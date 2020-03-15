CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of Civics Chapter 1 (Power-Sharing)

CBSE 10th Social Science exam is on 18th March 2020. Go through the set of important MCQs from chapter 1 (Power- Sharing) of Civics. The given questions are from the Social Science NCERT textbook of political Science i.e Democratic Politics-II and the latest social science sample paper. Students preparing for the upcoming exam will find these questions extremely helpful.
Q1- Belgium solved its problem successfully by:
- Developing the power-sharing mechanism
- Rejecting the policy of majoritarianism
- Respecting the interests of different communities
- All of the Above
Ans- The correct answer is ‘All the Above given options’.
Q2- Prudential Reason of Power Sharing stresses more on:
- Reducing the possibility of conflict between various social groups
- A fair chance to minority
- Bringing stability in the political order
- All of the Above
Ans- The Correct answer is ‘All the Above given options’.
Q3- What does the coalition government imply?
- Power-sharing between different communities
- Power-sharing among the different organs of the government
- Power-sharing by two or more political parties
- Power-sharing within the government at different levels
Ans- The correct answer is ‘Power-sharing by two or more political parties’.
Q4- What does the word ethnic signify?
- Social division on shared culture
- Careful calculation of gains and losses
- A violent conflict between the opposite groups
- Different religions
Ans- The correct answer is social division on shared culture.
Q5- Identify the major social group that constituted the largest share in the population.
Of Sri Lanka.
- Sri Lankan Tamils
- Indian Tamils
- Muslims
- Sinhalas
Ans- The correct answer is Sinhalas.
Q6- Among the given options what power-sharing does not imply:
- Speed up the decision-making process
- Accommodating diversities
- Increases Conflicts among the different communities
- All of the Above
Ans- The correct answer is ‘increases conflicts among the different communities.’
Q7- A Belief that the majority community is able to rule a country in whichever way it wants is:
- Federal Government
- Community Government
- Prudential
- Majoritarian
Ans- The correct answer is Majoritarian.
Q8- Power sharing is desirable because:
- To reduce possibilities of conflicts
- To increase pressure on the government
- To increase the percentage of voters
- To generate awareness among people
Ans- The correct answer is ‘to reduce possibilities of conflicts’.
Q9- Which of the statement is an example of horizontal sharing of power?
- Power-sharing between different organs of the government
- Power-sharing between different political parties
- Power-sharing between different levels of the government
- Power Sharing between different states
Ans- The correct answer is- Power sharing between different organs of the government.
Q10- In India, power-sharing mechanism does not involve directly:
- Legislature
- Judiciary
- Industry
- Executive
Ans- The correct answer is Industry.