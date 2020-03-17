CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020: Check Important Tips to Write Social Science Paper Perfectly and Smoothly

Tomorrow is the Social Science paper of CBSE Class 10 students. This is going to be the last major paper in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020. Students would have prepared very well to end their exams on a good note. Now, they need to prepare a plan that how they will write their paper perfectly. Actually, scoring good marks in the board exams not only requires you to be good at your studies but also be efficient at writing good answers in the paper. We are listing here some important points which you should keep in mind while writing you Social Science paper in tomorrow’s board exam. These tips will help you manage your time in the exam and present your answers in the best way.

Check important exam writing tips for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper 2020:

Read all the questions and instructions carefully in the time of 15 minutes before exam.

Decide on the order in which you wish to answer the questions. Ideally, you should start with the objective type questions followed by the short and then long answer type questions. Actually, writing the long answers first may take a lot of time due to which you would not get enough time for the remaining questions.

Make sure that you answer all the questions according to the prescribed word limit. Overlong answers are not going to fetch you outstanding marks but to the point and brilliant answers will definitely do.

Give each question the appropriate time.

Do not spend more than 40 minutes to attempt Section A. 50 minutes are enough to attempt Section B. Attempt all long answer questions in about 60 minutes. Devote 10 minutes for the map work. Remaining 20 minutes should be used for reviewing your answers in last.

Do not spend time on those questions which are not clear to you. It’s better to attempt such questions in last.

Do not leave any question unattempted. Try to answer the unknown questions by including related events or facts.

Long answer type questions should be written in bullets or pointers. To understand the correct technique to write long answers, take help form the CBS Class 10 Social Science Topper’s Answer Sheet.

Highlight the headings, sub-headings and important keywords in your answers.

Keep your map work clear and tie it carefully with your answer sheet.

Spare 10-15 minutes for last to revise your paper and correct the errors if any. Recheck the dates and facts mentioned in your answers.

