With a rich tradition of wildlife conservation extending beyond their natural habitats to a great number of zoos, India finds a place in the world's zoological parks as vital centers for the preservation of endangered species, public awareness of biodiversity, and ecotourism.
From the ancient sites maintaining native fauna to modern facilities complying with global conservation standards, India's zoos have come a long way in striking a balance between the goals of wildlife conservation and those of public engagement.
This article provides a list of major zoos across India, their contribution to conservation, education, and tourism, and their unique features.
Zoos are Cultural and Conservation Ambassadors.
Each zoo in India represents much more than a collection of animals: ambassadors of the varied ecosystems of the country, a hotbed of science applied to conservation, and a window to connect millions with nature. India's zoos uniquely blend traditional knowledge, modern veterinary care, and active breeding programs to secure the future of its wildlife heritage.
List of Major Zoos in India
|
Zoo Name
|
Location
|
Notable Features
|
Conservation Focus
|
Mysore Zoo (Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens)
|
Mysore, Karnataka
|
One of the oldest zoos in India, focusing on native Indian species
|
Breeding programs for Indian animals like Asiatic lions and Indian star tortoise
|
Arignar Anna Zoological Park
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
Largest zoo in India by area, renowned safari park
|
Conservation of indigenous species, rescue center for wildlife
|
Nandanam Zoo
|
Patna, Bihar
|
Small but important for regional education
|
Local wildlife protection and breeding programs
|
Delhi Zoo (National Zoological Park)
|
New Delhi
|
Houses over 1,000 animals across 148 species
|
Endangered species programs, educational outreach
|
Alipore Zoological Gardens
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
Historic zoo with diverse species, including white tigers
|
In-situ and ex-situ conservation, visitor education
|
Indira Gandhi Zoological Park
|
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|
Forest-like environment for animals
|
Rehabilitation and breeding of threatened species
|
Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park
|
Darjeeling, West Bengal
|
Specializes in Himalayan fauna
|
Snow leopard and red panda conservation
|
Thiruvananthapuram Zoo
|
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
|
First zoo in Kerala, home to diverse mammals and birds
|
Breeding of endemic species and visitor education
|
Guwahati Zoo (Assam State Zoo)
|
Guwahati, Assam
|
Notable for large variety of rhinoceroses
|
Rhino conservation and education on endangered species
|
Van Vihar National Park
|
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
|
A national park with zoo features integrated
|
Habitat conservation and rehabilitation center
|
Bannerghatta Biological Park
|
Bangalore, Karnataka
|
Includes zoo, safari park, butterfly park
|
Wildlife rescue, education, and conservation
|
Sakkarbaug Zoo
|
Junagadh, Gujarat
|
Famous for Asiatic lion breeding
|
Asiatic lion conservation and research
|
Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden
|
Nagpur, Maharashtra
|
Focus on Indian wildlife and reptiles
|
Conservation of Indian reptiles and mammals
Indian zoos collaborate on the breeding of several endangered species, like the Indian tiger, Asiatic lion, and one-horned rhinoceros, with many national and international conservation organizations. Many zoos also participate in awareness programs, school tours, and research studies regarding the protection of India's rich biodiversity.
These zoos have come to serve as genetic reservoirs and rehabilitation centers, aside from being a source of tourist attractions, especially in these modern times when habitat loss and climate challenges are increasing.
