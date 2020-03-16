CBSE 10th Social Science Board exam 2020: Important MCQs of Civics (Chapter 4- Gender, Religion and Caste)

Students preparing for CBSE class 10 Social Science board exam 2020 must check the important set of given MCQs. These questions are from Chapter 4 (Gender, Religion, and Caste). The below mentioned questions are taken from the NCERT textbook and the latest CBSE Sample paper. Prepare from the given questions for CBSE Class 10 Board exam.
Q1- Women in India face discrimination in:
- Social life
- Economic Life
- Political Life
- All of the Above
Ans- The Correct answer is- All of the above.
Q2- One-third of all the positions in local self-government institutions are reserved for:
- Women
- Men
- Children
- Scheduled Tribes
Ans- The correct answer is- Women.
Q3- From the given countries, which has a high participation of women in public life.
- Norway and Sri Lanka
- Sweden and India
- Sweden and Africa
- Nepal and Finland
Ans- The correct answer is- Sweden and Africa.
Q4- Select the correct option for the definition, “A woman or man who believes in equal rights and opportunities for men and women”
- Patriarchy
- Caste Hierarchy
- Social Change
- Feminist
Ans- The correct answer is- Feminist.
Q5- Which of the given statement about the Indian constitution is wrong?
- Gives all the individuals freedom to profess any religion
- Ensures equality of citizens within religious minorities
- Gives official status of one religion
- Prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion
Ans- The correct answer is- Gives official status to one religion.
Q6- Which of the given options is not a cause of communalism?
- The state has no official religion
- When one religion is discriminated against other
- Religion is taken as the basis of the nation
- Demands of one religious group are formed in opposition to another
Ans- The correct answer is- The State has no religion.
Q7- When speaking of gender divisions, it usually refers to
- The unequal role assigned by society to men and women
- Biological difference between men and women
- Unequal child sex ratio
- Absence of voting rights for women in democracies
Ans- The correct answer is- The unequal role assigned by society to men and women.
Q8- Which of the mentioned divisions are unique to India?
- Caste Division
- Economic Division
- Religious Division
- Gender Division
Ans- The correct answer is- Gender Division.
Q9- What does ‘Equal Wages Act’ signifies:
- Law provides that equal wages must be paid to both men and women
- The law deals with family matters
- A radical law against the discriminatory attitude and the sexual division of the labour
- An act signifying that all the work inside the home is done by the women
Ans- The correct answer is- Law provides that equal wages must be paid to both the men and women.
Q10- Identify the laws enacted by Parliament for the welfare of the women.
- Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961
- Special Marriage Act of 1955
- Equal Remuneration Act of 1976
- All of the Above
Ans- The correct answer is- All of the above.