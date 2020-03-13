CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs & Answers of Geography- All Chapters

CBSE Class 10th Social Science exam patterns have been changed and new 1 mark MCQ questions have been introduced in the new pattern. These MCQs can be asked from any of the 4 prescribed subject books. In this article, you can read important Chapter-wise MCQs from the Geography textbook which is useful from the exam perspective.
Chapter 1 : Resources and Development
Ques 1 Which one of the following is an example of Cultivable Wasteland? A. Gross cropped Area
- Uncultivable Land
- Barren Wasteland
- Current fallow Land
Ans: a. Uncultivable Land
Ques 2 Which one of the following type of resource is iron ore?
(a) Renewable
(b) Biotic
(c) Flow
(d) Non-renewable
Ans: (d) Non-renewable
Ques 3 Under which of the following type of resource can tidal energy be put?
(a) Replenishable
(b) Human-made
(c) Abiotic
(d) Non-recyclable
Ans: (a) Replenishable
Ques 4 Which one of the following is the main cause of land degradation in Punjab?
(a) Intensive cultivation
(b) Deforestation
(c) Over irrigation
(d) Overgrazing
Ans: (c) Over irrigation
Ques 5 In which one of the following states is terrace cultivation practised?
(a) Punjab
(b) Plains of Uttar Pradesh
(c) Haryana
(d) Uttarakhand
Ans: (d) Uttarakhand
Ques 6 In which of the following states is black soil found?
(a) Jammu and Kashmir
(b) Gujarat
(c) Rajasthan
(d) Jharkhand
Ans: (b) Gujarat
Ques 7 Resources which are surveyed and their quality and quantity have been determined for utilisation are __________.
- Potential Resources
- Individual Resources
- Developed Resources
- Stock
Ans: Developed Resources
Ques 8 What is the other name of old Alluvial Soil?
- Bangar
- Khadar
- Kanker
- Arid
Ans: Bangar
Chapter 2 : Forest and Wildlife Resources
Ques 1 Which of these statements is not a valid reason for the depletion of flora and fauna?
- Agricultural expansion.
- Large scale developmental projects.
- Grazing and fuel wood collection.
- Rapid industrialisation and urbanisation.
Ans; (c) Grazing and fuel wood collection
Ques 2 Which of the following conservation strategies do not directly involve community participation?
- Joint forest management (c) Chipko Movement
- Beej Bachao Andolan
- Chipko Movement
- Demarcation of Wildlife sanctuaries
Ans: (d) Demarcation of Wildlife sanctuaries
Ques 3 Himalayan brown bear, wild Asiatic buffalo, desert fox are examples of :
- Rare Species
- Extinct species
- Endangered Species
- Vulnerable Species
Ans: Rare Species
Ques 4 Species which are in danger of extinction are known as:
- Rare Species
- Extinct species
- Endangered Species
- Vulnerable Species
Ans: Endangered Species
Ques 5 Forests and wastelands belonging to both government and private individuals and communities are called ______
- Reserved Forests
- Protected Forests
- Unclassed Forests
- Private Forests
Ans: Unclassed Forests
Chapter 4 : Agriculture
Ques 1 Rabi Crops are harvested in the months of _______
- October to December
- April to June
- July to September
- January to March
Ans: April to June
Ques 2 Which one of the following describes a system of agriculture where a single crop is grown on a large area?
(a) Shifting Agriculture
(b) Plantation Agriculture
(c) Horticulture
(d) Intensive Agriculture
Ans: (b) Plantation Agriculture
Ques 3 Which one of the following is a rabi crop?
(a) Rice
(b) Gram
(c) Millets
(d) Cotton
Ans: (b) Gram
Ques 4 Which one of the following is a leguminous crop?
(a) Pulses
(b) Jawar
(c) Millets
(d) Sesamum
Ans: (a) Pulses
Ques 5 Which one of the following is announced by the government in support of a crop?
(a) Maximum support price
(b) Minimum support price
(c) Moderate support price
(d) Influential support price
Ans: (b) Minimum support price
Chapter 5 : Minerals and Energy Resources
Ques 1 Which one of the following minerals is formed by decomposition of rocks, leaving a residual mass of weathered material?
(a) coal
(b) bauxite
(c) gold
(d) zinc
Ans: (b) bauxite
Ques 2 Which one of the following minerals is contained in the Monazite sand?
(a) oil
(b) uranium
(c) thorium
(d) coal
Ans: (c) thorium
Ques 3 Minerals are deposited and accumulated in the stratas of which of the following rocks?
(a) sedimentary rocks
(b) metamorphic rocks
(c) igneous rocks
(d) none of the above
Ans: (a) sedimentary rocks
Ques 4 Koderma, in Jharkhand is the leading producer of which one of the following minerals?
(a) bauxite
(b) mica
(c) iron ore
(d) copper
Ans: (b) mica
Ques 5 Which one of the following minerals is formed by decomposition of rocks, leaving a residual mass of weathered material?
(a) coal
(b) bauxite
(c) gold
(d) zinc
Ans: (b) bauxite
Chapter 6 : Manufacturing Industries
Ques 1 Which one of the following industries manufactures telephones, computer, etc?
(a) Steel
(b) Electronic
(c) Aluminium
(d) Information Technology
Ans: (b) Electronic
Ques 2 Which one of the following industries uses bauxite as a raw material?
(a) Aluminium
(b) Cement
(c) Jute
(d) Steel
Ans: (c) Aluminium
Ques 3 Which one of the following agencies markets steel for the public sector plants?
(a) HAIL
(b) SAIL
(c) TATA Steel
(d) MNCC
Ans: (b) SAIL
Ques 4 Which one of the following industries uses limestone as a raw material.
(a) Aluminium
(b) Cement
(c) Sugar
(d) Jute
Ans: (b) Cement
Ques 5 Which of the following is NOT a conventional source of energy?
- Coal
- Natural Gas
- Wind Energy
- Firewood
Ans: Wind Energy
Chapter 7 : Lifelines of National Economy
Ques 1 Which one of the following terms is used to describe trade between two or more countries?
(a) Internal trade
(b) International trade
(c) External trade
(d) Local trade
Ans: b) International trade
Ques 2 Which one of the following is the most important modes of transportation in India?
(a) Pipeline
(b) Railways
(c) Roadways
(d) Airways
Ans: (b) Railways
Ques 3 Which one of the following ports is the deepest land-locked and well-protected port along the east cost?
(a) Chennai
(b) Paradwip
(c) Tuticorin
(d) Vishakhapatnam
Ans: (d) Vishakhapatnam
Ques 4 Which mode of transportation reduces trans-shipment losses and delays?
(a) Railways
(b) Roadways
(c) Pipeline
(d) Waterways
Ans: (c) Pipeline
Ques 5 Which two of the following extreme locations are connected by the east-west corridor?
(a) Mumbai and Nagpur
(b) Silcher and Porbandar
(c) Mumbai and Kolkata
(d) Nagpur and Siligudi
Ans: (b) Silcher and Porbandar
