CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs & Answers of Geography- All Chapters

CBSE Class 10th Social Science exam patterns have been changed and new 1 mark MCQ questions have been introduced in the new pattern. These MCQs can be asked from any of the 4 prescribed subject books. In this article, you can read important Chapter-wise MCQs from the Geography textbook which is useful from the exam perspective.

Chapter 1 : Resources and Development

Ques 1 Which one of the following is an example of Cultivable Wasteland? A. Gross cropped Area

Uncultivable Land Barren Wasteland Current fallow Land

Ans: a. Uncultivable Land

Ques 2 Which one of the following type of resource is iron ore?

(a) Renewable

(b) Biotic

(c) Flow

(d) Non-renewable

Ans: (d) Non-renewable

Ques 3 Under which of the following type of resource can tidal energy be put?

(a) Replenishable

(b) Human-made

(c) Abiotic

(d) Non-recyclable

Ans: (a) Replenishable

Ques 4 Which one of the following is the main cause of land degradation in Punjab?

(a) Intensive cultivation

(b) Deforestation

(c) Over irrigation

(d) Overgrazing

Ans: (c) Over irrigation

Ques 5 In which one of the following states is terrace cultivation practised?

(a) Punjab

(b) Plains of Uttar Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Uttarakhand

Ans: (d) Uttarakhand

Ques 6 In which of the following states is black soil found?

(a) Jammu and Kashmir

(b) Gujarat

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Jharkhand

Ans: (b) Gujarat

Ques 7 Resources which are surveyed and their quality and quantity have been determined for utilisation are __________.

Potential Resources Individual Resources Developed Resources Stock

Ans: Developed Resources

Ques 8 What is the other name of old Alluvial Soil?

Bangar Khadar Kanker Arid

Ans: Bangar

Chapter 2 : Forest and Wildlife Resources

Ques 1 Which of these statements is not a valid reason for the depletion of flora and fauna?

Agricultural expansion. Large scale developmental projects. Grazing and fuel wood collection. Rapid industrialisation and urbanisation.

Ans; (c) Grazing and fuel wood collection

Ques 2 Which of the following conservation strategies do not directly involve community participation?

Joint forest management (c) Chipko Movement Beej Bachao Andolan Chipko Movement Demarcation of Wildlife sanctuaries

Ans: (d) Demarcation of Wildlife sanctuaries

Ques 3 Himalayan brown bear, wild Asiatic buffalo, desert fox are examples of :

Rare Species Extinct species Endangered Species Vulnerable Species

Ans: Rare Species

Ques 4 Species which are in danger of extinction are known as:

Rare Species Extinct species Endangered Species Vulnerable Species

Ans: Endangered Species

Ques 5 Forests and wastelands belonging to both government and private individuals and communities are called ______

Reserved Forests Protected Forests Unclassed Forests Private Forests

Ans: Unclassed Forests

Chapter 4 : Agriculture

Ques 1 Rabi Crops are harvested in the months of _______

October to December April to June July to September January to March

Ans: April to June

Ques 2 Which one of the following describes a system of agriculture where a single crop is grown on a large area?

(a) Shifting Agriculture

(b) Plantation Agriculture

(c) Horticulture

(d) Intensive Agriculture

Ans: (b) Plantation Agriculture

Ques 3 Which one of the following is a rabi crop?

(a) Rice

(b) Gram

(c) Millets

(d) Cotton

Ans: (b) Gram

Ques 4 Which one of the following is a leguminous crop?

(a) Pulses

(b) Jawar

(c) Millets

(d) Sesamum

Ans: (a) Pulses

Ques 5 Which one of the following is announced by the government in support of a crop?

(a) Maximum support price

(b) Minimum support price

(c) Moderate support price

(d) Influential support price

Ans: (b) Minimum support price

Chapter 5 : Minerals and Energy Resources

Ques 1 Which one of the following minerals is formed by decomposition of rocks, leaving a residual mass of weathered material?

(a) coal

(b) bauxite

(c) gold

(d) zinc

Ans: (b) bauxite

Ques 2 Which one of the following minerals is contained in the Monazite sand?

(a) oil

(b) uranium

(c) thorium

(d) coal

Ans: (c) thorium

Ques 3 Minerals are deposited and accumulated in the stratas of which of the following rocks?

(a) sedimentary rocks

(b) metamorphic rocks

(c) igneous rocks

(d) none of the above

Ans: (a) sedimentary rocks

Ques 4 Koderma, in Jharkhand is the leading producer of which one of the following minerals?

(a) bauxite

(b) mica

(c) iron ore

(d) copper

Ans: (b) mica

Chapter 6 : Manufacturing Industries

Ques 1 Which one of the following industries manufactures telephones, computer, etc?

(a) Steel

(b) Electronic

(c) Aluminium

(d) Information Technology

Ans: (b) Electronic

Ques 2 Which one of the following industries uses bauxite as a raw material?

(a) Aluminium

(b) Cement

(c) Jute

(d) Steel

Ans: (c) Aluminium

Ques 3 Which one of the following agencies markets steel for the public sector plants?

(a) HAIL

(b) SAIL

(c) TATA Steel

(d) MNCC

Ans: (b) SAIL

Ques 4 Which one of the following industries uses limestone as a raw material.

(a) Aluminium

(b) Cement

(c) Sugar

(d) Jute

Ans: (b) Cement

Ques 5 Which of the following is NOT a conventional source of energy?

Coal Natural Gas Wind Energy Firewood

Ans: Wind Energy

Chapter 7 : Lifelines of National Economy

Ques 1 Which one of the following terms is used to describe trade between two or more countries?

(a) Internal trade

(b) International trade

(c) External trade

(d) Local trade

Ans: b) International trade

Ques 2 Which one of the following is the most important modes of transportation in India?

(a) Pipeline

(b) Railways

(c) Roadways

(d) Airways

Ans: (b) Railways

Ques 3 Which one of the following ports is the deepest land-locked and well-protected port along the east cost?

(a) Chennai

(b) Paradwip

(c) Tuticorin

(d) Vishakhapatnam

Ans: (d) Vishakhapatnam

Ques 4 Which mode of transportation reduces trans-shipment losses and delays?

(a) Railways

(b) Roadways

(c) Pipeline

(d) Waterways

Ans: (c) Pipeline

Ques 5 Which two of the following extreme locations are connected by the east-west corridor?

(a) Mumbai and Nagpur

(b) Silcher and Porbandar

(c) Mumbai and Kolkata

(d) Nagpur and Siligudi

Ans: (b) Silcher and Porbandar

