CBSE Board Exam Pattern 2021 Class 10 Social Science (Term 1): Question Paper Format, Marking Scheme & Evaluation Criteria

CBSE Board Exam Pattern for Class 10th SSt for the Term 1 Exam 2021-22 is discussed here with all important details.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22: The Term 1 Board Exam for Class 10 is going to be conducted from 17th November, 2021. The exams will be conducted according to the new pattern prescribed under the new assessment scheme for CBSE Class 10th. Here, we are going to discuss the latest exam pattern for Class 10 Social Science subject. You will get to know the pattern of the MCQ-based paper for the upcoming exam. It is very important for all the class 10 students to understand the examination pattern for Social Science and then prepare accordingly to obtain maximum marks in exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Exam 2021-22 will be of 50 marks with the following components:

Theory Paper (MCQ-Based) – 40 Marks

Internal Assessment – 10 Marks

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Paper 2021-22

The theory paper will have questions based on 50% syllabus. The weightage assigned to units for the term 1 exam is as follows:

I. India and the Contemporary World – I : 10 Marks

II. Contemporary India – I : 10 Marks

III. Democratic Politics – I : 10 Marks

IV. Economics : 10 Marks

Topic-wise details are mentioned in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Syllabus 2021-22. Students must be very careful while preparing chapters for the theory paper as some of the chapters are meant to be assessed in the Periodic Tests only and will not be evaluated in Board Examination. However, the map items of such chapters (as listed) will be evaluated in Board Examination.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Design for Term 1 Exam 2021-22

Class 10 Social Science question paper design will be the same as of the latest CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Sample Paper. The Social Science question paper will have 50 questions divided into four sections.

Section A will have 24 questions out of which any 20 need to be attempted.

Section B will have 22 questions out of which any 18 need to be attempted.

Section C will have 12 questions (Case-based) out of which any 10 need to be attempted.

Section D will have 2 map-based questions. Both questions are compulsory.

Question paper will be of 40 marks.

All questions in the paper would carry equal weightage.

There will be no negative marking.

Note: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper of Term 1 will have total 50 questions for 40 marks. Thus, students must be aware that each question will carry marks less than one, i.e., 0.8 marks per question.

Check: Important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2021-22

Internal Assessment for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1

Internal assessment will be conducted on the basis of the following considerations:

1. Periodic Assessment – 10 Marks

Pen Paper Test (Periodic Test): 5 Marks

Assessment using multiple strategies (like quiz, debate, role play, viva, etc.): 5 Marks

2. Portfolio – 5 Marks

3. Subject Enrichment Activities (project work) – 5 Marks

Preparing according to the above pattern will ease your exam preparations and help you reduce stress. Another thing students should keep in mind is that they must read the NCERT Books thoroughly to write the MCQ-based exam efficiently and secure high marks.

Important resources for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Exam are given below:

NCERT Books for Class 10 Social Science (latest edition)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science

Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers for Class 10 Social Science

Previous Years’ Question Papers for Class 10 Social Science