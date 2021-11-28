CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Exam on Tuesday, Nov 30: Check Last Minute Preparation Tips To Do Away With Stress

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper in the Term 1 Exam 2021-22 will comprise of MCQs from all four parts - History, Geography, Civics & Economics. Check important tips here to prepare all these four parts well and score high marks in the paper.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Exam is scheduled for November 30 (Tuesday). The exam will commence from 11:30 am and will go on till 1:00 pm. Social Science is no doubt the lengthiest subject in CBSE Class 10 due to which students often find it difficult to revise its whole syllabus at the time of the exam. However, with the term-wise policy implemented in the CBSE board exams, now only half of the syllabus has to be covered for the first term exam. Still, many students would be worried about their preparations in all four parts of Social Science - History, Geography, Civics and Economics. We have accumulated step-wise exam preparation tips for Class 10 Social Science that will help students easily revise their syllabus and pass the examination with excellent marks

Some important exam preparation tips are as follows:

Go through your syllabus for one last time

Revising the syllabus is required to make sure that you have studied all the chapters and topics prescribed for term 1. Total 8 chapters are mentioned in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Syllabus.

Subject Name of the Chapter History 1. RISE OF NATIONALISM IN EUROPE Geography 1. RESOURCES AND DEVELOPMENT 2. WATER RESOURCES (Only map work) 3. AGRICULTURE Civics 1. POWER SHARING 2. FEDRALISM Economics 1. DEVELOPMENT 2. SECTORS OFTHE INDIAN ECONOMY

To check further details of topics to be prepared from each chapter, check the below given link of full syllabus:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22

2. Be familiar with the latest paper pattern

The CBSE Term 1 Paper of Class 10 Social Science will be of 40 marks with total 50 questions required to be attempted. Each question will carry equal weightage. There will be MCQs of different types like concept based questions, case-based, assertion-reason based and competency-based questions. Students should know the format of the paper very clearly so that they do not get confused or have to face any problem at the time of exam. So, to avoid any strange situation, know your paper pattern and get an idea of the type of questions expected in the exam. You can check the question paper pattern and other relevant details for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Exam from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Exam Pattern 2021-22

3. Check the latest sample paper to know level of questions

CBSE Sample Paper is the best resource to know the format of the paper and level of questions expected in the upcoming board exam. Thus, students should solve each and every question given in the sample paper to get an idea of the expected questions and prepare more questions of the same type. This is, in fact, the best technique to prepare for the exam in a decisive manner. You can check below the link to the latest sample paper of Class 10 Social Science.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for Term 1 Exam 2021-22

4. Practice MCQs from all chapters and of all types

Solving as many MCQs as possible is probably the best way to boost your preparation level and confidence for the exam. Try to practice several questions from each chapter and from each topic as well. Solve MCQs from NCERT Books, previous years’ papers, CBSE question banks, etc. We have prepared several resources of important MCQs which put together and reviewed by subject experts. These questions will be the best for self-assessment and scoring high marks in the paper. Check below the link to these important resources:

5. Revise important dates, events and places

In order to attempt the MCQ type questions accurately, you need not to learn big paragraphs but be good at concepts, timeline of events and dates. Most of the MCQs are usually centred around a date of an important event/incident or name of a place or a significant person. So, it is quite essential to learn such important points by heart. Study each and every line of the NCERT Book to not to miss important dates, events and places.