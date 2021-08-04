CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022 Released - Download the revised curriculum in PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised syllabus for Class 10. Download from here the Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for term 1 of the academic session 2021-2022.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for first term of the academic session 2021-2022 is available here. The Board has released the revised the syllabus for the current academic year after announcing the special assessment scheme for Classes 10th and 12th. The revised syllabus mentions term-wise curriculum. The Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022 includes the names of units (along with their weightage) and chapters that are to be covered in term 1. It also mentions the list of map items and the components of internal assessment for the first term. Students must go through the full syllabus to prepare for their term 1 exams (in November/December 2021) in the right way.

COURSE Structure - Class 10th Term 1 (2021-2022)

Marks - 40

No. Units No. of Periods Marks I India and the Contemporary World -1 12 10 II Contemporary India – I 16 10 III Democratic Politics – I 14 10 IV Economics 20 10 Total 62 40

COURSE CONTENT - Class 10th Term 1 (2021-2022)

TERM- I Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World – II Themes Learning Objectives Section 1: Events and Processes 1. The Rise of Nationalism in Europe • The French Revolution and the Idea of the Nation • The Making of Nationalism in Europe • The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848 • The Making of Germany and Italy • Visualizing the Nation • Nationalism and Imperialism • Enable the learners to identify and comprehend the forms in which nationalism developed along with the formation of nation states in Europe in the post-1830 period. • Establish the relationship and bring out the difference between European nationalism and anti-colonial nationalisms. • Understand the way the idea of nationalism emerged and led to the formation of nation states in Europe and elsewhere. Unit 2: Contemporary India – II Themes Learning Objectives 1. Resources and Development • Types of Resources • Development of Resources • Resource Planning in India • Land Resources • Land Utilization • Land Use Pattern in India • Land Degradation and Conservation Measures • Soil as a Resource • Classification of Soils • Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation • Understand the value of resources and the need for their judicious utilization and conservation. 3. Water Resources • Water Scarcity and The Need for Water Conservation and Management • Multi-Purpose River Projects and Integrated Water Resources Management • Rainwater Harvesting Note: The theoretical aspect of chapter ‘Water Resources’ to be assessed in the Periodic Tests only and will not be evaluated in Board Examination. However, the map items of this chapter as listed will be evaluated in Board Examination. • Comprehend the importance of water as a resource as well as develop awareness towards its judicious use and conservation. • Identify different Dams in the country. 4. Agriculture • Types of farming • Cropping Pattern • Major Crops • Technological and Institutional Reforms • Impact of Globalization on Agriculture • Explain the importance of agriculture in national economy. • Identify various types of farming and discuss the various farming methods; describe the spatial distribution of major crops as well as understand the relationship between rainfall regimes and cropping pattern. • Explain various government policies for institutional as well as technological reforms since independence. Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II Themes Learning Objectives 1. Power Sharing • Case Studies of Belgium and Sri Lanka • Why power sharing is desirable? • Forms of Power Sharing • Familiarize with the centrality of power sharing in a democracy. • Understand the working of spatial and social power sharing mechanisms 2. Federalism • What is Federalism? • What make India a Federal Country? • How is Federalism practiced? • Decentralization in India • Analyse federal provisions and institutions. • Explain decentralization in rural and urban areas. Unit 4: Economics Themes Learning Objectives 1. Development • What Development Promises - Different people different goals • Income and other goals • National Development • How to compare different countries or states? • Income and other criteria • Public Facilities • Sustainability of development • Familiarize with concepts of macroeconomics. • Understand the rationale for overall human development in our country, which includes the rise of income, improvements in health and education rather than income. • Understand the importance of quality of life and sustainable development. 2. Sectors of the Indian Economy • Sectors of Economic Activities • Comparing the three sectors • Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Sectors in India • Division of sectors as organized and unorganized • Sectors in terms of ownership: Public and Private Sectors • Identify major employment generating sectors. • Reason out the government investment in different sectors of economy.

LIST OF MAP ITEMS CLASS X (2021-22) TERM – I

A.GEOGRAPHY

Chapter 1: Resources and Development

a.Major soil Types Chapter

3:Water Resources

Dams:

a.Salal

b.Bhakra Nangal

c.Tehri

d.Rana Pratap Sagar

e.Sardar Sarovar

f.Hirakud

g.Nagarjuna Sagar

h.Tungabhadra

Note: The theoretical aspect of chapter ‘Water Resources’ to be assessed in the Periodic Tests only and will not be evaluated in Board Examination. However, the map items of this chapter as listed above will be evaluated in Board Examination.

Chapter 4: Agriculture

a.Major areas of Rice and Wheat

b.Largest / Major producer States of Sugarcane, Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Cotton and Jute

Internal Assessment:

PROJECT WORK

CLASS X (2021-22)

05 Marks

1.Every student has to compulsorily undertake any one project on the following topics: Consumer Awareness OR Social Issues

OR

Sustainable Development

2.Objective: The overall objective of the project work is to help students gain an insight and pragmatic understanding of the theme and see all the Social Science disciplines from interdisciplinary perspective. It should also help in enhancing the Life Skills of the students.

Students are expected to apply the Social Science concepts that they have learnt over the years in order to prepare the project report.

If required, students may go out for collecting data and use different primary and secondary resources to prepare the project. If possible, different forms of Art may be integrated in the project work.

S. No. Aspects Marks a. Content accuracy, originality and analysis 2 b. Presentation and creativity 2 c. Viva Voce 1

3.The distribution of marks over different aspects relating to Project Work is as follows:

4.The projects carried out by the students in different topics should subsequently be shared among themselves through interactive sessions such as exhibitions, panel discussions, etc.

5.All documents pertaining to assessment under this activity should be meticulously maintained by concerned schools.

6.A Summary Report should be prepared highlighting:

objectives realized through individual work and group interactions;

calendar of activities;

innovative ideas generated in the process (like comic strips, drawings, illustrations, script play etc.);

list of questions asked in viva voce.

7.It is to be noted here by all the teachers and students that the projects and models prepared should be made from eco-friendly products without incurring too much expenditure.

8.The Project Report should be handwritten by the students themselves.

9.Records pertaining to projects (internal assessment) of the students will be maintained for a period of three months from the date of declaration of result for verification at the discretion of Board. Subjudiced cases, if any or those involving RTI / Grievances may however be retained beyond three months.

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

1.India and the Contemporary World-II (History) - Published by NCERT

2.Contemporary India II (Geography) - Published by NCERT

3.Democratic Politics II (Political Science) - Published by NCERT

4.Understanding Economic Development - Published by NCERT

5.Together Towards a Safer India - Part III, a textbook on Disaster Management - Published by CBSE

6.Learning Outcomes at the Secondary Stage – Published by NCERT

Note: Please procure latest reprinted edition of prescribed NCERT textbooks.

