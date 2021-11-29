CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Paper Tomorrow: Check Tips to Attempt MCQs Correctly for High Score in Exam

CBSE Class 10 SSt Term 1 paper is scheduled for tomorrow. Attempt all questions in the paper accurately with the help of the most effective tips mentioned below.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Exam 2021-22 will be conducted tomorrow (30th November) between 11:30 am and 01:00 pm. Students will have to attempt a total of 50 questions within 90 minutes. All questions will be of MCQ type. We have mentioned below some very useful and effective tips to answer the multiple choice type questions correctly in tomorrow’s paper so that you are able to score full marks in your CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Paper.

Check below important exam writing tips:

First 20 minutes question paper reading time is very crucial. Read all the questions thoroughly during this time.

Get an idea of the easy, medium and difficult questions so that you can plan to attempt them in the right order.

It is better to answer the easy questions first followed by the medium and then difficult questions.

Read each question thoroughly before reviewing the

Do not leave any question unattended as there is no negative marking for the wrong answers.

While attempting a complex question, try to recall and collect relevant keywords. This will help you mark out the most suitable option.

Create a time management plan right in the beginning and allow adequate time for each question.

Do not spend more than sufficient time on a particular question.

Instead of wasting time on an unknown question, move on and come back to tackle it in last. It is often observed that answering easier questions first offers you insight into answering more challenging questions.

For Case Study based questions, read the questions first and then read the case study keeping the questions in mind.

Keep a check on time and speed to finish the paper on time.

Do not forget to recheck your responses. Keep at least 10 minutes time to revise your answers in the end.