CBSE 10th Social Science Board exam 2020: Important MCQs of Civics (Chapter 4- Gender, Religion and Caste)

Students preparing for CBSE class 10 Social Science board exam 2020 must check the important set of given MCQs. These questions are from Chapter 4 (Gender, Religion, and Caste). The below mentioned questions are taken from the NCERT textbook and the latest CBSE Sample paper. Prepare from the given questions for CBSE Class 10 Board exam.

Q1- Women in India face discrimination in:

Social life

Economic Life

Political Life

All of the Above

Ans- The Correct answer is- All of the above.

Q2- One-third of all the positions in local self-government institutions are reserved for:

Women

Men

Children

Scheduled Tribes

Ans- The correct answer is- Women.

Q3- From the given countries, which has a high participation of women in public life.

Norway and Sri Lanka

Sweden and India

Sweden and Africa

Nepal and Finland

Ans- The correct answer is- Sweden and Africa.

Q4- Select the correct option for the definition, “A woman or man who believes in equal rights and opportunities for men and women”

Patriarchy

Caste Hierarchy

Social Change

Feminist

Ans- The correct answer is- Feminist.

Q5- Which of the given statement about the Indian constitution is wrong?

Gives all the individuals freedom to profess any religion

Ensures equality of citizens within religious minorities

Gives official status of one religion

Prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion

Ans- The correct answer is- Gives official status to one religion.

Q6- Which of the given options is not a cause of communalism?

The state has no official religion

When one religion is discriminated against other

Religion is taken as the basis of the nation

Demands of one religious group are formed in opposition to another

Ans- The correct answer is- The State has no religion.

Q7- When speaking of gender divisions, it usually refers to

The unequal role assigned by society to men and women

Biological difference between men and women

Unequal child sex ratio

Absence of voting rights for women in democracies

Ans- The correct answer is- The unequal role assigned by society to men and women.

Q8- Which of the mentioned divisions are unique to India?

Caste Division

Economic Division

Religious Division

Gender Division

Ans- The correct answer is- Gender Division.

Q9- What does ‘Equal Wages Act’ signifies:

Law provides that equal wages must be paid to both men and women

The law deals with family matters

A radical law against the discriminatory attitude and the sexual division of the labour

An act signifying that all the work inside the home is done by the women

Ans- The correct answer is- Law provides that equal wages must be paid to both the men and women.

Q10- Identify the laws enacted by Parliament for the welfare of the women.

Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961

Special Marriage Act of 1955

Equal Remuneration Act of 1976

All of the Above

Ans- The correct answer is- All of the above.