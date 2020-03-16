Search

CBSE 10th Social Science Board exam 2020: Important MCQs of Civics (Chapter 4- Gender, Religion and Caste)

CBSE 10th Civics important MCQs of Chapter 4 (Gender, Religion, and Caste) are given here. These NCERT textbook based questions are expected in CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.

Mar 16, 2020 16:16 IST
CBSE 10 Civics Chapter 4 MCQ
Students preparing for CBSE class 10 Social Science board exam 2020 must check the important set of given MCQs. These questions are from Chapter 4 (Gender, Religion, and Caste). The below mentioned questions are taken from the NCERT textbook and the latest CBSE Sample paper. Prepare from the given questions for CBSE Class 10 Board exam.

Q1- Women in India face discrimination in:

  • Social life
  • Economic Life
  • Political Life
  • All of the Above

Ans- The Correct answer is- All of the above.

Q2- One-third of all the positions in local self-government institutions are reserved for:

  • Women
  • Men
  • Children
  • Scheduled Tribes

Ans- The correct answer is- Women.

Q3- From the given countries, which has a high participation of women in public life.

  • Norway and Sri Lanka
  • Sweden and India
  • Sweden and Africa
  • Nepal and Finland

Ans- The correct answer is- Sweden and Africa.

Q4- Select the correct option for the definition, “A woman or man who believes in equal rights and opportunities for men and women”

  • Patriarchy
  • Caste Hierarchy
  • Social Change
  • Feminist

Ans- The correct answer is- Feminist.

Q5- Which of the given statement about the Indian constitution is wrong?

  • Gives all the individuals freedom to profess any religion
  • Ensures equality of citizens within religious minorities
  • Gives official status of one religion
  • Prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion

Ans- The correct answer is- Gives official status to one religion.

Q6- Which of the given options is not a cause of communalism?

  • The state has no official religion
  • When one religion is discriminated against other
  • Religion is taken as the basis of the nation
  • Demands of one religious group are formed in opposition to another

Ans- The correct answer is- The State has no religion.

Q7- When speaking of gender divisions, it usually refers to

  • The unequal role assigned by society to men and women
  • Biological difference between men and women
  • Unequal child sex ratio
  • Absence of voting rights for women in democracies

Ans- The correct answer is- The unequal role assigned by society to men and women.

Q8- Which of the mentioned divisions are unique to India?

  • Caste Division
  • Economic Division
  • Religious Division
  • Gender Division

Ans- The correct answer is- Gender Division.

 Q9- What does ‘Equal Wages Act’ signifies:

  • Law provides that equal wages must be paid to both men and women
  • The law deals with family matters
  • A radical law against the discriminatory attitude and the sexual division of the labour
  • An act signifying that all the work inside the home is done by the women

Ans- The correct answer is- Law provides that equal wages must be paid to both the men and women.

Q10- Identify the laws enacted by Parliament for the welfare of the women.

  • Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961
  • Special Marriage Act of 1955
  • Equal Remuneration Act of 1976
  • All of the Above

Ans- The correct answer is- All of the above.

