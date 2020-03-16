CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of Civics (Chapter 2- Federalism)

CBSE class 10 civics important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of Chapter 2 (Federalism) are given here. The mentioned questions are taken from the NCERT class 10 Social Science textbook (Democratic Politics-II), latest CBSE sample paper and previous question papers. Go through these questions carefully which are expected in CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.
Q1- Which of the given countries is an example of ‘ coming together federation’.
- Spain
- Belgium
- India
- USA
Ans- The correct answer is U.S.A.
Q2- The system of Panchayati Raj involves which of the following:
- The village, District and State Levels
- The village, State and Union Levels
- The village, Block and District Levels
- Village and State Levels
Ans- The correct answer is Village, Block and District Levels.
Q3- If there is a clash between the laws made by the state and centre on a subject in the concurrent list:
- The central law prevails
- The state law prevails
- The Supreme Court has to intervene to decide
- Both the laws prevail in their respective jurisdiction
Ans- The correct answer is- The Central law prevails.
Q4- Which of the following subjects Union List includes:
- Police, trade, commerce, agriculture and irrigation
- Education, forest, trade unions, marriages, adoption and succession
- Defence, Foreign Affairs, Banking, currency, communication
- Residuary subjects like computer software
Ans- The correct Defence, Foreign Affairs, Banking, Currency, Communication.
Q5- In India’s federal system, the state government consists of the power to legislate on all those subjects that are included in which of the list:
- State List
- Concurrent List
- Union List
- Residuary Subjects
Ans- The correct answer is State List.
Q6- Which of the given subject is not included in the state list?
- National Defence
- Law and Order
- Agriculture
- Education
Ans- The correct answer is National Defence.
Q7- Identify the Government that consists of two or more levels
- Coalition Government
- Community Government
- Unitary Government
- Federal Government
Ans-The correct answer is Federal Government.
Q8- Identify the distinguishing feature of a Federal Government:
- Power is distributed between the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary
- National Government gives some powers to the Provincial government
- Governmental Power is divided between different levels of government
- Elected officials exercise supreme power in the government
Ans- The correct answer is- Government Power is divided between different levels of government.
Q9- The Constitution of India has
- Divides power between centre and state into two lists
- Divides power between centre and state into three lists
- Listed the powers of the state and left the undefined powers to the state
- Specified the powers of the state and left the residuary powers with the state
Ans- The correct answer is- Divides power between the centre and state into three lists.
Q10- Which of the three reactions to following language policy holds true in the case of India?
- The language-based States have divided us as they make everyone conscious of their language
- The policy of accommodation has strengthened the National Unity
- The Language Policy has helped to consolidate the dominance of English over all the other languages
Ans- The correct answer is- The Policy of accommodation has strengthened the National Unity.