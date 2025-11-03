UPSC, CGL, and Banking exams are a few common paths to get government jobs. But many other lesser-known exams also offer great opportunities. They offer roles that come with excellent salaries and career growth. It is ideal for aspirants seeking a high-paying job without intense competition. From the UPSC ISS to the DRDO Scientist exam, many lesser-known government exams offer stability and respect. Candidates must explore these hidden gems and find a role that matches their career interests. Take a look at the list of 10 least known government exams in India with high salary package. 10 Least Known Government Exams in India with High Salary Packages Many government exams in India go unnoticed by aspirants. But they often offer high pay, job security, and social recognition. It is known for attractive allowances and a promising career path. Lesser-known government exams are ISS, DRDO Scientist, ARS, etc. Graduates in the relevant field can apply for these exams. They should clear all the selection stages to secure a well-paying role. Let’s discuss the 10 least known government exams in India with a high salary package.

S.No. Government Exams Salary Package 1. Indian Economic Services (IES) Examination ₹56,100-2,00,000 per month 2. Indian Statistical Service (ISS) ₹56,100 per month 3. ISRO Scientist/Engineer Exam ₹56,100 per month 4. DRDO Scientist B Exam ₹56,100 per month 5. Agriculture Research Services Exam ₹57,700-1,82,400 per month 6. RBI Grade B- DEPR/DSIM Cadre ₹78,450 per month 7. GIC Assistant Manager ₹50,925 per month 8. ONGC AEE Exam ₹60,000-1,80,000 9. UPSC Geo Scientist Exam ₹56,100 per month 10. BIS Scientist B Exam ₹1,14,945 per month Indian Economic Service (IES) Examination The IES exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It is one of the least-known government exams in India. Candidates with a post-graduate degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics can apply. An IES officer gets the opportunity to work with top ministries. The starting salary for this position is Rs 56,100 plus other allowances. Officers can be promoted to senior roles with salaries exceeding INR 2 lakh per month. But the promotion depends on their work performance, year of service, and other parameters.

Indian Statistical Service Examination Union Public Service Commission is the conducting body of the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam. Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics are eligible for this exam. An ISS officer starts with a basic pay of INR 56,100 per month (Level 10). They are also entitled to DA, HRA, and other allowances. ISRO Scientist/Engineer Exam Indian Space Research Organisation invites applications for the recruitment of Scientist/Engineer posts. Candidates who have completed BE/ B.Tech in Electronics & Communication/Mechanical/Computer Science Engineering can apply. The starting salary for this position is INR 56,100 per month (Level 10) plus allowances. Employees may also get housing facilities, medical care, and post-retirement benefits.

DRDO Scientist B Exam Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) invites applications for recruitment to the Scientist `B’ posts in DRDO, ADA, and other fields. Candidates who have a degree in a relevant engineering field and valid GATE scores can apply for this exam. A Scientist B starts with a basic pay of INR 56,100 per month (Level 10). The total remuneration (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 1,00,000 per month, based on the current metro city rate. Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Exam The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) conducts the ARS exam for the recruitment of the post of entry-level Scientist in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in Research. Candidates who have completed a Master's degree in the concerned discipline can apply. The salary for this position will fall under the pay scale of INR 57,700- INR 1,82,400 (Level 10) of the 7th CPC.

RBI Grade B- DEPR/DSIM Cadre The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) invites applications from eligible candidates for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’. While the general RBI Grade B exam is popular, the DEPR and DSIM posts are the least known. They are open only to applicants with special qualifications in Economics/Finance/Statistics/Mathematics. The starting pay for this post will be INR 78,450 per month. They are entitled to DA, special allowances, HRA, learning allowances, etc. The initial monthly gross salary (without HRA) will be INR 1,50,374 (approximately). GIC Assistant Manager Exam The General Insurance Corporation of India invites applications for the recruitment of Assistant Manager (Scale-I) post. They can be posted anywhere in India and abroad based on the requirements. Graduates/Post-Graduates in the relevant discipline can apply for this government exam. GIC Assistant Manager starts with a basic pay of Rs. 50,925 per month. They will also enjoy other admissible allowances like DA, HRA, CCA, etc. The total emoluments will be approximately Rs. 85,000 per month plus other benefits.

ONGC AEE Exam ONGC invites applications for the recruitment of the Assistant Executive Engineer post. It is also one of the least known government exams in India with a high salary package. Graduates in Mechanical/Petroleum/Chemical/Electrical Engineering can apply for this exam. The basic pay scale for this post ranges between INR 60,000- INR 1,80,000. They will receive various allowances like Dearness Allowance, HRA/Company Accommodation, Medical Facility, Post Retirement Benefit Scheme, etc. UPSC Geo Scientist Exam The Union Public Service Commission conducts the combined Geoscientist Exam. It is divided into three stages, namely prelims, mains, and a personality test. This exam is conducted for the recruitment of the Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Scientist ‘B’, etc. Candidates who have completed a Master’s degree in a relevant field can apply for these exams. The starting pay for this post will be INR 56,100 plus relevant allowances.