CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of Civics (Chapter 2- Federalism)

CBSE class 10 civics important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of Chapter 2 (Federalism) are given here. The mentioned questions are taken from the NCERT class 10 Social Science textbook (Democratic Politics-II), latest CBSE sample paper and previous question papers. Go through these questions carefully which are expected in CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.

Q1- Which of the given countries is an example of ‘ coming together federation’.

Spain

Belgium

India

USA

Ans- The correct answer is U.S.A.

Q2- The system of Panchayati Raj involves which of the following:

The village, District and State Levels

The village, State and Union Levels

The village, Block and District Levels

Village and State Levels

Ans- The correct answer is Village, Block and District Levels.

Q3- If there is a clash between the laws made by the state and centre on a subject in the concurrent list:

The central law prevails

The state law prevails

The Supreme Court has to intervene to decide

Both the laws prevail in their respective jurisdiction

Ans- The correct answer is- The Central law prevails.

Q4- Which of the following subjects Union List includes:

Police, trade, commerce, agriculture and irrigation

Education, forest, trade unions, marriages, adoption and succession

Defence, Foreign Affairs, Banking, currency, communication

Residuary subjects like computer software

Ans- The correct Defence, Foreign Affairs, Banking, Currency, Communication.

Q5- In India’s federal system, the state government consists of the power to legislate on all those subjects that are included in which of the list:

State List

Concurrent List

Union List

Residuary Subjects

Ans- The correct answer is State List.

Q6- Which of the given subject is not included in the state list?

National Defence

Law and Order

Agriculture

Education

Ans- The correct answer is National Defence.

Q7- Identify the Government that consists of two or more levels

Coalition Government

Community Government

Unitary Government

Federal Government

Ans-The correct answer is Federal Government.

Q8- Identify the distinguishing feature of a Federal Government:

Power is distributed between the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary

National Government gives some powers to the Provincial government

Governmental Power is divided between different levels of government

Elected officials exercise supreme power in the government

Ans- The correct answer is- Government Power is divided between different levels of government.

Q9- The Constitution of India has

Divides power between centre and state into two lists

Divides power between centre and state into three lists

Listed the powers of the state and left the undefined powers to the state

Specified the powers of the state and left the residuary powers with the state

Ans- The correct answer is- Divides power between the centre and state into three lists.

Q10- Which of the three reactions to following language policy holds true in the case of India?

The language-based States have divided us as they make everyone conscious of their language

The policy of accommodation has strengthened the National Unity

The Language Policy has helped to consolidate the dominance of English over all the other languages

Ans- The correct answer is- The Policy of accommodation has strengthened the National Unity.