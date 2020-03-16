Search

CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of Civics (Chapter 2- Federalism)

CBSE 10th Civics exam is on 18th March 2020. Students who are on their last-minute preparation must go through the important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of Chapter 2 (Federalism). The given questions are expected in CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.

Mar 16, 2020 10:02 IST
CBSE Class 10 Civics Chapter 3 MCQ

CBSE class 10 civics important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of Chapter 2 (Federalism) are given here. The mentioned questions are taken from the NCERT class 10 Social Science textbook (Democratic Politics-II), latest CBSE sample paper and previous question papers. Go through these questions carefully which are expected in CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.

Q1- Which of the given countries is an example of ‘ coming together federation’.

  • Spain
  • Belgium
  • India
  • USA

Ans- The correct answer is U.S.A.

 Q2- The system of Panchayati Raj involves which of the following:

  • The village, District and State Levels
  • The village, State and Union Levels
  • The village, Block and District Levels
  • Village and State Levels

Ans- The correct answer is Village, Block and District Levels.

Q3- If there is a clash between the laws made by the state and centre on a subject in the concurrent list:

  • The central law prevails
  • The state law prevails
  • The Supreme Court has to intervene to decide
  • Both the laws prevail in their respective jurisdiction

Ans- The correct answer is- The Central law prevails.

Q4- Which of the following subjects Union List includes:

  • Police, trade, commerce, agriculture and irrigation
  • Education, forest, trade unions, marriages, adoption and succession
  • Defence, Foreign Affairs, Banking, currency, communication
  • Residuary subjects like computer software

Ans- The correct Defence, Foreign Affairs, Banking, Currency, Communication.

 Q5- In India’s federal system, the state government consists of the power to legislate on all those subjects that are included in which of the list:

  • State List
  • Concurrent List
  • Union List
  • Residuary Subjects

Ans- The correct answer is State List. 

Q6- Which of the given subject is not included in the state list?

  • National Defence
  • Law and Order
  • Agriculture
  • Education

Ans- The correct answer is National Defence.

 Q7- Identify the Government that consists of two or more levels

  • Coalition Government
  • Community Government
  • Unitary Government
  • Federal Government

Ans-The correct answer is Federal Government. 

Q8- Identify the distinguishing feature of a Federal Government:

  • Power is distributed between the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary
  • National Government gives some powers to the Provincial government
  • Governmental Power is divided between different levels of government
  • Elected officials exercise supreme power in the government

Ans- The correct answer is- Government Power is divided between different levels of government.

Q9- The Constitution of India has

  • Divides power between centre and state into two lists
  • Divides power between centre and state into three lists
  • Listed the powers of the state and left the undefined powers to the state
  • Specified the powers of the state and left the residuary powers with the state

Ans- The correct answer is- Divides power between the centre and state into three lists.

Q10- Which of the three reactions to following language policy holds true in the case of India?

  • The language-based States have divided us as they make everyone conscious of their language
  • The policy of accommodation has strengthened the National Unity
  • The Language Policy has helped to consolidate the dominance of English over all the other languages

Ans- The correct answer is- The Policy of accommodation has strengthened the National Unity.

