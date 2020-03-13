Search

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs & Answers of Geography- All Chapters

Students appearing for Class 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020 on March 18 can check important MCQs from all chapters of the Geography textbook in this article.

Mar 13, 2020 16:33 IST
Check Important MCQs & Answers of Geography- All Chapters
CBSE Class 10th Social Science exam patterns have been changed and new 1 mark MCQ questions have been introduced in the new pattern. These MCQs can be asked from any of the 4 prescribed subject books. In this article, you can read important Chapter-wise MCQs from the Geography textbook which is useful from the exam perspective.

Chapter 1 : Resources and Development

Ques 1 Which one of the following is an example of Cultivable Wasteland? A. Gross cropped Area

  1. Uncultivable Land
  2. Barren Wasteland
  3. Current fallow Land

Ans: a. Uncultivable Land

Ques 2 Which one of the following type of resource is iron ore?

(a) Renewable

(b) Biotic

(c) Flow

(d) Non-renewable

Ans: (d) Non-renewable

Ques 3 Under which of the following type of resource can tidal energy be put?

(a) Replenishable

(b) Human-made

(c) Abiotic

(d) Non-recyclable

Ans: (a) Replenishable

Ques 4  Which one of the following is the main cause of land degradation in Punjab?

(a) Intensive cultivation

(b) Deforestation

(c) Over irrigation

(d) Overgrazing

Ans: (c) Over irrigation

Ques 5 In which one of the following states is terrace cultivation practised?

(a) Punjab

(b) Plains of Uttar Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Uttarakhand

Ans: (d) Uttarakhand

 Ques 6 In which of the following states is black soil found?

(a) Jammu and Kashmir

(b) Gujarat

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Jharkhand

Ans: (b) Gujarat

Ques 7 Resources which are surveyed and their quality and quantity have been determined for utilisation are __________.

  1. Potential Resources
  2. Individual Resources
  3. Developed Resources
  4. Stock

Ans: Developed Resources

Ques 8 What is the other name of old Alluvial Soil?

  1. Bangar
  2. Khadar
  3. Kanker
  4. Arid

Ans: Bangar

Check Important Questions & Answers of Class 10 Economics- All Chapters

Chapter 2 : Forest and Wildlife Resources

Ques 1 Which of these statements is not a valid reason for the depletion of flora and fauna?

  1. Agricultural expansion.
  2. Large scale developmental projects.
  3. Grazing and fuel wood collection.
  4. Rapid industrialisation and urbanisation.

Ans; (c) Grazing and fuel wood collection

Ques 2 Which of the following conservation strategies do not directly involve community participation?

  1. Joint forest management (c) Chipko Movement
  2. Beej Bachao Andolan
  3. Chipko Movement
  4. Demarcation of Wildlife sanctuaries

Ans:  (d) Demarcation of Wildlife sanctuaries

Ques 3 Himalayan brown bear, wild Asiatic buffalo, desert fox are examples of :

  1. Rare Species
  2. Extinct species
  3. Endangered Species
  4. Vulnerable Species

Ans: Rare Species

Ques 4 Species which are in danger of extinction are known as:

  1. Rare Species
  2. Extinct species
  3. Endangered Species
  4. Vulnerable Species

Ans: Endangered Species

Ques 5 Forests and wastelands belonging to both government and private individuals and communities are called ______

  1. Reserved Forests
  2. Protected Forests
  3. Unclassed Forests
  4. Private Forests

Ans: Unclassed Forests

Class 10 Social Science: Check Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters

Chapter 4 : Agriculture

Ques 1 Rabi Crops are harvested in the months of _______

  1. October to December
  2. April to June
  3. July to September
  4. January to March

Ans: April to June

Ques 2 Which one of the following describes a system of agriculture where a single crop is grown on a large area?

(a) Shifting Agriculture

(b) Plantation Agriculture

(c) Horticulture

(d) Intensive Agriculture

Ans: (b) Plantation Agriculture

Ques 3 Which one of the following is a rabi crop?

(a) Rice

(b) Gram

(c) Millets

(d) Cotton

Ans: (b) Gram

Ques 4 Which one of the following is a leguminous crop?

(a) Pulses

(b) Jawar

(c) Millets

(d) Sesamum

Ans: (a) Pulses

Ques 5 Which one of the following is announced by the government in support of a crop?

(a) Maximum support price

(b) Minimum support price

(c) Moderate support price

(d) Influential support price

Ans: (b) Minimum support price 

Check Important MCQs & Answers of Economics- All Chapters

Chapter 5 : Minerals and Energy Resources

Ques 1 Which one of the following minerals is formed by decomposition of rocks, leaving a residual mass of weathered material?

(a) coal

(b) bauxite

(c) gold

(d) zinc

Ans: (b) bauxite

Ques 2 Which one of the following minerals is contained in the Monazite sand?

(a) oil

(b) uranium

(c) thorium

(d) coal

Ans: (c) thorium

Ques 3 Minerals are deposited and accumulated in the stratas of which of the following rocks?

(a) sedimentary rocks

(b) metamorphic rocks

(c) igneous rocks

(d) none of the above

 Ans: (a) sedimentary rocks

Ques 4  Koderma, in Jharkhand is the leading producer of which one of the following minerals?

(a) bauxite

(b) mica

(c) iron ore

(d) copper

Ans: (b) mica

Ques 5 Which one of the following minerals is formed by decomposition of rocks, leaving a residual mass of weathered material?

(a) coal

(b) bauxite

(c) gold

(d) zinc

Ans: (b) bauxite

Class 10 Social Science: Check Important Questions & Answers of Geography - All Chapters

Chapter 6 : Manufacturing Industries

Ques 1 Which one of the following industries manufactures telephones, computer, etc?

(a) Steel

(b) Electronic

(c) Aluminium

(d) Information Technology

Ans: (b) Electronic

Ques 2 Which one of the following industries uses bauxite as a raw material?

(a) Aluminium

(b) Cement

(c) Jute

(d) Steel

Ans: (c) Aluminium

Ques 3 Which one of the following agencies markets steel for the public sector plants?

(a) HAIL

(b) SAIL

(c) TATA Steel

(d) MNCC

Ans:  (b) SAIL

Ques 4 Which one of the following industries uses limestone as a raw material.

(a) Aluminium

(b) Cement

(c) Sugar

(d) Jute

Ans: (b) Cement

Ques 5 Which of the following is NOT a conventional source of energy?

  1. Coal
  2. Natural Gas
  3. Wind Energy
  4. Firewood

Ans: Wind Energy

Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (All Chapters)

Chapter 7 : Lifelines of National Economy

Ques 1 Which one of the following terms is used to describe trade between two or more countries?

(a) Internal trade

(b) International trade

(c) External trade

(d) Local trade

Ans: b) International trade

Ques 2 Which one of the following is the most important modes of transportation in India?

(a) Pipeline

(b) Railways

(c) Roadways

(d) Airways

Ans: (b) Railways

Ques 3 Which one of the following ports is the deepest land-locked and well-protected port along the east cost?

(a) Chennai

(b) Paradwip

(c) Tuticorin

(d) Vishakhapatnam

Ans: (d) Vishakhapatnam

Ques 4 Which mode of transportation reduces trans-shipment losses and delays?

(a) Railways

(b) Roadways

(c) Pipeline

(d) Waterways

Ans: (c) Pipeline

 Ques 5 Which two of the following extreme locations are connected by the east-west corridor?

(a) Mumbai and Nagpur

(b) Silcher and Porbandar

(c) Mumbai and Kolkata

(d) Nagpur and Siligudi

Ans: (b) Silcher and Porbandar 

Important MCQs of Class 10 Social Science - History (All the Chapters)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

