CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of Civics Chapter 1 (Power-Sharing)

CBSE 10th Social Science board exam is scheduled on 18th March 2020. Students appearing for the exam must go through the important MCQs of Civics Chapter 1 (Power-Sharing). The given questions are expected in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020.

Mar 15, 2020 11:30 IST
CBSE 10 Civics Chapter 1 MCQ
CBSE 10th Social Science exam is on 18th March 2020. Go through the set of important MCQs from chapter 1 (Power- Sharing) of Civics. The given questions are from the Social Science NCERT textbook of political Science i.e Democratic Politics-II and the latest social science sample paper. Students preparing for the upcoming exam will find these questions extremely helpful.

Q1- Belgium solved its problem successfully by:

  • Developing the power-sharing mechanism
  • Rejecting the policy of majoritarianism
  • Respecting the interests of different communities
  • All of the Above

Ans- The correct answer is ‘All the Above given options’.

Q2- Prudential Reason of Power Sharing stresses more on:

  • Reducing the possibility of conflict between various social groups
  • A fair chance to minority
  • Bringing stability in the political order
  • All of the Above

Ans- The Correct answer is ‘All the Above given options’.

Q3- What does the coalition government imply?

  • Power-sharing between different communities
  • Power-sharing among the different organs of the government
  • Power-sharing by two or more political parties
  • Power-sharing within the government at different levels

Ans- The correct answer is ‘Power-sharing by two or more political parties’.

Q4- What does the word ethnic signify?

  • Social division on shared culture
  • Careful calculation of gains and losses
  • A violent conflict between the opposite groups
  • Different religions

Ans- The correct answer is social division on shared culture.

Q5- Identify the major social group that constituted the largest share in the population. 

Of Sri Lanka.

  • Sri Lankan Tamils
  • Indian Tamils
  • Muslims
  • Sinhalas

Ans- The correct answer is Sinhalas.

Q6- Among the given options what power-sharing does not imply:

  • Speed up the decision-making process
  • Accommodating diversities
  • Increases Conflicts among the different communities
  • All of the Above

Ans- The correct answer is ‘increases conflicts among the different communities.’

Q7- A Belief that the majority community is able to rule a country in whichever way it wants is:

  • Federal Government
  • Community Government
  • Prudential
  • Majoritarian

Ans- The correct answer is Majoritarian.

Q8- Power sharing is desirable because:

  • To reduce possibilities of conflicts
  • To increase pressure on the government
  • To increase the percentage of voters
  • To generate awareness among people

Ans- The correct answer is ‘to reduce possibilities of conflicts’.

Q9- Which of the statement is an example of horizontal sharing of power?

  • Power-sharing between different organs of the government
  • Power-sharing between different political parties
  • Power-sharing between different levels of the government
  • Power Sharing between different states

Ans- The correct answer is- Power sharing between different organs of the government.

Q10- In India, power-sharing mechanism does not involve directly:

  • Legislature
  • Judiciary
  • Industry
  • Executive

Ans- The correct answer is Industry.

