Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

KKSU Result 2025 OUT, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet at kksanskrituni.digitaluniversity.ac

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 3, 2025, 16:19 IST

KKSU Result 2025 OUT: Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (KKSU) declared the Summer 2025 results for various UG, PG and Diploma courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the KKSU result.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
KKSU Result 2025
KKSU Result 2025

KKSU Result 2025: Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (KKSU) has recently declared the semester results for various UG, PG and Diploma courses like Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts, Diploma in Event Management, Senior Diploma in Vedic Studies, Higher Diploma in Paurohitya, Diploma in Yoga Naturopathy & Dietetics, Diploma in Ayurvedic Massage & Panchakarma Technic, Diploma in Ayurvedic Panchakarma, Certificate Course in Gita, Certificate Course in Sanskrit Pravesh, BA Vedang Jyotish and other exams. Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kksanskrituni.digitaluniversity.ac. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their kksanskrituni.digitaluniversity.ac results using the direct link provided below. To access the KKSU results pdf, the students need to enter their PRN number.

Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their KKSU results on the official website of the University- kksanskrituni.digitaluniversity.ac.

Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Result 2025

Click Here

Steps to Check KKSU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KKSU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kksanskrituni.digitaluniversity.ac

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the ‘Summer 2025’

Step 4: Available results will appear on the screen check your course in the list and click on it.

Step 5: Fill in the required information and click on ‘Search’

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference 

Direct Links to Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Link

Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts I Year (March 2025)

Click Here

Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts II Year (March 2025)

Click Here

Diploma in Event Management 2020-21

Click Here

Senior Diploma in Vedic Studies 2020-21

Click Here

Higher Diploma in Paurohitya 2020-21 I Year

Click Here

Higher Diploma in Paurohitya 2020-21 II Year

Click Here

Diploma in Yoga Naturopathy & Dietetics (DYND) 2020-21 I Year

Click Here

Diploma in Yoga Naturopathy & Dietetics (DYND) 2020-21 II Year

Click Here

Diploma in Ayurvedic Massage & Panchakarma Technique

Click Here

Diploma in Ayurvedic Panchakarma I Year

Click Here

Diploma in Ayurvedic Panchakarma  II Year

Click Here

Certificate Course in Gita

Click Here

Certificate Course in Sanskrit Pravesh

Click Here

P.G. Diploma in Paninian Linguistic Studies

Click Here

Diploma in Vastushastra 2021-22

Click Here

B.A. Vedang Jyotish 2020-21 II Year

Click Here

B.A. Vedang Jyotish 2020-21 III Year

Click Here

P.G. Diploma in Vedanga Jyotish 2020-21

Click Here

Highlights of Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University

Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (KKSU) is situated in Ramtek, Maharashtra. It was established in 1997 and is named after the poet Kalidas. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University presently offers various coursework towards a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), Master of Arts (M.A.), Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.), and a PhD degree. KKSU focuses on a modern approach to the Sanskrit language and traditional learnings like Veda, Vedanta, Vyakarana, Nyaya, Mimamsa, Dharmashastra, and Sahitya.

Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University: Highlights

University Name

Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University 

Established

1997

Location

Ramtek, Maharashtra

KKSU Result Link - Latest

 Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News