CBSE Class 10 Social Science Topper’s Answer Sheet 2019: Learn the best exam writing skills with model answers

In CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper, students are required to write several short and long answer type questions. To present their answers in the best way, students should follow certain guidelines and the correct format. The best way to understand the presentation skills for Class 10 Social Science Exam is analysing the topper’s answer sheet. CBSE has released the answer sheet of the topper in Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2019. Students can go through this answer sheet to check how the topper scripted his/her answers that got him/her the highest marks. We are providing here the direct link to download the Class 10 Social Science Topper’s Answer Sheet of Board Exam 2019. You will also get here the corresponding question paper.

Also Read: Last Minute Tips & Resources to Score High in CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Topper’s Answer Sheet 2019:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Map Questions for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Question Paper Format for Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020

Download the full answer sheet along with the question paper from the following links:

Also check CBSE Class 10 Topper's Answer Sheets of Previous Years' Board Exams

Points to consider while going through the Topper’s Answer Sheet

Checking the topper’s answer sheet does not mean that you simply read the answers but you need to analyse each and every detail like sequence of attempting the answers and structure of answers. When you will thoroughly check the Class 10 Social Science topper’s answer sheet provided above, you will get to observe following important features:

Topper attempted all the questions in chronological order, i.e., questions are attempted starting from number one and ending at last question (Q. no. 25). This method can be good to stay organised in the paper. However, you can work according to your own comfort. You can also start the paper with those questions which you are sure about but be careful to mark the respective question number against each answer.

Topper has written most of the answers in pointers or paragraphs. This is probably the best criteria to write answers in the Social Science paper because this makes your answers clearly understandable. Each pointer/paragraph must include new information which has relevance to the topic discussed in the question.

Topper has highlighted all the headings and subheadings by underlining them. Important keywords in answers have also been underlined to convey information clearly.

Students can use the topper’s answer sheet as a reference to present their answers in the best manner in the tomorrow’s CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper and increase their chances of scoring high in this.

Check Important Short and Long Answer Type Questions for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020

Check Important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020