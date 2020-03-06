CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check MCQs from Chapter 2 of Economics (Sectors of the Economy)

MCQs from Chapter 2 of Economics (Sectors of the Economy)

If you are appearing for Class 10th Board Exam 2020, do not miss to revise important MCQs for the Social Science Board Exam. In this article you will find important MCQs from Chapter 2 - Sectors of the Economy of Economics Textbook.

Ques 1 Production of a commodity, mostly through the natural process, is an activity in ______________ sector.

(i) primary

(ii) secondary

(iii) tertiary

(iv) information technology

Ans: (i) primary

Ques 2 c) GDP is the total value of _____________ produced during a particular year.

(i) all goods and services

(ii) all final goods and services

(iii) all intermediate goods and services

(iv) all intermediate and final goods and services

Ans: (ii) all final goods and services

Ques 3 Which of the following profession belongs to the Tertiary Sector of economy?

Fisherman Farmer Factory worker Teacher

Ans: Teacher

Ques 4 Arrange the following in the correct sequence –

Transporting cloth to the workshops Sale in shops and showrooms Spinning the yarn Weaving of the fabric

i--iv--iii--ii iii –iv—i--ii iv—i--ii--iii iii—iv--ii--I

Ans: B. iii –iv—i--ii

Ques 5 Find the odd one out and say why.

i) Postman,

ii) cobbler,

iii) soldier,

iv) police constable

Ans: ii) cobbler,

Ques 6 Underemployment occurs when people

do not want to work are working in a lazy manner are working less than what they are capable of doing are not paid for their work

Ans: are working less than what they are capable of doing

Ques 7 In terms of GDP the share of tertiary sector in 2003 is _________

(i) between 20 per cent to 30 per cent

(ii) between 30 per cent to 40 per cent

(iii) between 50 per cent to 60 per cent

(iv) 70 per cent

Ans: between 50 per cent to 60 per cent

Ques 7 Which of the following sector is the largest contributor to the economy?

Primary Secondary Tertiary information technology

Ans: Tertiary

Ques 8 What is the full form of NREGA?

National Rural Employment Government Act National Rural Education Guarantee Act National Rural Employment Guarantee Act National Rozgaar Employment Guarantee Act

Ans: National Rural Employment Guarantee Act

