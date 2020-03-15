CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of Civics Chapter 1 (Power-Sharing)

CBSE 10th Social Science exam is on 18th March 2020. Go through the set of important MCQs from chapter 1 (Power- Sharing) of Civics. The given questions are from the Social Science NCERT textbook of political Science i.e Democratic Politics-II and the latest social science sample paper. Students preparing for the upcoming exam will find these questions extremely helpful.

Q1- Belgium solved its problem successfully by:

Developing the power-sharing mechanism

Rejecting the policy of majoritarianism

Respecting the interests of different communities

All of the Above

Ans- The correct answer is ‘All the Above given options’.

Q2- Prudential Reason of Power Sharing stresses more on:

Reducing the possibility of conflict between various social groups

A fair chance to minority

Bringing stability in the political order

All of the Above

Ans- The Correct answer is ‘All the Above given options’.

Q3- What does the coalition government imply?

Power-sharing between different communities

Power-sharing among the different organs of the government

Power-sharing by two or more political parties

Power-sharing within the government at different levels

Ans- The correct answer is ‘Power-sharing by two or more political parties’.

Q4- What does the word ethnic signify?

Social division on shared culture

Careful calculation of gains and losses

A violent conflict between the opposite groups

Different religions

Ans- The correct answer is social division on shared culture.

Q5- Identify the major social group that constituted the largest share in the population.

Of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Tamils

Indian Tamils

Muslims

Sinhalas

Ans- The correct answer is Sinhalas.

Q6- Among the given options what power-sharing does not imply:

Speed up the decision-making process

Accommodating diversities

Increases Conflicts among the different communities

All of the Above

Ans- The correct answer is ‘increases conflicts among the different communities.’

Q7- A Belief that the majority community is able to rule a country in whichever way it wants is:

Federal Government

Community Government

Prudential

Majoritarian

Ans- The correct answer is Majoritarian.

Q8- Power sharing is desirable because:

To reduce possibilities of conflicts

To increase pressure on the government

To increase the percentage of voters

To generate awareness among people

Ans- The correct answer is ‘to reduce possibilities of conflicts’.

Q9- Which of the statement is an example of horizontal sharing of power?

Power-sharing between different organs of the government

Power-sharing between different political parties

Power-sharing between different levels of the government

Power Sharing between different states

Ans- The correct answer is- Power sharing between different organs of the government.

Q10- In India, power-sharing mechanism does not involve directly:

Legislature

Judiciary

Industry

Executive

Ans- The correct answer is Industry.