KKSU Result 2025 OUT, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet at kksanskrituni.digitaluniversity.ac

KKSU Result 2025: Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (KKSU) has recently declared the semester results for various UG, PG and Diploma courses like Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts, Diploma in Event Management, Senior Diploma in Vedic Studies, Higher Diploma in Paurohitya, Diploma in Yoga Naturopathy & Dietetics, Diploma in Ayurvedic Massage & Panchakarma Technic, Diploma in Ayurvedic Panchakarma, Certificate Course in Gita, Certificate Course in Sanskrit Pravesh, BA Vedang Jyotish and other exams. Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kksanskrituni.digitaluniversity.ac. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their kksanskrituni.digitaluniversity.ac results using the direct link provided below. To access the KKSU results pdf, the students need to enter their PRN number.
Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their KKSU results on the official website of the University- kksanskrituni.digitaluniversity.ac.
|
Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Result 2025
Steps to Check KKSU Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KKSU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kksanskrituni.digitaluniversity.ac
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the menu bar.
Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the ‘Summer 2025’
Step 4: Available results will appear on the screen check your course in the list and click on it.
Step 5: Fill in the required information and click on ‘Search’
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Link
|
Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts I Year (March 2025)
|
Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts II Year (March 2025)
|
Diploma in Event Management 2020-21
|
Senior Diploma in Vedic Studies 2020-21
|
Higher Diploma in Paurohitya 2020-21 I Year
|
Higher Diploma in Paurohitya 2020-21 II Year
|
Diploma in Yoga Naturopathy & Dietetics (DYND) 2020-21 I Year
|
Diploma in Yoga Naturopathy & Dietetics (DYND) 2020-21 II Year
|
Diploma in Ayurvedic Massage & Panchakarma Technique
|
Diploma in Ayurvedic Panchakarma I Year
|
Diploma in Ayurvedic Panchakarma II Year
|
Certificate Course in Gita
|
Certificate Course in Sanskrit Pravesh
|
P.G. Diploma in Paninian Linguistic Studies
|
Diploma in Vastushastra 2021-22
|
B.A. Vedang Jyotish 2020-21 II Year
|
B.A. Vedang Jyotish 2020-21 III Year
|
P.G. Diploma in Vedanga Jyotish 2020-21
Highlights of Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University
Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (KKSU) is situated in Ramtek, Maharashtra. It was established in 1997 and is named after the poet Kalidas. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University presently offers various coursework towards a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), Master of Arts (M.A.), Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.), and a PhD degree. KKSU focuses on a modern approach to the Sanskrit language and traditional learnings like Veda, Vedanta, Vyakarana, Nyaya, Mimamsa, Dharmashastra, and Sahitya.
|
Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University
|
Established
|
1997
|
Location
|
Ramtek, Maharashtra
|
KKSU Result Link - Latest
|Click Here
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation