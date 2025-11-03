ITBP Admit Card 2025 Released at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, Download PET/PST Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
The ITBP Admit Card 2025 for Constable, Head Constable, and SI posts is activated at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates must download it using their Roll Number and DOB for the PET/PST scheduled in November–December 2025.

ITBP Admit Card 2025: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force has released the ITBP Admit Card 2025 for the Constable (Driver), Head Constable, and Sub-Inspector (Telecom) posts for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The ITBP PET/PST exam is scheduled to be conducted between November and December 2025.
The admit card contains the important details, such as Candidate’s Name, Roll Number, Date and Time of PET/PST, Venue Address, Reporting Time. etc.
It is mandatory for candidates to carry the ITBP Admit Card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Candidates who are not carrying the hard copy of the ITBP PET/PST Admit Card will not be allowed to attempt the examination.

The ITBP PET/PST Admit Card link has been activated on its official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Eligible candidates can download their admit card by providing their roll number and password. Candidates can download admit cards for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Head Constable, Constable Driver, Sub-Inspector, Motor Mechanic and Driver posts 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the ITBP Admit Card 2025

ITBP Admit Card 2025: Overview

The ITBP PET/PST admit card 2025 released 51 Constable positions, 523 Head Constable positions, 95 Sub-Inspector positions, 51 Motor Mechanic positions, and 712 Driver positions. Check the table below for ITBP Admit Card 2025 Key Highights

Feature

Details

Organisation

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP)

Posts

Constable (Driver), HC, SI (Telecom)

Admit Card Release Date

3rd November 2025

Exam Type

PET & PST

Official Website

recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Credentials Needed

Application No. / Roll No. + DOB

Mode of Admit Card

Online only

How to Download the ITBP Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the ITBP Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website of ITBP
  • Click on the link “Download Admit Card for PET/PST - 2025” on the home page.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  • The admit card will appear on the screen; download and print it.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

