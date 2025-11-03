List of 9 Most Expensive Aquarium Fish in the World in 2025: Ranked

Key Points The Platinum Arowana is the world's most expensive fish, valued at over $400,000.

Extreme rarity, unique genetics, and deep-sea collection drive the high prices.

A rare Polka Dot Stingray with a unique mutation can sell for $100,000.

The most expensive aquarium fish: The world of high-end fishkeeping is on a whole other level than goldfish and guppies. This isn't just a hobby; it's the world of top collectors who buy "living art." In 2025, the global ornamental fish trade will be worth more than $7.1 billion. The most expensive fish in this market are worth more than a luxury car. People pay a lot of money for the rarest aquarium fish because they are hard to find and have unique genetic mutations. This list ranks the most expensive fish in the world, from the famous Red Arowana fish to a single fish that is worth almost half a million dollars. It also looks at what makes them the best fish for a fish tank. What are the Most Expensive Aquarium Fish in the World (2025)? Here is a quick look at the most expensive fish and other aquatic pets in the world, ranked by how much they cost.

Rank World’s Most Expensive Aquarium Fish Name Estimated Price (USD) 1 Platinum Arowana $400,000+ 2 Freshwater Polka Dot Stingray $100,000 3 Peppermint Angelfish $30,000 4 Masked Angelfish $20,000 5 Bladefin Basslet $10,000 6 Golden Basslet $8,000 7 Neptune Grouper $6,000 8 Clarion Angelfish $5,000 - $7,000 9 Asian Arowana (Super Red) $2,000 - $5,000+ 1. Platinum Arowana The Platinum Arowana is the best fish in the aquarium world. The price is not for the species itself, but for one perfect specimen. The cost is due to an extremely rare genetic mutation that gives it a pure, metallic-white color (leucism), completely free of any blemishes. These fish are so valuable that they are often microchipped before they are even sold.

2. Freshwater Polka Dot Stingray (Urobuchi) This isn't your average stingray. The $100,000 price tag is for a specific genetic mutation known as the "Urobuchi" stingray. This mutation causes its head to be U-shaped instead of round. This deformity, which would make it difficult to survive in the wild, is precisely what makes it so desirable and rare in the collector's market. 3. Peppermint Angelfish The Peppermint Angelfish is the "holy grail" for many saltwater collectors. Its price is a direct result of its habitat. This tiny, candy-striped fish lives at extreme depths of 300 to 400 feet, far beyond the reach of normal scuba divers. It can only be collected by highly specialized technical divers using rebreather equipment, making its capture both rare and dangerous. 4. Masked Angelfish The Masked Angelfish is very rare because it only lives in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Collection of this fish is heavily restricted, making its availability in the hobby almost zero. They are also known for their striking, ghostly-white bodies and "masked" faces.

5. Bladefin Basslet This fish is a great example of "small but strong." The Bladefin Basslet is only about 1.5 inches long, but it costs five figures because of its depth, just like the Peppermint Angelfish. It lives in deep-water Caribbean reefs, and because it is so small, it is very hard to find, let alone safely catch and bring to the surface. 6. Golden Basslet The Golden Basslet is another deep-water phantom that is highly sought after because of its bright, solid-gold color. It lives at depths that only specialized submarines or technical divers can reach, just like its relatives. Its brilliant color and the extreme difficulty of its collection make it one of the most prized basslets in the world. 7. Neptune Grouper While adults are less colorful, the juvenile Neptune Grouper is what collectors hunt for. Young specimens are a stunning, vibrant yellow and orange. They live at depths of 250 to 800 feet. The biggest challenge is bringing them to the surface; they must be slowly decompressed over several days, a difficult process that few collectors can successfully manage.

8. Clarion Angelfish Found around the Revillagigedo Islands of Mexico, the Clarion Angelfish's price is all about legal access. For a long time, collection was completely banned. This ban made any existing specimens in the aquarium hobby incredibly valuable. Even with a limited, regulated collection now possible, its rarity and bright orange body keep its price high. 9. Asian Arowana (Red Arowana) The Red Arowana fish (or Asian Arowana) is perhaps the most famous on this list. In a lot of Asian cultures, it's called the "Dragon Fish," and it's a strong sign of good luck and wealth. This cultural need, along with the fact that it is an endangered species protected by CITES, has made a huge, high-stakes market. While "Super Red" variants can sell for $5,000 or more, rare, prize-winning specimens have reportedly been sold for six figures.