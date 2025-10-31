WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
List of Major Zoos in India

India's zoos, such as Mysore Zoo and Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai, are crucial for wildlife conservation and public awareness . Facilities like the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park specialize in breeding endangered species like the snow leopard and red panda. These zoos function as vital genetic reservoirs and educational ambassadors for India's rich biodiversity.

With a rich tradition of wildlife conservation extending beyond their natural habitats to a great number of zoos, India finds a place in the world's zoological parks as vital centers for the preservation of endangered species, public awareness of biodiversity, and ecotourism. 

From the ancient sites maintaining native fauna to modern facilities complying with global conservation standards, India's zoos have come a long way in striking a balance between the goals of wildlife conservation and those of public engagement.

This article provides a list of major zoos across India, their contribution to conservation, education, and tourism, and their unique features.

Zoos are Cultural and Conservation Ambassadors.

Each zoo in India represents much more than a collection of animals: ambassadors of the varied ecosystems of the country, a hotbed of science applied to conservation, and a window to connect millions with nature. India's zoos uniquely blend traditional knowledge, modern veterinary care, and active breeding programs to secure the future of its wildlife heritage.

List of Major Zoos in India

Zoo Name

Location

Notable Features

Conservation Focus

Mysore Zoo (Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens)

Mysore, Karnataka

One of the oldest zoos in India, focusing on native Indian species

Breeding programs for Indian animals like Asiatic lions and Indian star tortoise

Arignar Anna Zoological Park

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Largest zoo in India by area, renowned safari park

Conservation of indigenous species, rescue center for wildlife

Nandanam Zoo

Patna, Bihar

Small but important for regional education

Local wildlife protection and breeding programs

Delhi Zoo (National Zoological Park)

New Delhi

Houses over 1,000 animals across 148 species

Endangered species programs, educational outreach

Alipore Zoological Gardens

Kolkata, West Bengal

Historic zoo with diverse species, including white tigers

In-situ and ex-situ conservation, visitor education

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Forest-like environment for animals

Rehabilitation and breeding of threatened species

Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Specializes in Himalayan fauna

Snow leopard and red panda conservation

Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

First zoo in Kerala, home to diverse mammals and birds

Breeding of endemic species and visitor education

Guwahati Zoo (Assam State Zoo)

Guwahati, Assam

Notable for large variety of rhinoceroses

Rhino conservation and education on endangered species

Van Vihar National Park

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

A national park with zoo features integrated

Habitat conservation and rehabilitation center

Bannerghatta Biological Park

Bangalore, Karnataka

Includes zoo, safari park, butterfly park

Wildlife rescue, education, and conservation

Sakkarbaug Zoo

Junagadh, Gujarat

Famous for Asiatic lion breeding

Asiatic lion conservation and research

Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden

Nagpur, Maharashtra

Focus on Indian wildlife and reptiles

Conservation of Indian reptiles and mammals

Indian zoos collaborate on the breeding of several endangered species, like the Indian tiger, Asiatic lion, and one-horned rhinoceros, with many national and international conservation organizations. Many zoos also participate in awareness programs, school tours, and research studies regarding the protection of India's rich biodiversity.

These zoos have come to serve as genetic reservoirs and rehabilitation centers, aside from being a source of tourist attractions, especially in these modern times when habitat loss and climate challenges are increasing.

