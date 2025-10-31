List of Major Zoos in India

With a rich tradition of wildlife conservation extending beyond their natural habitats to a great number of zoos, India finds a place in the world's zoological parks as vital centers for the preservation of endangered species, public awareness of biodiversity, and ecotourism.

From the ancient sites maintaining native fauna to modern facilities complying with global conservation standards, India's zoos have come a long way in striking a balance between the goals of wildlife conservation and those of public engagement.

This article provides a list of major zoos across India, their contribution to conservation, education, and tourism, and their unique features.

Zoos are Cultural and Conservation Ambassadors.

Each zoo in India represents much more than a collection of animals: ambassadors of the varied ecosystems of the country, a hotbed of science applied to conservation, and a window to connect millions with nature. India's zoos uniquely blend traditional knowledge, modern veterinary care, and active breeding programs to secure the future of its wildlife heritage.