities and public opinion

It gives room to correct mistakes

Decision making is much faster

Ans- The correct answer is Decision making is much faster and quicker.

Q2- The basic outcome of democracy is:

Military Outcome

Political, Social and Economic Outcome

Elimination of Poverty

Restricted and limited welfare policies

Ans- The correct answer is Political, Social and Economic Outcome.

Q3- What democracies ensure regarding the decision making?

Decisions are taken by the head of the company

Process of transparency

Decisions by the council of ministers

Restricted popular participation in decision making

Ans- The correct answer is the Process of Transparency.

Q4- The government which takes decision by following proper procedure is:

A responsible government

An accountable government

A stable government

A transparent government

Ans- The correct answer is- A Transparent Government.

Q5- Which country tops in the inequality of income?

South Africa

Russia

UK

Hungary

And- The correct answer is South Africa.

Important MCQs of Chapter 8 (Challenges to Democracy)

The given chapter is not evaluated in the board exam.