ITBP Admit Card 2025 Released at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, Download PET/PST Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

ITBP Admit Card 2025: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force has released the ITBP Admit Card 2025 for the Constable (Driver), Head Constable, and Sub-Inspector (Telecom) posts for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The ITBP PET/PST exam is scheduled to be conducted between November and December 2025.

The admit card contains the important details, such as Candidate’s Name, Roll Number, Date and Time of PET/PST, Venue Address, Reporting Time. etc.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the ITBP Admit Card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Candidates who are not carrying the hard copy of the ITBP PET/PST Admit Card will not be allowed to attempt the examination.

ITBP Admit Card 2025

The ITBP PET/PST Admit Card link has been activated on its official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Eligible candidates can download their admit card by providing their roll number and password. Candidates can download admit cards for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Head Constable, Constable Driver, Sub-Inspector, Motor Mechanic and Driver posts 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the ITBP Admit Card 2025